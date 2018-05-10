Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant Can Be Controlled By Inaudible Commands (venturebeat.com) 35
Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google's Assistant were meant to be controlled by live human voices, but all three AI assistants are susceptible to hidden commands undetectable to the human ear, researchers in China and the United States have discovered. From a report: The New York Times reports today that the assistants can be controlled using subsonic commands hidden in radio music, YouTube videos, or even white noise played over speakers, a potentially huge security risk for users. According to the report, the assistants can be made to dial phone numbers, launch websites, make purchases, and access smart home accessories -- such as door locks -- at the same time as human listeners are perceiving anything from completely different spoken text to recordings of music.
In some cases, assistants can be instructed to take pictures or send text messages, receiving commands from up to 25 feet away through a building's open windows. Researchers at Berkeley said that they can modestly alter audio files "to cancel out the sound that the speech recognition system was supposed to hear and replace it with a sound that would be transcribed differently by machines while being nearly undetectable to the human ear."
Alexa add big hairy balls to my shopping list (Score:3)
I wonder how long before we get inaudiable malware / trolled -- Alexa add big hairy balls to my shopping list! [youtube.com]
Why add something to the shopping list when you can just place an order?
of course it does (Score:3)
And really most of this stuff is just as bad even if it is audible. It just means one has to figure out when you aren't home before they hold a speaker up to your mail slot / under the door / up to a window.
And how are they going to secure it? Voiceprints -- we already have software that can defeat voiceprinting with a small sample. Passwords? That you have to say aloud everytime you use the device? That's pretty much pointless.
This type of technology is fundamentally broken and from what i can see so far, it cannot be fixed.
so what? they play audio through my mailbox slot and tell it to play a podcast?
Relevant [xkcd.com].
It works even better when the homeowner isn't aware the order was placed, like in this story.
If you have a listening device in your house that is not hooked up to some form of electronic payment, you are doing better than those with a credit card on file, but still far worse than those without a listening device in their house.
Re:of course it does (Score:4, Funny)
"so what? they play audio through my mailbox slot and tell it to play a podcast?"
That's about the most innocuous thing you can do.
In the prank category -- you could tell it to play never gonna give you up at full volume at 3am. every day.
Moving up from there... tell it to call everyone on your contact list and hang up, or to text them all weird messages.
Tell it to send a booty call to your crazy ex. Tell it to text a break up message to your girlfriend.
Tell it to unlock your door - i mean amazon sells a door lock now specifically so you can do this with amazon prime. If it catches on this could be pretty big and not some nerdy niche zigbee thing.
Tell it to turn off the heat in the dead of winter while you are on vacation.
Tell it to start your car in the garage. (yeah... this already a thing you can do... fucking brilliant)
Tell it to record your conversations and send them to me.
Tell it to send me your photos.
Tell it to post all your photos to facebook or twitter.
Tell it to forward me your email, or post them all to facebook and twiiter.
Tell it to install new skills / features / apps to do stuff you didn't intend.
Tell it to buy you something from amazon. I hear you can get 1,000 ethernet cables. (Maybe I'm even the seller of such marked up cables.)
Tell it to call 911. (siri at least already does it)
Some talented screenwriter could probably make a good movie screenplay out of a battle-royale between Siri and Alexa and Okaygoogle all trying to sabotage each other, meanwhile ruining the life of their owner. (And then get the companies to buy the rights so it'll never get shot)
We already have the technology to synthesize voices using a short sample.
https://www.theverge.com/2017/... [theverge.com]
What are you going to do when your voiceprint is hacked? Get a new voice?
Bug or Backdoor? (Score:2)
TFA seems to indicate they believe this to be an unexpected and curious flaw in the software, but the fact that this works as well as it does, from up to 25 feet away, is inaudible to humans, and nearly all these PA devices can hear and respond to these types of ostensibly surreptitious commands.. well, maybe I'm paranoid, but maybe they just stumbled onto another NSA backdoor. Or even a Google/Apple/Amazon backdoor.
I find this creepy and suspicious as hell.
Re:Bug or Backdoor? (Score:4, Insightful)
TFA seems to indicate they believe this to be an unexpected and curious flaw in the software, but the fact that this works as well as it does, from up to 25 feet away, is inaudible to humans, and nearly all these PA devices can hear and respond to these types of ostensibly surreptitious commands.. well, maybe I'm paranoid, but maybe they just stumbled onto another NSA backdoor. Or even a Google/Apple/Amazon backdoor.
I find this creepy and suspicious as hell.
No just a result of masquerading corporate spydevices as smart home devices with AI. They are not smart and they are not working for you.
Play it backwards (Score:5, Funny)
Researchers at Berkeley said that they can modestly alter audio files "to cancel out the sound that the speech recognition system was supposed to hear and replace it with a sound that would be transcribed differently by machines while being nearly undetectable to the human ear."
But did these so-called researchers see what Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant do when they play the audio clip backwards? What kind of half-assed research is this?
Anyone know (Score:2)
Anyone know a good tool to play commands to Alexa in an inaudible range? My goals are mostly harmless.
"Alexa Simon Says, Kids go do your homework!"
That kind of thing.
They already are controlled by inaudible commands (Score:1)
If you're aiming for humor I find it fell way short... your silent ethernet packets are aimed at the antenna, not the microphone, which is the subject of TFA.
The phones are susceptible to silent control VIA THE MIKE.
And as for white mice, I, for one, welcome our new Presidential Overlords, Pinky and the Brain. They've *got* to be better than what we've had since 1969!!!
Am I living in Douglas Adams's reality, where white mice are really running experiments on humans?
Of course not.
They're brown mice. Kind of a chestnut brown. The white mice thing was a ruse so you'd choose the wrong observers.
Does not sound plausible (Score:2)
In voice recognition the first thing you usually do is applying filters to the signal removing anything below 1kHz and above somewhere of 8kHz or 10kHz.
There is no way that there can me a sublime message in infra sound or ultrasonic sound.
How would you actually "interpret it"? You would need a deliberated trojan horse/backdoor to translate a human voice sentence "transmitted" at infra sound into something the machine can interpret as a message, same for ultrasonic sounds. With infra sound you probably would
Indeed, it is not. The first thing you filter is anything that is not very close to the target signal. Yet the functionality seems to be there. Probably some preparation to have your smartphone or computer talk to them without you hearing it. That is creepy as hell.
Man breaks into house and steals TV (Score:2)
According to reports a man could be heard yelling the phrase "Alexa open the front door" shortly before the TV was noticed missing.
A suspect was later apprehended with missing TV found in Frunk of his self-driving get away vehicle after it autonomously allided with an inanimate barrier.
Well, all that depends on a bunch of factors... (Score:2)
Hi, former technician here.
I've been constructing and building so many robotic, listening devices, radio communication devices that I have enough under the belt to tell you that you don't really need to worry TOO much about all of that, at least not for now, here's why:
1) For this to be at all possible, the devices involved must meet a range of technical specifications and capabilities. For example, you have a mobile speaker that is specced to work within 20 hz to 20KHz, most of these will fail above 10KHz
Cut power to the microphones (Score:1)
The only thing that will disable this is cutting power to the internal microphone. Windows themselves are one of the ways we used to "hear" conversations, typing (which can also be picked up by your cellphone and any device with a microphone, as well as nearby vibration sensors in your cellphone).
Even inaudible humming frequently can be translated.
Just don't install devices in your tin foil shielded and sound baffled escape room, and make sure it's not just airgapped but it's also without fans.
