Former FBI Director James Comey Reveals How Apple and Google's Encryption Efforts Drove Him 'Crazy' (fastcompany.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report: In his explosive new book, A Higher Loyalty, fired FBI director James Comey denounces President Trump as "untethered to the truth" and likens him to a "mob boss," but he also touches on other topics during his decades-long career in law enforcement -- including his strong objection to the tech industry's encryption efforts. When Apple and Google announced in 2014 that they would be moving their mobile devices to default encryption, by emphasizing that making them immune to judicial orders was good for society, "it drove me crazy," he writes. He goes on to lament the lack of "true listening" between tech and law enforcement, saying that "the leaders of the tech companies don't see the darkness the FBI sees," such as terrorism and organized crime.
He writes, "I found it appalling that the tech types couldn't see this. I would frequently joke with the FBI 'Going Dark' team assigned to seek solutions, 'Of course the Silicon Valley types don't see the darkness -- they live where it's sunny all the time and everybody is rich and smart." But Comey understood it was an unbelievably difficult issue and that public safety had to be balanced with privacy concerns.
Good (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
He is crazy. Look at this statement:
public safety had to be balanced with privacy concerns
These are the SAME THING. If you weaken encryption people become less safe from those who want to invade their privacy and steal their data.They become more vulnerable to criminals and oppressive governments.
He seems to live in a fantasy world where there are good guys and bad guys and magical thinking actually works.
nuts (Score:2)
Comey should be grateful to Trump (Score:1)
Because Trump has Comey pretty dead to rights on some leaks of information he was not authorized to share with the press. Trump would have been well within his legal rights and authority to haul Sessions into his office and bluntly tell him to impanel a grand jury under the principle that if we're going to prosecute seamen for taking selfies, we ought to crucify the Director of the FBI for acting like leaks are his discretionary power.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? What information did he illegally disclose? What laws would you prosecute him under?
There's nothing intrinsically classified about a private conversation with the President. Even executive privilege only allows subordinates to resist subpoenas, it can't actually prevent them from wilful disclosure.
It's always going to be a challenge (Score:2)