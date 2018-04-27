Apple's Working on a Powerful, Wireless Headset for Both AR, VR (cnet.com) 17
Apple CEO Tim Cook has nothing but praise for augmented reality, saying it's a technology that's potentially as important as the iPhone. It turns out he may have big plans for virtual reality too. From a report: The company is working on a headset capable of running both AR and VR technology, according to a person familiar with Apple's plans. Plans so far call for an 8K display for each eye -- higher resolution than today's best TVs -- that would be untethered from a computer or smartphone, the person said. The project, codenamed T288, is still in its early stages but is slated for release in 2020. Apple still could change or scrap its plans. It's notable that Apple is working on a headset that combines both AR and VR given its intense focus over the past year on pushing augmented reality in iPhones and iPads. Cook has said he sees bigger possibilities in AR than VR, partly because augmented reality allows you to be more present. Either way, it's vital for Apple to expand beyond its iPhones, currently its top moneymaker, and the slowing mobile market.
Performance? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Sounds like you too have a Dragon Spirit.
Only $6000 (Score:1)
And it will run on almost all the Apple hardware, except the MacBook pro.
Good luck getting it to run on anything not Apple.
Re: (Score:3)
The only thing that this makes the needle on my give'o'shit meter shiver is that this might help push VR more main stream.
Meh (Score:2)
Big. Fucking. YAWN!
Not much new there (Score:2)