Patent 'Death Squad' System Upheld by US Supreme Court (bloomberg.com) 9
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an administrative review system that has helped Google, Apple and other companies invalidate hundreds of issued patents. From a report: The justices, voting 7-2, said Tuesday a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review board that critics call a patent "death squad" wasn't unconstitutionally wielding powers that belong to the courts. Silicon Valley companies have used the system as a less-expensive way to ward off demands for royalties, particularly from patent owners derided as "trolls" because they don't use their patents to make products. Drugmakers and independent inventors complain that it unfairly upends what they thought were established property rights. "It came down to this: Is the patent office fixing its own mistakes or is the government taking property?" said Wayne Stacy, a patent lawyer with Baker Botts. "They came down on the side of the patent office fixing its own mistakes." The ruling caused shares to drop in companies whose main source of revenue -- their patents -- are under threat from challenges. VirnetX, which is trying to protect almost $1 billion in damages it won against Apple, dropped as much as 12 percent. The patent office has said its patents are invalid in a case currently before an appeals court.
Anyway (Score:2)
If the patent shouldn't have been granted, then it isn't a taking of property because it was never properly instantiated as IP.
Maybe this addendum to the patent office operation is a bad idea, but that's a different issue. Write to your Congressman.
Here are some ideas;
1. If it is done without computers, migrating a process to computers is not patentable.
2. If it is done locally on a computer, distributing pieces over a network (internal to the computer or external, esp. over the Internet) is not patentable
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, especially that.
some tweaks to the system (Score:2)
1 if your "portfolio" gets gutted by this then ALL of your patents are voided
2 these patents get put on a list of search here first items (to prevent somebody else from doing the same thing)
3 if your business is patents and 1 happens then all the execs should be barred from being an exec for ten years
(and no earning income from "consulting" either)
They might as well... (Score:2)
They might as well be saying, "We hide our taxes outside the USA [abusing the system], so closing the tax loophole will negatively affect us!"
Not a single tear.