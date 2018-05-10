Apple Scraps $1 Billion Irish Data Center Over Planning Delays (reuters.com) 30
Apple ditched plans to build an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland because of delays in the approval process that have stalled the project for more than three years, the iPhone maker said on Thursday. From a report: Apple announced plans in February 2015 to build the facility in the rural western town of Athenry to take advantage of green energy sources nearby, but a series of planning appeals, chiefly from two individuals, delayed its approval. Ireland's High Court ruled in October that the data center could proceed, dismissing the appellants who then took their case to the country's Supreme Court.
I'm guessing they won't be welcome in any pubs there for a long time to come.....
not all of it would go to the locals of course, but there's a huge initial influx from the construction, and an ongoing benefit in the form of maintenance/support of the facilities, permanent jobs, and a serious upgrade needed to support so many more local people.
I'm betting Ireland is going to look at this as a "lesson" on what can happen to cause them to lose out on such a big opportunity, and to draft measures and responses in place for the next time opportunity comes knocking, to make sure someone opens
but is that what happening here?
I think both parties are much better off with this deal being called off
Elitism in a nutshell. You think you know something you know nothing about, and are all the more happy to tell people your view of the world is correct, without any indication you are right. I mean, you could be right, or you could let those involved decide for themselves.
This case was an abuse of the legals system, where two people (elistists like yourself) insist they know better than everyone else. Tyranny by any other name.
Dude are you that slow? Its obviously not the full $1B but a data center doesnâ(TM)t build itself. A data center doesnt run itself.
Those two guys who screwed this up for a town probably ruined a lot of lives.
Idiots need to ask themselves what the impact on jobs will be before they go doing asinine things. I feel sorry for the people who wonâ(TM)t have jobs because of this.
Actually, you can blame this on the abuses of using the state. It was the legal system here (the state) that failed, allowing two people to abuse it, is nothing short of tyranny.
It's not $1B to the local economy, it's a handful of medium pay jobs after the construction is complete, and because datacenters are so specialized the construction is usually handled by a firm that does nothing but plan and build them so you don't even get temporary construction jobs. From a land and resource usage perspective a datacenter is probably one of the worst candidates.
Horseshit. Datacenter creation involves a lot of concrete work, a lot of electrical installs, bathroom fixtures, lighting, offices, carpet, doors, loading docks, asphalt in the drive ways and parking lot, etc etc etc.
The only thing that will probably be custom and contractors flown in is for the low-volt and fiber networks. Everything else will have to be built to local building codes and inspected by the local authority, whom the local contractors have working relationships with.
Then there is the maintenan
I dunno. Perhaps the residents will actually be delighted that they get to stay a small, rural town, rather than a data centre annex.
Yeah, I feel sorry for that small, rural town, missing out on about $1B for their economy, just because of two assholes.
Why do you assume that money would go predominately to the local economy? Obviously they would capture some of it but it's unclear how much. Plus having a large company come in and dominate the local economy is the very definition of a two edged sword. It can bring a lot of positive economic benefits but it also makes the local economy beholden to that one company and can absolutely ruin the local economy if/when they leave.
and to pay for the cost if that does die get ready for I-94 to be tolled
Unfortunately it can and it does.
If you don't want to read the link, George Lucas said, I want to build a Start Wars Museum in Chicago! I will pay for it out of my personal money. Everyone loved the idea (many didn't like the design) except a group Friends of the Park, that wants to maintain the lake shore property as mostly green space.
They complained, they sued, and appealed and Lucas said, forget it, I am out.
Not the same as a data center, but similar.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/... [chicagotribune.com]
http://www.datacenterdynamics.com/content-tracks/design-build/apples-irish-data-center-faces-new-hearing/96069.fullarticle
"...objectors raise fears that it would flood golf course, and make inordinate demands on Ireland’s power grid."
"The full proposal would reduce the habitat of bats and badgers, say some objections, and the Bord has also received a complaint from Athenry Golf Club, 1km away from the site. 'Our primar
I''m sure if enough palms were greased correctly, they would have done the needful.