Former FBI Director James Comey Reveals How Apple and Google's Encryption Efforts Drove Him 'Crazy' (fastcompany.com) 34
An anonymous reader shares a report: In his explosive new book, A Higher Loyalty, fired FBI director James Comey denounces President Trump as "untethered to the truth" and likens him to a "mob boss," but he also touches on other topics during his decades-long career in law enforcement -- including his strong objection to the tech industry's encryption efforts. When Apple and Google announced in 2014 that they would be moving their mobile devices to default encryption, by emphasizing that making them immune to judicial orders was good for society, "it drove me crazy," he writes. He goes on to lament the lack of "true listening" between tech and law enforcement, saying that "the leaders of the tech companies don't see the darkness the FBI sees," such as terrorism and organized crime.
He writes, "I found it appalling that the tech types couldn't see this. I would frequently joke with the FBI 'Going Dark' team assigned to seek solutions, 'Of course the Silicon Valley types don't see the darkness -- they live where it's sunny all the time and everybody is rich and smart." But Comey understood it was an unbelievably difficult issue and that public safety had to be balanced with privacy concerns.
He is crazy. Look at this statement:
public safety had to be balanced with privacy concerns
These are the SAME THING. If you weaken encryption people become less safe from those who want to invade their privacy and steal their data.They become more vulnerable to criminals and oppressive governments.
He seems to live in a fantasy world where there are good guys and bad guys and magical thinking actually works.
Key escrow does not make you more vulnerable to a 3rd party. Sure, you're at risk from the 2nd party (government). But it in no way weakens the encryption algorithm. And the key storage would be as secure as the primary key storage you're currently using, so there is no additional vulnerability there either.
Until the Chinese and Russian governments demand keys to ALL Apple devices, because devices sold outside their countries MIGHT be imported and used in China or Russia.
Or the US government demands to hold keys to devices sold worldwide for the same reason. People living outside the US shouldn't be subject to the US's whims and caprices either.
What's to stop someone from using an imported device NOT originally sold in the US in the US, thus bypassing the key escrow? Or will the US gov't need to demand keys for devices sold worldwide by US companies, since some of them MAY be used in the US? Will people in other countries be happy to give up their privacy to the whim of the US government?
Sam argument applies for China, Russia, and Zimbabwe, with regards to devices sold in the US, of course.
Because Trump has Comey pretty dead to rights on some leaks of information he was not authorized to share with the press. Trump would have been well within his legal rights and authority to haul Sessions into his office and bluntly tell him to impanel a grand jury under the principle that if we're going to prosecute seamen for taking selfies, we ought to crucify the Director of the FBI for acting like leaks are his discretionary power.
Because Trump has Comey pretty dead to rights on some leaks of information he was not authorized to share with the press. Trump would have been well within his legal rights and authority to haul Sessions into his office and bluntly tell him to impanel a grand jury under the principle that if we're going to prosecute seamen for taking selfies, we ought to crucify the Director of the FBI for acting like leaks are his discretionary power.
Really? What information did he illegally disclose? What laws would you prosecute him under?
There's nothing intrinsically classified about a private conversation with the President. Even executive privilege only allows subordinates to resist subpoenas, it can't actually prevent them from wilful disclosure.
He goes on to lament the lack of "true listening" between tech and law enforcement, saying that "the leaders of the tech companies don't see the darkness the FBI sees," such as terrorism and organized crime.
You colossally ignorant savage, you see tiny issues like terrorism and organized crime and don't see the darkness George Orwell, the Founding Fathers, and many others saw -- a boot stepping on a human face, forever.
Billions continue to live in despotism as their leaders use the tech you want for "crime" to catch and punish any challengers to their power.
Both Russia and China have leaders currently consolidating power for the long term, at least partly because of the lack of crypto government can't get into.
If FBI get their back door as they wish, then they would be able to unlock devices of tourists and business people visiting the USA.
Since USA have not been elected to rule the world, then other governments should have the possibilities.
This would enable china to spy on business phones entering China.
"the leaders of the tech companies don't see the darkness the FBI sees"
They see a different, more dangerous kind of darkness: one brought about by the FBI and law enforcement and the rest of the government itself. The 4th amendment and the broader right to privacy itself is supremely important to avoiding a tyrannical government.
This is more important than any benefit against terrorism and organized crime.
So what we know about Comey is:
(1) He was politically motivated in Hillary's E-mail case, trying to help her gain legitimacy after election.
(2) He was politically motivated to hurt Trump.
(3) He likes to spy on American citizens.
"A Higher Loyalty" indeed. The FBI started out being run by megalomaniac, corrupt authoritarians, and little has apparently changed.