Apple Beats Sales Estimates Amid Reports of Poor Demand For iPhone X (bloomberg.com) 12
Apple today reported revenue and profit that beat analysts' estimates and projected continued sales momentum. The results come amid reports that demand for its flagship iPhone X have fallen. Bloomberg reports: Apple revenue rose 16 percent to $61.1 billion in the fiscal second quarter. That was the fastest growth in more than two years. Profit came in at $2.73 a share, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts expected sales of $60.9 billion and earnings per share of $2.64, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fiscal third-quarter revenue will be $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, also ahead of Wall Street forecasts.
Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones in the fiscal second quarter, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had projected of 52.3 million, on average, although some investors expected fewer units. The average selling price was $728, versus analysts' expectations of $740. That suggested the flagship iPhone X didn't perform as well as some anticipated when it launched last year. Earlier this year, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said iPhone revenue would grow by at least 10 percent year-over-year in the fiscal second quarter. Apple easily hit that goal, with 14 percent iPhone revenue growth in the period.
Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones in the fiscal second quarter, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had projected of 52.3 million, on average, although some investors expected fewer units. The average selling price was $728, versus analysts' expectations of $740. That suggested the flagship iPhone X didn't perform as well as some anticipated when it launched last year. Earlier this year, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said iPhone revenue would grow by at least 10 percent year-over-year in the fiscal second quarter. Apple easily hit that goal, with 14 percent iPhone revenue growth in the period.
Suckers!! (Score:3)
Ha ha! You morons fall for trumped-up reports of Apple sales declines like EVERY QUARTER so the short sellers can cash in.
The amusing thing is, the Apple Haters of Slashdot act as a tool of the wealthy elite.
Re: (Score:1)
Ha ha! You morons fall for trumped-up reports of Apple sales declines like EVERY QUARTER so the short sellers can cash in.
The amusing thing is, the Apple Haters of Slashdot act as a tool of the wealthy elite.
What torture lurks within a single thought
When grown too constant; and however kind,
However welcome still, the weary mind
Aches with its presence. Dull remembrance taught
Remembers on unceasingly; unsought
The old delight is with us but to find
That all recurring joy is pain refined,
Become a habit, and we struggle, caught.
You lie upon my heart as on a nest,
Folded in peace, for you can never know
How crushed I am with having you at rest
Heavy upon my life. I love you so
You bind my freedom from its rightful quest.
I
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They sell the same number of units as last year at a higher price and post a profit? So, how exactly is demand down?
What is says is that people still like their products. The price point was a bit high for many, but it still sold. Go figure.
If they lower their price point on a feature similar model later this year, they will outsell the competitors yet again.
Re: Suckers!! (Score:2)
Or - as you might expect - they will offer a lower cost but same size device, with an edge to edge screen + a larger edge to edge screen device and that will increase their sales volume while slightly reducing average device profit.
That said, they sell 100 phones every minute of every day so there is going to be an upper bound somewhere.
Re: (Score:3)
then the profit growth for the company is nearing its end.
Apple has a P/E of 18. Nobody is expecting much profit growth.
The average P/E for the S&P 500 is 24.
Amazon has a P/E of over 300, which means investors are expecting Amazon's profits to soar ten-fold.