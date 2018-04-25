Trump Meets With Apple's Tim Cook To Talk Trade (reuters.com) 14
New submitter genfail shares a report from Reuters: President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday to discuss trade issues as the technology industry grapples with a U.S. spat over import tariffs with China, a manufacturing hub for the iPhone maker and other companies. Apple, the world's largest technology company, and other hardware makers have deep ties with China, where many of their products are built for export around the world. Cook urged an easing of U.S.-China tensions and called for more open trade after the trade dispute flared last month between the world's two largest economies. Trump announced about $50 billion in planned tariffs on certain Chinese imports, China retaliated with proposed tariffs on some American goods and Trump responded that the United States could counter with $100 billion in additional levies. U.S. and Chinese officials have been working to resolve the dispute.
Re:We'll make Mexico pay for the trade war (Score:4, Insightful)
Someone over a year ago on Microsoft NBC said something along the lines that "we take what Trump says too seriously and what he does not seriously enough." Sounds like you're in that category. He's much more careful with his actions than his mouth.
Will Trump help Cook (Score:4, Funny)
make Apple great again?
Or will Cook help Trump think different?
Re: (Score:3)