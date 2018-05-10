Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant Can Be Controlled By Inaudible Commands (venturebeat.com) 35

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google's Assistant were meant to be controlled by live human voices, but all three AI assistants are susceptible to hidden commands undetectable to the human ear, researchers in China and the United States have discovered. From a report: The New York Times reports today that the assistants can be controlled using subsonic commands hidden in radio music, YouTube videos, or even white noise played over speakers, a potentially huge security risk for users. According to the report, the assistants can be made to dial phone numbers, launch websites, make purchases, and access smart home accessories -- such as door locks -- at the same time as human listeners are perceiving anything from completely different spoken text to recordings of music.

In some cases, assistants can be instructed to take pictures or send text messages, receiving commands from up to 25 feet away through a building's open windows. Researchers at Berkeley said that they can modestly alter audio files "to cancel out the sound that the speech recognition system was supposed to hear and replace it with a sound that would be transcribed differently by machines while being nearly undetectable to the human ear."

  • I wonder how long before we get inaudiable malware / trolled -- Alexa add big hairy balls to my shopping list! [youtube.com]

  • of course it does (Score:3)

    by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @02:10PM (#56589728)

    And really most of this stuff is just as bad even if it is audible. It just means one has to figure out when you aren't home before they hold a speaker up to your mail slot / under the door / up to a window.

    And how are they going to secure it? Voiceprints -- we already have software that can defeat voiceprinting with a small sample. Passwords? That you have to say aloud everytime you use the device? That's pretty much pointless.

    This type of technology is fundamentally broken and from what i can see so far, it cannot be fixed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skids ( 119237 )

      Some talented screenwriter could probably make a good movie screenplay out of a battle-royale between Siri and Alexa and Okaygoogle all trying to sabotage each other, meanwhile ruining the life of their owner. (And then get the companies to buy the rights so it'll never get shot)

  • TFA seems to indicate they believe this to be an unexpected and curious flaw in the software, but the fact that this works as well as it does, from up to 25 feet away, is inaudible to humans, and nearly all these PA devices can hear and respond to these types of ostensibly surreptitious commands.. well, maybe I'm paranoid, but maybe they just stumbled onto another NSA backdoor. Or even a Google/Apple/Amazon backdoor.
    I find this creepy and suspicious as hell.

    • Re:Bug or Backdoor? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Carewolf ( 581105 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @02:17PM (#56589778) Homepage

      No just a result of masquerading corporate spydevices as smart home devices with AI. They are not smart and they are not working for you.
      I find this creepy and suspicious as hell.

      No just a result of masquerading corporate spydevices as smart home devices with AI. They are not smart and they are not working for you.

  • Play it backwards (Score:5, Funny)

    by jittles ( 1613415 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @02:14PM (#56589758)

    But did these so-called researchers see what Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant do when they play the audio clip backwards? What kind of half-assed research is this?

    But did these so-called researchers see what Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant do when they play the audio clip backwards? What kind of half-assed research is this?

  • Anyone know a good tool to play commands to Alexa in an inaudible range? My goals are mostly harmless.

    "Alexa Simon Says, Kids go do your homework!"

    That kind of thing.

  • They're already controlled by inaudible commands. Ethernet packets are silent. Do people think they "control" these things? How fucking stupid do you have to be to think that? Am I living in Douglas Adams's reality, where white mice are really running experiments on humans?

    • If you're aiming for humor I find it fell way short... your silent ethernet packets are aimed at the antenna, not the microphone, which is the subject of TFA.

      The phones are susceptible to silent control VIA THE MIKE.

      And as for white mice, I, for one, welcome our new Presidential Overlords, Pinky and the Brain. They've *got* to be better than what we've had since 1969!!!

      • His point is these devices are already controlled by the network and the mega corporations that control the device. Those corporations can instruct those devices to do whatever they wish. You don't "control" them, you just use them to get access to some of their functionality. I don't find that humorous myself.

    • Am I living in Douglas Adams's reality, where white mice are really running experiments on humans?

      Of course not.

      They're brown mice. Kind of a chestnut brown. The white mice thing was a ruse so you'd choose the wrong observers.

  • In voice recognition the first thing you usually do is applying filters to the signal removing anything below 1kHz and above somewhere of 8kHz or 10kHz.

    There is no way that there can me a sublime message in infra sound or ultrasonic sound.

    How would you actually "interpret it"? You would need a deliberated trojan horse/backdoor to translate a human voice sentence "transmitted" at infra sound into something the machine can interpret as a message, same for ultrasonic sounds. With infra sound you probably would

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed, it is not. The first thing you filter is anything that is not very close to the target signal. Yet the functionality seems to be there. Probably some preparation to have your smartphone or computer talk to them without you hearing it. That is creepy as hell.

  • According to reports a man could be heard yelling the phrase "Alexa open the front door" shortly before the TV was noticed missing.

    A suspect was later apprehended with missing TV found in Frunk of his self-driving get away vehicle after it autonomously allided with an inanimate barrier.

  • Hi, former technician here.

    I've been constructing and building so many robotic, listening devices, radio communication devices that I have enough under the belt to tell you that you don't really need to worry TOO much about all of that, at least not for now, here's why:

    1) For this to be at all possible, the devices involved must meet a range of technical specifications and capabilities. For example, you have a mobile speaker that is specced to work within 20 hz to 20KHz, most of these will fail above 10KHz

  • The only thing that will disable this is cutting power to the internal microphone. Windows themselves are one of the ways we used to "hear" conversations, typing (which can also be picked up by your cellphone and any device with a microphone, as well as nearby vibration sensors in your cellphone).

    Even inaudible humming frequently can be translated.

    Just don't install devices in your tin foil shielded and sound baffled escape room, and make sure it's not just airgapped but it's also without fans.

    (thinks about

