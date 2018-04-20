Users Don't Want iOS To Merge With MacOS, Apple Chief Tim Cook Says (smh.com.au) 10
Rebutting a widespread speculation, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company is not working toward building an operating system that both Macs and iPhones could share. From his interview on Sydney Morning Herald: Later, when I ask about the divide between the Mac and iOS, which seems almost conservative when compared to Microsoft's convertible Windows 10 strategy, Cook gives an interesting response. "We don't believe in sort of watering down one for the other. Both [The Mac and iPad] are incredible. One of the reasons that both of them are incredible is because we pushed them to do what they do well. And if you begin to merge the two ... you begin to make trade offs and compromises. "So maybe the company would be more efficient at the end of the day. But that's not what it's about. You know it's about giving people things that they can then use to help them change the world or express their passion or express their creativity. So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want." A surprising comment, considering rumours from well-connected reporter Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who wrote the company is working on a project called "Marzipan", which involves merging the codebase of macOS and iOS apps.
Well duh.... (Score:2)
See, told you so (Score:2)
People on Slashdot keep claiming merging the two is what Apple is working towards. Perhaps this explicit statement from the CEO that users do not want it and Apple has no plans to do so are enough to quiet the minds of such people, for at least a little while.
Of course you should merge the guts if you can (Score:2)
UI and capabilities can be as different as users want them to be, but there is no need to force internal and external developers to do duplicate work. Few of iOS games are ported to OSX, the difference should only be in control scheme (and iOS/Apple TVs should trivially support paired Bluetooth input devices). The only reason to not do this now is if engineering effort is too high.
Of COURSE we don't want them merged. (Score:2)
Any attempt to merge the two would hurt both platforms.
Making iOS more like MacOS would result in an overly bloated mobile operating system. iOS needs to be simple, mostly stateless, and perform well on mobile hardware.
Making MacOS more like iOS would be crippling the operating system. MacOS is VASTLY more capable in every way than iOS and works great for beginners and power users alike. Taking away features or putting it in a walled garden to make it more like iOS would be a HUGE disservice to its users.
