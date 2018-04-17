Apple Is Planning To Launch a News Subscription Service (bloomberg.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium subscription offering, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is part of a broader push by the iPhone maker to generate more revenue from online content and services. The Cupertino, California company agreed last month to buy Texture, which lets users subscribe to more than 200 magazines for $9.99 a month. Apple cut about 20 Texture staff soon after, according to one of the people. The world's largest technology company is integrating Texture technology and the remaining employees into its Apple News team, which is building the premium service. An upgraded Apple News app with the subscription offering is expected to launch within the next year, and a slice of the subscription revenue will go to magazine publishers that are part of the program, the people said.
Paying for Cupertino bias? (Score:2)
No thank you... I can assemble a biased news feed all on my own or just subscribe to Twitter and Facebook and get one ready made for free.
Subscription Offering (Score:3)
When they rolled out their paid-for streaming service they killed off their free radio stations. I'm just wondering what is going to happen to news once they have a paid-for service.
More like APPle News! (Score:1)
Today's headlines:
Apps!
Worlds Crappiest Product (Score:1)
I wish them luck, but I try to avoid most news as it is as reporting this days is simply awful. I can't see why I would pay for the privilege of reading a shoddy product.
It's not like you can possibly be out of touch with current events anyway, as news has infiltrated all aspects of existence.
Thanks for the interest! (Score:1)
I only post for fun, not because I think people care what I think... or care what they think about what I post.
However, you both read and responded to my message. Thanks for being a part of my fan club, that hangs on my every word! Your post has confirmed people do read what I write, giving me the energy to post for the next several decades.
:-)
Clearly I'm not the target audience. (Score:2)
I'm not seeing a scenario where I'd pay $10 a month for access to magazines, be they news or otherwise.
If we could get unbiased fact reporting, then sure, I'd be willing to pay for that service. But just collecting 200 magazines? Why?
And why call it news? Just because there are a few magazines like Time and Forbes? But the majority of their list seems to be in the conventional magazine space like Cosmo, Better Homes and Gardens, Working Mother type of stuff.
And if I did have some interest, maybe for sc