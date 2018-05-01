Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck Businesses Iphone Apple

Apple Beats Sales Estimates Amid Reports of Poor Demand For iPhone X (bloomberg.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the all-about-the-numbers dept.
Apple today reported revenue and profit that beat analysts' estimates and projected continued sales momentum. The results come amid reports that demand for its flagship iPhone X have fallen. Bloomberg reports: Apple revenue rose 16 percent to $61.1 billion in the fiscal second quarter. That was the fastest growth in more than two years. Profit came in at $2.73 a share, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts expected sales of $60.9 billion and earnings per share of $2.64, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fiscal third-quarter revenue will be $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, also ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones in the fiscal second quarter, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had projected of 52.3 million, on average, although some investors expected fewer units. The average selling price was $728, versus analysts' expectations of $740. That suggested the flagship iPhone X didn't perform as well as some anticipated when it launched last year. Earlier this year, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said iPhone revenue would grow by at least 10 percent year-over-year in the fiscal second quarter. Apple easily hit that goal, with 14 percent iPhone revenue growth in the period.

Apple Beats Sales Estimates Amid Reports of Poor Demand For iPhone X More | Reply

Apple Beats Sales Estimates Amid Reports of Poor Demand For iPhone X

Comments Filter:

  • Suckers!! (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday May 01, 2018 @08:48PM (#56539058)

    Ha ha! You morons fall for trumped-up reports of Apple sales declines like EVERY QUARTER so the short sellers can cash in.

    The amusing thing is, the Apple Haters of Slashdot act as a tool of the wealthy elite.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Ha ha! You morons fall for trumped-up reports of Apple sales declines like EVERY QUARTER so the short sellers can cash in.

      The amusing thing is, the Apple Haters of Slashdot act as a tool of the wealthy elite.

      What torture lurks within a single thought
      When grown too constant; and however kind,
      However welcome still, the weary mind
      Aches with its presence. Dull remembrance taught
      Remembers on unceasingly; unsought
      The old delight is with us but to find
      That all recurring joy is pain refined,
      Become a habit, and we struggle, caught.
      You lie upon my heart as on a nest,
      Folded in peace, for you can never know
      How crushed I am with having you at rest
      Heavy upon my life. I love you so
      You bind my freedom from its rightful quest.
      I

    • Apple sold almost exactly the same number of phones as last year. Unless you think they can keep increasing the price of their phones or somehow makeup for the loss of unit growth by selling billions in services then the profit growth for the company is nearing its end.

      • They sell the same number of units as last year at a higher price and post a profit? So, how exactly is demand down?

        What is says is that people still like their products. The price point was a bit high for many, but it still sold. Go figure.

        If they lower their price point on a feature similar model later this year, they will outsell the competitors yet again.

      • Or - as you might expect - they will offer a lower cost but same size device, with an edge to edge screen + a larger edge to edge screen device and that will increase their sales volume while slightly reducing average device profit.

        That said, they sell 100 phones every minute of every day so there is going to be an upper bound somewhere.

      • then the profit growth for the company is nearing its end.

        Apple has a P/E of 18. Nobody is expecting much profit growth.

        The average P/E for the S&P 500 is 24.

        Amazon has a P/E of over 300, which means investors are expecting Amazon's profits to soar ten-fold.

Slashdot Top Deals

The possession of a book becomes a substitute for reading it. -- Anthony Burgess

Close