Growing Petition Requests Apple Recall MacBook Pro With 'Defective Keyboard' (fortune.com) 2
Apple might have some explaining to do if a recent petition against its MacBook Pro continues to gain steam. From a report: A petition surfaced this week on Change.org that calls on Apple to recall MacBook Pro units released since late 2016 over what the petition author Matthew Taylor calls a "defective keyboard." The petition seeks 5,000 signatures and as of this writing, it's closing in on 6,000. Judging by the sheer number of signatures coming in each minute, it shouldn't take long for it to hit the 5,000-signature milestone.
"Apple, it's time: recall every MacBook Pro released since late 2016, and replace the keyboards on all of them with new, redesigned keyboards that just work," the petition reads. It goes on to say that "every one of Apple's current-gen MacBook Pro models, 13-inch and 15-inch, is sold with a keyboard that can become defective at any moment due to a design failure."
I read that as (Score:2)
"Defacative Keyboard" and it seems to mean the same thing.
6,000 closing in on 5,000 ? (Score:2)
it's closing in on 6,000. Judging by the sheer number of signatures coming in each minute, it shouldn't take long for it to hit the 5,000-signature milestone.
WTF, people, are the signatures going in reverse?
I guess they should have.... (Score:1)
Now close to 6000 sig's, closing in on 5000 sigs? (Score:2)
closing in on 6,000, shouldn't take long to hit 5k (Score:1)
Someone doesn't understand how maths works...