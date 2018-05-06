Devices Supporting Google Assistant Have More Than Tripled In Last Four Months 3
In a blog post on Thursday, Google announced that their smart assistant is now compatible with more than 5,000 devices. That's up from the 1,500 devices it worked with back in January. The Verge reports: According to Google, it's a list made up of a huge variety of products, including "cameras, dishwashers, doorbells, dryers, lights, plugs, thermostats, security systems, switches, vacuums, washers, fans, locks, sensors, heaters, AC units, air purifiers, refrigerators, and ovens." It's a big jump -- at least, numerically speaking -- and if nothing else, it's a sign that the full court press that Google started at the beginning of the year with its massive Google Assistant-themed booth at CES is starting to show some results. For comparison, Apple's Homekit is compatible with 195 products while Amazon's Alexa assistant currently supports over 12,000 devices.
Please Lord grant me (Score:2)
Something like a Raspberry Pi image that you install in your home, and it provides remote 'assistant' support for devices outside your home, with all the data stored within your LAN. Like, plug a USB HD into the Pi, and call it a home server. Then using that as the base for home automation.
That would actually not feel as crappy as all these "we want to suck your data" toys.