Users Complain About Installation Issues With macOS 10.13.4 (theregister.co.uk) 50
An anonymous reader shares a report: The 10.13.4 update for macOS High Sierra is recommended for all users, and was emitted at the end of March promising to "improve stability, performance, and security of your Mac." But geek support sites have started filling up with people complaining that it had the opposite effect: killing their computer with messages that "the macOS installation couldn't be completed."
The initial install appears to be working fine, but when users go to shutdown or reboot an upgraded system, it goes into recovery mode. According to numerous reports, there doesn't appear to be anything wrong with users' Macs -- internal drives report that they're fine. And the issue is affecting a range of different Apple-branded computers from different years. Some have been successful in getting 10.13.4 to install by launching from Safe Mode, but others haven't and are deciding to roll back and stick with 10.13.3 until Apple puts out a new update that will fix whatever the issue is while claiming it has nothing to do with it.
The initial install appears to be working fine, but when users go to shutdown or reboot an upgraded system, it goes into recovery mode. According to numerous reports, there doesn't appear to be anything wrong with users' Macs -- internal drives report that they're fine. And the issue is affecting a range of different Apple-branded computers from different years. Some have been successful in getting 10.13.4 to install by launching from Safe Mode, but others haven't and are deciding to roll back and stick with 10.13.3 until Apple puts out a new update that will fix whatever the issue is while claiming it has nothing to do with it.
As usual with updates (Score:3)
It's always best to let other people be the guinea pigs/beta testers.
Unless it fixes something that is broken that matter to you.
Re: (Score:3)
Register has always been a tabloid/sensationalizer of IT news... a few blown upgrades leads to an article like this.
Interesting (Score:2)
After trying Sierra a couple times, I rolled back to El Capitan - and only recently upgraded my computers to High Sierra 10.13.4. None of the computers I upgraded (2016 MacBook Pro, 2015 MacBook Pro, 2012 MacBook Pro, 2012 Mac Mini, 2017 iMac) had any issues with the upgrade nor with any subsequent updates.
I realize that's just anecdotal, but so are the reports in the story itself.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been told by various people that High Sierra has serious SMB performance issues when connecting to a Windows file server. I'm not sure if that's also true when connecting to any NAS as well. El Capitan, no problem.
Apple changed something for sure.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Hah. Their maximum storage tier is only 2 terabytes. I can't remember the last time I had so little data to back up. Probably somewhere around the time they changed the name from
.Mac to MobileMe.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course a possibly important distinction is that I updated to 10.13.4 from El Capitan, while it sounds like the problem reports are from people who are upgrading within High Sierra - from 10.13.3.
Seen this (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Which Linux distro are you talking about? Through history, there have been such glitches on Linux.
Re: (Score:2)
You must have lost Y2K... even Red Hat had some bad days back then.
with apple it's ATI or intel video only (Score:2)
with apple it's ATI or intel video only now days.
Re: (Score:2)
DisplayLink isn't out of business... it's just having driver issues.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Looks to me like you don't have the right driver, or the driver hasn't been accepted by the user's system for sign-off reasons. Try this URL if you're talking about DisplayLink.
DisplayLink Support page [displaylink.com]
Re: (Score:3)
If you follow the link at the top of your linked page, you get to a page that tells you that DisplayLink basically doesn't work at all in 10.13.4 except in a very limited mode where it mirrors the main display. This was discussed on Slashdot [slashdot.org] a couple of weeks ago.
Re: (Score:3)
32-bit programs, maybe. Apple wants to move fully to 64-bit.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh oh. Most of the apps we use show that error. This is going to be painful.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? Which apps? 32-bit Intel apps are really, really rare on OS X. I don't remember the last time I saw one, with the exception of MS Office (because Microsoft screwed around and delayed their 64-bit transition for an entire decade). Most companies were already well on their way to transitioning their code base to 64-bit when the Intel hardware first came out, so the transition to 64-bit Intel was very nearly lost in the noise, effort-wise.
Re: (Score:2)
32-bit Intel apps are really, really rare on OS X.
I'd be careful with those qualifies if I were you.
Some significant software packages on macOS 10.13.4 are only available in 32-bit versions, including some of the software that ships with macOS. These include:
As such, I wouldn't say that 32-bit Intel apps are "really, really rare". Unless you've removed them manually, you have the DVD player
Re: (Score:2)
Correcting myself slightly -- I only just discovered that TextWrangler has been replaced with the nearly identical BBEdit, which is 64-bit. So scratch that one off the list (or upgrade if like me you haven't done so already).
Yaz
Re: (Score:2)
See the link I posted about about authorizing the DisplayLInk Driver.
Re: (Score:3)
Doesn't work. If you read the very top of that page, it says that the page applies up through 10.13.3, and there's a link to info about 10.13.4 [displaylink.com] that basically says, "It doesn't work in any mode that's actually useful. Don't upgrade."
Instability and performance degradation (Score:1)
For me, even though 10.13.4 installed fine, it has brought nothing but instability and performance degradation:
1. There is 50% chance that if I close the lid on the laptop and then open it, it will crash silently.
2. There is 95% chance that if the laptop entered deep sleep it will not get out of it without crashing. These crashes are not detected
3. The kernel memory leaks are even worse than before. On startup with nothing open the kernel takes in excess of 1.5gb and in 30 minutes of work is up to 3gb of me
Initially failed, but then worked after safe mode (Score:2)
I had an installation problem when installing the macOS 10.13.4 update on my MacBook Air.
After rebooting, my system would crash (requiring a reboot) ad nauseam.
I rebooted in Safe Mode and somehow got the machine out of the annoying reboot cycle. At that point, I rebooted back int 10.13.3 and resolved not to upgrade to 10.13.4 until I heard it was safe to install. When I went to the App Store and checked for updates, the 10.13.4 update disappeared from the list. (It seemed at the time that Apple had pulled i
Other problems with this update (Score:2)
As a developer, I have seen multiple times how under the "shiny" surface, Apple isn't really careful about what they are releasing, but the current macOS is one of the worse I've seen. For example, if you have installed it (and you can still boot), try opening the error console. Chances are you'll see that it throws several "signpost_notificationd - 0 is not a valid connection ID" errors every few seconds! It happens on all machines I have checked, a few 2013 Macbook Pros, a 2010 Mac Pro, a 2011 Mac Mini...