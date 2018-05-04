Growing Petition Requests Apple Recall MacBook Pro With 'Defective Keyboard' (fortune.com) 23
Apple might have some explaining to do if a recent petition against its MacBook Pro continues to gain steam. From a report: A petition surfaced this week on Change.org that calls on Apple to recall MacBook Pro units released since late 2016 over what the petition author Matthew Taylor calls a "defective keyboard." The petition seeks 7,500 signatures and as of this writing, it's closing in on 6,200. Judging by the sheer number of signatures coming in each minute, it shouldn't take long for it to hit the goal.
"Apple, it's time: recall every MacBook Pro released since late 2016, and replace the keyboards on all of them with new, redesigned keyboards that just work," the petition reads. It goes on to say that "every one of Apple's current-gen MacBook Pro models, 13-inch and 15-inch, is sold with a keyboard that can become defective at any moment due to a design failure."
"Defacative Keyboard" and it seems to mean the same thing.
it's closing in on 6,000. Judging by the sheer number of signatures coming in each minute, it shouldn't take long for it to hit the 5,000-signature milestone.
WTF, people, are the signatures going in reverse?
No, he meant to write 7,000 but he was using an Apple keyboard.
Someone doesn't understand how maths works...
the next step is eliminating the keyboard altogether. Courageous.
When comparing Apple to PC/Microsoft/Windows, and comparing Apple to Google/Android, Apple has always been seen as the higher "quality" product for one very important reason: Apple makes everything and only has higher-end products. In the PC/Android world, there are high-end devices, mid-tier, low-end, extreme-budget devices. Regardless of the outstanding quality of top-tier PC/Android devices out there, their ecosystems as a whole contain the stigma created from their bottom-tier devices. This is why Apple
Do you have the link for nuking all of the advertising and spying out of the Start Menu and OS in general?
I do: https://www.oo-software.com/en... [oo-software.com]
Background: I've supported the Macs and PCs at my workplace for over 10 years. I prefer the older chiclet design, but mostly because that's what I'm used to.
