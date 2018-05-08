iOS 11.4 Disables Lightning Connector After 7 Days, Limiting Law Enforcement Access (macrumors.com) 259
hyperclocker shares a report from Mac Rumors: The iOS 11.4 update, currently being beta tested, includes a USB Restricted Mode that introduces a week-long expiration date on access to the Lightning port on your iOS devices if your phone hasn't been unlocked, which has implications for law enforcement tools like the GrayKey box. USB Restricted Mode was outlined this morning by Elcomsoft after testing confirmed that the feature has indeed been enabled. In Elcomsoft's experience, after an iPhone or iPad has been updated to iOS 11.4, if it hasn't been unlocked or connected to a paired computer in the last 7 days using a passcode, the Lightning port is useless for data access and limited to charging.
"At this point, it is still unclear whether the USB port is blocked if the device has not been unlocked with a passcode for 7 consecutive days; if the device has not been unlocked at all (password or biometrics); or if the device has not been unlocked or connected to a trusted USB device or computer," reports Elcomsoft. "In our test, we were able to confirm the USB lock after the device has been left idle for 7 days. During this period, we have not tried to unlock the device with Touch ID or connect it to a paired USB device. What we do know, however, is that after the 7 days the Lightning port is only good for charging."
Just like I disabled TouchID and the passcode. I just want easy access.
Please hand over your nerd membership card. It has been invalidated by an nothing-to-hide post, Thanks.
why would you disable touch ID it is easy access with security still. I mean your thumb is right there anyways. I have learned to hit the touchid when I pick up the device now if I want to unlock it, it litterally costs me no extra time.
Given that the passcode itself is still optional, and that this feature requires that you use a passcode, you shouldn't see any change in how you use your device.
For the rest of us, however, this simply brings the Lightning connector's functionality more in line with the rest of the system, though there's still room for improvement. iOS already forces you to re-enter your passcode on a weekly basis, as well as forcing you to do so if you ever go more than 24 hours without unlocking it. The fact that the Lig
But if you have an old iOS device plugged into a music dock, it's suddenly less convenient. I don't.
Among the people using a device like that, wouldn't you guess that most people access the phone at least once a week to change the track or source, or else play/pause the audio? If you're already doing that, you'll never see this security feature in action. And among those that don't even look at the screen once a week, how many of them bother keeping a passcode enabled in the first place?
You actually don't need to unlock the phone to skip tracks or unpause. For that matter, you could do it with the device controls. My most common music use-case is just a shuffle playlist of my entire library, so it's rare that I would need to do much besides play/pause or skip.
Whether there's a passcode likely depends on any secondary uses the device has, especially when travelling.
As long as I can disable it...
As long as I can disable it...
Just like I disabled TouchID and the passcode. I just want easy access.
I want the opposite - I want to be able to configure those 7 days down to six hours. Or however long I want.
So yes, this should be a user decision, not a hardcoded value pulled out of some Apple guy's derriere.
I use Android, and the deep security is the one and only feature which I really admire of an iPhone. Not that there's anything significant I want to hide, it's more a matter of principle. To make the counter-argument, if I have nothing to hide, they have nothing to look for, so why should I let them?
In reality, I want the phone to lock more so that if my phone is misplaced or stolen, it's not useful to th
Re: (Score:3)
As long as I can disable it...
Just like I disabled TouchID and the passcode. I just want easy access.
I want the opposite - I want to be able to configure those 7 days down to six hours. Or however long I want.
So yes, this should be a user decision, not a hardcoded value pulled out of some Apple guy's derriere.
How about zero seconds... If I plug my Android phone into my PC, it won't connect via USB if it's locked, only charge. Doesn't matter if I was on it and hit the lock button two seconds earlier.
I'm not sure why you can pull data through the lightning port without authenticating at all. I guess so you can play music, but surely there's a better way to implement that specific feature.
As long as I can disable it...
Just like I disabled TouchID and the passcode. I just want easy access.
I want the opposite - I want to be able to configure those 7 days down to six hours. Or however long I want.
So yes, this should be a user decision, not a hardcoded value pulled out of some Apple guy's derriere.
Second this. I use wifi sync and almost never use the connector to sync. I want to be able to completely disable the connector for anything except charging.
Check out Apple Configurator 2:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/ap... [apple.com]
You can use it to create your own device profile, with considerably more stringent rules than the default options in the on-device menu. It's may not offer as much granularity as you prefer; but it's a good step up from the defaults. I think you can lower the number of failed login attempts down to 2. You can make complex passcodes mandatory and force aging and rotation. Theres a long laundry list of features you can disable. Hell, you coul
It is stupidly easy so long as you are actually holding your phone. One of the problems I have is when doing something in my car using hands-free stuff (usually voice), the iPhone comes back and says you must unlock your phone first. Great. So then I fumble to get my phone out and put my thumb on the home button so it can unlock so then I can ask siri to do something. Not having a passcode means I never have to fumble for my phone while driving just so it will do what I asked it to via voice.
Just an exa
I press the home button once, during this press it reads my fingerprint and authenticates me.
I fail to see how pressing the home button twice is quicker than pressing it once?
I am not willing to take any slowdown to my routine.
dude! you're not supposed to just tell everyone you're the flash!
I am not willing to take any slowdown to my routine.
dude! you're not supposed to just tell everyone you're the flash!
[Achmed The Dead Terrorist voice]
Mr....."Hurricane"!
[/Achmed The Dead Terrorist voice]
I really want to know what you do with the less than two seconds per week you save by not entering a code. Time is precious, but if you spend any time posting to slashdot at all, you have already wasted orders of magnitude more time than the total time entering a passcode on a phone in its service lifetime.
That is some serious micromanaged time tracking you have going there.
That is some serious micromanaged time tracking you have going there.
OP is really OCD about microseconds difference of way of unlocking a fucking iPhone.
No, he's just smug about how he "doesn't care" about access to his phone.
Re:As long as I can disable it... (Score:5, Insightful)
There isn't all that much interesting stuff on my phone
It isn't what you think that is interesting, it is what law enforcement might find interesting. Something that you find innocent can be twisted any kind of way by some creative DA.
Then there is the issue of un-creative DA or cop that goes straight from fishing for evidence to just simply putting it on your phone. So, if you are arrested and it goes before a judge where the DA says they found naked preteen porn on your phone. Preteen porn that he put there, who is the judge going to believe?
Think of the lock on your phone like the lock on your door. It won't keep the cops from coming in if they want too. But it will make them go through the proper channels to do so. Those channels are might be the only thing that saves you from becoming another victim of a bad system.
Don't make their jobs easy for them. That makes them sloppy. Make them work for it.. Make them do their jobs.
Good job Apple!
If it were simple for law enforcement to access the phones of criminals then they wouldn't use them for criminal purposes and only the privacy of average citizens would be compromised.
So, I'm definitely on the same side as you in this debate and think that the phones should not have any kind of "back door" or anything like that. But....
You give criminals way too much credit. In general, they aren't thinking it that far through.
Re:Good job Apple! (Score:5, Insightful)
if it were simple for law enforcement to access the phones of citizens (criminals and innocents alike), they wouldn't just use those capabilities for investigations into criminal matters. It would be a gigantic fishing expedition. Bear in mind the FBI is enthusiastically pushing for back-doors in encryption; it's such a blatant tell as to what their and other LEO groups end game would be. I'm being somewhat sarcastic with this but:
*red and blue lights in your rearview mirror*
*police office saunters over, and you roll your window down*
The officer speaks: "license, registration, and cell phone please"
Basically to LEO's everyone is a potential suspect. They view due process, privacy rights, the 5th amendment etc as obstacles to doing their job; catching bad guys. But these obstacles are there specifically to keep police honest.
Sure, removing these obstacles might net a few more criminals locked up, crimes solved etc -- but it comes at the cost of increasingly aggressive police behavior, and erosion of civil liberties.
Once government on any level gets power, it never, ever voluntarily relinquishes it.
Basically to LEO's everyone is a potential suspect. They view due process, privacy rights, the 5th amendment etc as obstacles to doing their job; catching bad guys. But these obstacles are there specifically to keep police honest..
I've worked with a number of LEOs, including senior people, and their view of due process, search limits, etc, were positive. They want to arrest bad guys but as one put it "those same protections protect me as a private citizen a well and I don't want them to be trampled in the search for a bad guy."
Well it sucks for law enforcement to be restricted from accessing the phones of criminals
The police are not judges. They are suspects, not criminals. Many of which may be found not guilty, in which case they are innocents, not criminals.
You have to realize that these devices and tools are global. So while we may have a healthy debate on whether the police in your country are acting in good faith, we can probably wholeheartedly agree that there are oppressive governments in the world. Denying the good guys these tools is the price for denying them to the bad guys.
You answered your question (Score:3)
> If a company was known for renting vehicles explicitly for getaway cars, they would be shut down.
You pretty much answered your own question there.
Renting out cars is fine. Tailoring a service as getaway cars, and advertising getaway cars for criminals, would be unlawful.
> Many companies (Napster, AudioGalaxy) were shut down for helping with IP infringement.
And in those cases evidence was introduced, such as internal emails, showing that company executives were actively trying to get more infringing
That is if the encryption of the backup is broken or if the passphrase ist to easy. And you could still backup locally.
Or if you are willing to ignore that iOS works with secure providers out of the box: caldav, carddav, IMAP > calendar, reminders, contacts, notes. No extra program needed,
iOS backs everything up to iCloud, like it or not
Except for the part where the feature is entirely optional? Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > iCloud Backup. Toggle the setting Off if you don't want it. Or, hell, if that's too hard, just do a search for "Backup" as soon as you get into Settings and it'll take you straight to the toggle for it.
And you answered your own question: they cross the line when they are clearly aiming their product at use in criminal activities, rather than merely making a product that criminals use. Making a better safe for
Re:Good job Apple! (Score:5, Interesting)
Wrong. US Customs was/is asking to view and download data from travelers' devices.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/usa-border-phones-search-1.4494371
Blanket sweep, no warrant, no stated purpose, no rules on what was done with your data.
shifty apes (Score:2)
yeesh, do I have to explain everything for you?
Yes, yes they do. And no, they do need a warrant. [citation] https://www.rcfp.org/warrantle... [rcfp.org]
And a safe can be opened given enough time. I just want that time to be after I'm dead.
First words out (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm just going to put this here because I know where this topics going go.
First words out of your mouth when talking to law enforcement are as follows, "I want my lawyer."
Then you shut the fuck up till he gets there.
That depends if your time is worth the inconvenience of having to wait for the lawyer.
If you are needing to be somewhere and the annoyance of having to comply for a few minutes is worth missing your appointment in addition to waiting for 2 or 3 hours for your lawyer to arrive, then sure...
Personally, I'd rather just do what they say.... barring being placed under arrest, I don't think I'd be saying I want to speak with my lawyer unless they gave me a real indication that my life was about to get a whol
Re:First words out (Score:5, Informative)
Depends on how much your time is worth to you. Under my original post I pictured that you are already chained to a desk in a gray room waiting for a detective to grace you with his time. If that is the case it is safe to assume your ass is under arrest and anything else you have to do is going to be of less importance.
Always assume that if you are talking to a detective that you are the subject of a criminal investigation. If you are confronted by ether a detective or clothed officer on the street wanting to ask you questions, state that you do not want to be involved. Then seek to remove yourself from the encounter. Do not ever lie to law enforcement or flee from a scene. Just state you do not wish to discuss things with out your lawyer. Then asked "Am I free to go?"
If you are asked to come down to the station by law enforcement for some later "questions." State that you have nothing to say, and that you would rather not go. If you are compelled, ether involuntary or voluntary, consult a lawyer and have him with you during the questioning.
If you find yourself in a interrogation room and not chained to a desk first thing to do is determine if you are being detained. Once the detective enters the room, first thing you ask is "Am I under arrest?" If you are not under arrest then you ask "Am I free to leave?"
If they say you are under arrest or that you are not free to leave, then ask for your lawyer and shut the fuck up. If they say you are free to leave, get up and walk out. Do not shake hands, do not say good bye. Leave. Important take everything with you that you came in with and do not take anything offered. No food or water, nothing.
Always keep asking "am I under arrest" and "am I free to go" till you get an answer.
Yes, in that case, I would definitely be asking for my lawyer.... but in my admittedly few experiences with being questioned by police it has always been thankfully brief, lasting only 2 or 3
Re: (Score:3)
One small point: Above you wrote "clothed officer". I think you meant "uniformed officer" there
hehe. Yeah that is what I meant. I caught that after I posted it. My first image was that of a naked meter maid wearing nothing but cop hat wrestling me to the ground.
"Hello Penthouse. You are not going to believe this one....."
Not entirely true, actually.... but on the occasions where I have been stopped and interrogated by cops for no reason connected with anything I did and requested to answer some questions, it has always been quite expedient, because I've provided them with the information they wanted, and was free to go. It's happened three times in my life, actually. Once while I was a teen, once in my twenties, and the last time was just a few years ago.
Had they said anything to me to suggest that I was being placed
Re:First words out (Score:4, Informative)
First words out of your mouth when talking to law enforcement are as follows, "I want my lawyer."
Then you shut the fuck up till he gets there.
There is ONE exception; if you have just killed someone than its "I was afraid for my life" which keep repeating as if you have no understanding of what is going for 20min or so than switch to "I want my lawyer" and promptly shut up.
I'm just going to put this here because I know where this topics going go.
First words out of your mouth when talking to law enforcement are as follows, "I want my lawyer."
Then you shut the fuck up till he gets there.
Good advice. Every cop I know gives the same advice.
A week?
Music? This is Apple. They forced EVERYTHING to that single port.
What? (Score:2)
So if I hook the phone up to the car stereo via a usb cable, or to the Windows laptop via a usb cable, I'd be outta luck?
This means I'd have to get an Android phone next. Who thought up this idiocy?
"So if I hook the phone up to the car stereo via a usb cable, or to the Windows laptop via a usb cable, I'd be outta luck?"
You'd be out of luck if you haven't entered the passcode in 7 days or used your fingerprint and don't want to be bothered with authenticating by those means.
"Who thought up this idiocy?"
Someone who doesn't like their security controls being bypassed.
So if I hook the phone up to the car stereo via a usb cable, or to the Windows laptop via a usb cable, I'd be outta luck?
iOS already requires that you use your passcode to unlock the device if it's been more than a week since the last time you used it, as well as after 24 hours if you haven't unlocked it using TouchID or FaceID during that time, and those have been true for several years now. So, if you wanted to control your music on, say, your car stereo, you'd already need to unlock your phone. This wouldn't change that.
All this is doing is making it necessary to enter your passcode if you haven't unlocked the phone in the
Why 7 days? (Score:2)
Is there any reason not to have an option to keep USB restricted mode unless the device is *currently* unlocked? Or it has to be unlocked within the last 5 minutes? What use case is there where you want to connect USB to it but cannot unlock it? (Aside from, of course nefarious purposes)
Car audio (Score:2)
Is there any reason not to have an option to keep USB restricted mode unless the device is *currently* unlocked?
In theory right now I think you can connect a phone to the car and have music immediately playing without having to unlock the phone...
The way people use phones though, I'd make the duration 24 hours before blocking data access as almost certainly someone will unlock a phone once every 24 hours. Seven days seems like a bit too long.
That's a pretty good example. What I imagine would be better is 1. I plug my phone into the car 2. My screen lights up "unlock phone for USB connectivity" 3. I unlock my phone, and authorize the usb. Then it stays connected, even if my phone locks again. If I unplug and re-plug it, I can unlock the phone again.
When is 11.4 GA scheduled?
USB Attack? (Score:2)
iPhones already need to be unlocked before a new connected device will be authorized to access data from the phone, so that's not what this feature is for. Presumably, this new feature will prevent exploitation of flaws in the USB driver, which is presumably the exploit utilized by Cellebrite and/or Grayshift. The better long-term solution is to fix those flaws.
The real issue is that the 7-day limitation makes it nearly useless. It's taking a bet that whatever attacker seized your phone won't use the unlock
Re: Too bad... (Score:3, Interesting)
Agreed. I only ever use the port for charging. Iâ(TM)d like it to be always locked.
Agreed. I only ever use the port for charging. Iâ(TM)d like it to be always locked.
I'm with you on that.
But this is Apple we're talking about here! Some people still enjoy listening to music over their headpho... erm... Lightning port...
Re:Too bad... (Score:4, Interesting)
Yep, a week is much too long.
Why would you even need data access when it's locked anyway? How hard is it to unlock it when you need that?
Yep, a week is much too long. Why would you even need data access when it's locked anyway? How hard is it to unlock it when you need that?
I sit down at my desk, plug my phone into my laptop, and start doing stuff on the laptop say to retrieve photos or sync music. "Please unlock phone to proceed" it says. So I clear away the jumble of papers, get the phone, press my thumb awkwardly into touch-id because it's lying on the desk not in my hand, and go back to work on photos+music. I get distracted by something else on the computer for a few minutes, resume my iphone syncing work, and have to redo the awkward unlock dance once again. I get up to
Re: (Score:3)
I use the port for charging only myself. It would be nice if iOS had a feature similar to Android that allows the device to choose what it presents itself as. For example, my current Android phone can present itself as an ADB device, MTP device, USB volume, or nothing at all, only allowing charging through the port.
I wouldn't mind a 1-2 hour timeout myself.
I bet it has implications for any other attacker who uses the same vulnerabilities, too.
This is exactly right. They're not targeting law enforcement; they're targeting greykey and other grey-market hackers.
Now I want to know: is there an alternative for those with older, jailbroken devices?
Re:Implications for ALL attackers (Score:4, Insightful)
Simple rule of thumb: Conservatives generally support law enforcement at the local level, but are often opposed to federal law enforcement agencies, such as the ATF, SEC, FTC, EEOC, etc. For liberals, it is the other way around.
Exceptions to this rule: DEA, ICE.
Simple rule of thumb: Conservatives generally support law enforcement at the local level, but are often opposed to federal law enforcement agencies, such as the ATF, SEC, FTC, EEOC, etc. For liberals, it is the other way around.
Exceptions to this rule: DEA, ICE,
...
Conservatives support federal law enforcement agencies too, but only as long as they are coming down like a ton of bricks on the liberal threat to christian conservative American civilisation.
Re:Implications for ALL attackers (Score:4, Informative)
What are you talking about?
Conservatives love law enforcement at every level. They make up the bulk of the FBI/CIA (neither has ever had a Democrat lead it),. Sure, there's libertarians who aren't a fan of law enforcement, but that's because they're liberal (it's right in the name) on issues of personal rights.
From blackmailing MLK [thegrio.com] to kill himself to overthrowing popularly elected (leftist) governments [wikipedia.org] in other countries, liberals are generally not fans of law enforcement (or the military) at any level.
Local law enforcement is steadily losing support as violent crime continues to drop to generationally low levels, coupled with more visible police abuses.
Support for DEA is also dropping.
Support for ICE is probably rising because, as the rate of violent crime and other destructive criminal behaviors like drunk driving are dropping among the native born population, it appears that the crime rate for illegal aliens isn't dropping at the same pace.
Re:Implications for ALL attackers (Score:5, Insightful)
There isn't a key that only the Good guys can use, that the bad guys cannot obtain.
While I respect our law enforcement workers. And I understand their request for such a key. It is an issue that we cannot allow their job to be as easy as they want. Because I value my personal rights, and I don't want the bad guys being able to get in too.
I don't like the guy either, but you will need to find way to put some peace back to your life. Being angry and vindictive about this guy isn't helping. In under 6 Months, go out and vote your consciousness. While you may not be able to vote him out of office, you can vote for people who will stop his agenda.
Re: (Score:3)
Muller doesn't have a wide open scope to investigate anything he wants there are limits. He's got to stick to the admittedly vaguely defined set of things or he's outside his authority. Manafort's alleged crimes happened in 2005, well before any election efforts by Trump and Muller was pointed at the Trump campaign and transition to investigate any possible Russian involvement/coordination in the 2016 campaign. You've got to admit this is a stretch to go back to 2005, a full decade before the campaign an
Naw.. Muller will just change venues and recharge in a more favorable place.
All the ruling will accomplish is firing a warning shot across Muller's bow, but I doubt he would pay attention to it.
That doesn't mean Trump didn't obstruct justice or hire him to be his campaign manager anyway, lol. Bend over, comrade. Prison time.
How's this relevant or related? Muller can only investigate certain things, specifically Russian involvement in the presidential campaign and "any crimes uncovered in the investigation."
Muller wasn't tasked with looking for obstruction of justice so it has to be somehow related to his investigation or he has to trip over the "crime" in the natural course of his primary investigative work.
Firing Comey wasn't obstruction, it was firing the FBI director who serves at the pleasure of the president. So unles
Firing Comey wasn't obstruction, it was firing the FBI director who serves at the pleasure of the president.
More importantly, Comey was fired at the recommendation of Rosenstein - who wrote a memo highlighting the failures of Comey and why he should be fired. Then once Comey was fired, Rosenstein immediately appointed a special prosecutor (Mueller) to look into the Russian collusion and obstruction of justice for following his recommendation to fire Comey!
You have to do a lot of handwaving to dismiss the decades & dozens of connections between Trump and dirty Russian money.
Re:DO NOT WANT (Score:4, Informative)
It only disables data on the lightning port. You are still free to unlock via the passcode or other means.
Re:DO NOT WANT (Score:5, Informative)
"Older iOS devices" probably won't get this feature since many of them aren't compatible with iOS 11.4, and it sounds like the feature automatically turns off when you start using the device again.
I'd rather personally give my PIN to any law enforcement officer who cared to ask for it than have this feature implemented.
I think the issue is more in regards to when they don't ask.
Re:DO NOT WANT (Score:5, Interesting)
I have older iOS devices that I sometimes go weeks at a time leaving them untouched on the shelf but I pick them up to play with once in a while. Heck, I go on vacations greater than week a couple of times a year and since I don't want to bother with roaming, I leave my primary phone at home. I certainly don't want my USB to permanently lock out the first time I don't touch my phone for a week. I'd rather personally give my PIN to any law enforcement officer who cared to ask for it than have this feature implemented.
Why does this feature bother you? It doesn't brick the phone, it just disables USB data until you unlock the phone, once unlocked everything is back to normal. My only issue with the feature is that the lockout should be more like 7 minutes instead of 7 days.
My only issue with the feature is that the lockout should be more like 7 minutes instead of 7 days.
That was my thought, too.
Or make it user-settable.
Or make it user-settable.
Lol, This is Apple, you can't even set how long the snooze function is for the alarm clock.
Re: (Score:3)
No, it should be user-specified. There's not a terribly good reason why you shouldn't be able to set 7 minutes, he sets 7 days, and I set 7 hours....
Sure there is. You could have options for everything. But the more options you have, the harder it is for users to find the option they want.
In this case there's no good reason to hand the decision over to users anyway. Almost none will be interested in changing it, or even be aware that there's such a feature or what it's for.
Set a useful default.
Then if the user wants to change from the default, then he can, if he doesn't give a rat's ass, then he doesn't have to think about it.
So, no, there's not really a good reason why it shouldn't be user-settable....
A default doesn't take away the problem of too many options for users to find anything.
Generally speaking, options need to be fought against. They need to justify the real estate they use. This wouldn't.
It applies to all users.
Apple computers and software just tend to be better designed.
The tendency with Windows and Linux is for programmers not to ever rhink and make decisions. They offload all decisions to users, and end up with baroque software that is difficult to use.
I actually don't get why this is not instantaneous, in order for you to connect via USB data the phone should be unlocked. The phone disconnect data until the USB is unplugged.
I think android even asks if you want to connect data, so you have unlock to confirm. This is a sight hassle and I have been caught out as to why I can't connect data, but makes sense from a security standpoint.
I don't have a iphone, so I could be missing something.
Re: (Score:3)
I certainly don't want my USB to permanently lock out the first time I don't touch my phone for a week.
By "permanently" I assume you mean "until I unlock my phone", and not really "permanently".
It doesn't permanently disable USB,
...
Here's a quote from the article, quoting Apple documentation:
Emphasis mine. "At least once a week" is not the same as "sometime within the last week". Letting the phone
I'd rather personally give my PIN to any law enforcement officer who cared to ask for it than have this feature implemented.
In the US and most other countries, we already have laws to compel you to give up your PIN if the police have a good reason (aka "probable cause") to believe you've been involved in - or are planning to be involved in - criminal activity.
If the police have a warrant, and you do not provide your PIN, you will go to jail until you become willing to provide them access. You're safely locked up, unable to harm others. They can keep you there until you die, unless you give them the access they've legally demande
lock up the phone owners permanently!
Sure like they have the time to lock-up all the suspect/innocents they encounter at the border/inland. Re-read what you wrote...doesn't make sense. They will instead THINK TWICE about confiscating an iPhone instead of randomly searching all the fucking people innocent or not if they can't crack it.
Or even less. I think the idea should be: Unlock your phone if you want to connect it to a computer. Which is kind-of what happens now although that requires some data to be exchanged. It's also a usability issue but I agree with at least having the option.
Exactly.
I would prefer if I had to unlock to plug it in or use car mode or anything else using the Lightning cable.
Having more crypto to protect every part of the hardware would add to power use and add more complexity.
New crypto chips between the CPU, OS and every other part of the computer?
The user also wants a fast direct pipe to move data with a device they own.
The easy fix it to crypto the direct and fast pipe off after a set time rather than actually securing the device.
Easy for law enforc