Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Desktops (Apple) Bug Operating Systems Apple IT Technology

Users Complain About Installation Issues With macOS 10.13.4 (theregister.co.uk) 41

Posted by msmash from the beware dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: The 10.13.4 update for macOS High Sierra is recommended for all users, and was emitted at the end of March promising to "improve stability, performance, and security of your Mac." But geek support sites have started filling up with people complaining that it had the opposite effect: killing their computer with messages that "the macOS installation couldn't be completed."

The initial install appears to be working fine, but when users go to shutdown or reboot an upgraded system, it goes into recovery mode. According to numerous reports, there doesn't appear to be anything wrong with users' Macs -- internal drives report that they're fine. And the issue is affecting a range of different Apple-branded computers from different years. Some have been successful in getting 10.13.4 to install by launching from Safe Mode, but others haven't and are deciding to roll back and stick with 10.13.3 until Apple puts out a new update that will fix whatever the issue is while claiming it has nothing to do with it.

Users Complain About Installation Issues With macOS 10.13.4 More | Reply

Users Complain About Installation Issues With macOS 10.13.4

Comments Filter:

  • It's always best to let other people be the guinea pigs/beta testers.

      Unless it fixes something that is broken that matter to you.

  • After trying Sierra a couple times, I rolled back to El Capitan - and only recently upgraded my computers to High Sierra 10.13.4. None of the computers I upgraded (2016 MacBook Pro, 2015 MacBook Pro, 2012 MacBook Pro, 2012 Mac Mini, 2017 iMac) had any issues with the upgrade nor with any subsequent updates.

    I realize that's just anecdotal, but so are the reports in the story itself.

    • I've been told by various people that High Sierra has serious SMB performance issues when connecting to a Windows file server. I'm not sure if that's also true when connecting to any NAS as well. El Capitan, no problem.

      Apple changed something for sure.

      • Of course, Apple wants you to care, share, pay, and use their cloud storage, not be a selfish oaf and use local file storage :)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dgatwood ( 11270 )

          Hah. Their maximum storage tier is only 2 terabytes. I can't remember the last time I had so little data to back up. Probably somewhere around the time they changed the name from .Mac to MobileMe.

    • Of course a possibly important distinction is that I updated to 10.13.4 from El Capitan, while it sounds like the problem reports are from people who are upgrading within High Sierra - from 10.13.3.

  • Seen this (Score:3)

    by DMJC ( 682799 ) on Friday April 20, 2018 @05:32PM (#56474207)
    My housemate uses a Macbook with OSX for work, he's had this exact issue. I run Linux on mine so I avoided it, always annoying when patches break core os functionality.

  • Instability and performance degradation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For me, even though 10.13.4 installed fine, it has brought nothing but instability and performance degradation:
    1. There is 50% chance that if I close the lid on the laptop and then open it, it will crash silently.
    2. There is 95% chance that if the laptop entered deep sleep it will not get out of it without crashing. These crashes are not detected
    3. The kernel memory leaks are even worse than before. On startup with nothing open the kernel takes in excess of 1.5gb and in 30 minutes of work is up to 3gb of me

  • I had an installation problem when installing the macOS 10.13.4 update on my MacBook Air.

    After rebooting, my system would crash (requiring a reboot) ad nauseam.

    I rebooted in Safe Mode and somehow got the machine out of the annoying reboot cycle. At that point, I rebooted back int 10.13.3 and resolved not to upgrade to 10.13.4 until I heard it was safe to install. When I went to the App Store and checked for updates, the 10.13.4 update disappeared from the list. (It seemed at the time that Apple had pulled i

Slashdot Top Deals

The wages of sin are high but you get your money's worth.

Close