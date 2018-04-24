Patent 'Death Squad' System Upheld by US Supreme Court (bloomberg.com) 25
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an administrative review system that has helped Google, Apple and other companies invalidate hundreds of issued patents. From a report: The justices, voting 7-2, said Tuesday a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review board that critics call a patent "death squad" wasn't unconstitutionally wielding powers that belong to the courts. Silicon Valley companies have used the system as a less-expensive way to ward off demands for royalties, particularly from patent owners derided as "trolls" because they don't use their patents to make products. Drugmakers and independent inventors complain that it unfairly upends what they thought were established property rights. "It came down to this: Is the patent office fixing its own mistakes or is the government taking property?" said Wayne Stacy, a patent lawyer with Baker Botts. "They came down on the side of the patent office fixing its own mistakes." The ruling caused shares to drop in companies whose main source of revenue -- their patents -- are under threat from challenges. VirnetX, which is trying to protect almost $1 billion in damages it won against Apple, dropped as much as 12 percent. The patent office has said its patents are invalid in a case currently before an appeals court.
Anyway (Score:5, Informative)
If the patent shouldn't have been granted, then it isn't a taking of property because it was never properly instantiated as IP.
Maybe this addendum to the patent office operation is a bad idea, but that's a different issue. Write to your Congressman.
Here are some ideas;
1. If it is done without computers, migrating a process to computers is not patentable.
2. If it is done locally on a computer, distributing pieces over a network (internal to the computer or external, esp. over the Internet) is not patentable.
3. Doing something already being done, but now "Over the Internet!", is not patentable.
4. Creating a virtual machine similar to a real one is not patentable.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, especially that.
Re: (Score:2)
naturally occurring substances
Round-up Ready corn doesn't occur in nature. A new-fangled rocket fuel that's 25% more efficient than any existing fuel doesn't occur in nature, but it's made of substances to do.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"If the patent shouldn't have been granted, then it isn't a taking of property because it was never properly instantiated as IP."
Not true. An applicant gives up property in exchange for the patent. Regardless of whether the patent was "properly instantiated as IP", whatever that means, the applicant has forfeited property, including fees paid and trade secrets revealed.
As for your other points, they seem equally thought out.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. You pay to apply - there's no guarantee you'll be awarded the patent, and you don't pay any more if you are. Nor do you get a refund if it isn't.
Now, if you bought such a patent from someone else then you have paid for it. But perhaps you should have done more research to make sure it was a VALID patent first, instead of assuming that the patent office is infallible, or at least that any challengers would face such an expensive legal process that they'd rather let you fleece them than go through it
Re: (Score:2)
Before spending $10kUS (average cost to get a patent) the APPLICANT should consider if it's a smart way to spend money.
Spending money on shysters has no guaranteed ROI. Don't expect a god damn lawyer to tell you: 'I'll take your money, but it will be for nothing'. Rather the opposite, like asking your barber if you need a haircut, answer is always yes.
Getting the patent gets you a right to take it to court. Not a guarantee the patent is valid.
Invalidating a patent is no more taking a property than lo
Re: (Score:2)
If the patent shouldn't have been granted, then it isn't a taking of property because it was never properly instantiated as IP.
Actually, it was instantiated as IP (translating between law and Computerese), which is what makes it more important to fix the mistake. The patent office may reject basically by default, but it still grants (especially after a decent response to their rejection) plenty of things that a smart person who is skilled in the art would consider obvious. People sometimes need a way to challenge a patent that doesn't result in ridiculously expensive and drawn out litigation.
Re: (Score:2)
Then they have the state's decision against them instead of being backed by the state's decision. Also they can't force companies into settlement with injunctions and import restrictions and trials which can drag on longer than the patent re-review. Also they will be limited to the Eastern District of Virginia to appeal in court. Also of course they still have to finish their original trial too even if they win the appeal.
So they get their time, but the old situation was much better for them.
some tweaks to the system (Score:2)
1 if your "portfolio" gets gutted by this then ALL of your patents are voided
2 these patents get put on a list of search here first items (to prevent somebody else from doing the same thing)
3 if your business is patents and 1 happens then all the execs should be barred from being an exec for ten years
(and no earning income from "consulting" either)
Re: (Score:2)
Just end patents, much easier.
They might as well... (Score:3)
They might as well be saying, "We hide our taxes outside the USA [abusing the system], so closing the tax loophole will negatively affect us!"
Not a single tear.
Darn... (Score:3)
I was hoping the Patent "Death Squad" actually hunted down patent trolls...
Re: (Score:2)