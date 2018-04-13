In a Leaked Memo, Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information (bloomberg.com) 36
Apple warned employees to stop leaking internal information on future plans and raised the specter of potential legal action and criminal charges, one of the most-aggressive moves by the world's largest technology company to control information about its activities. From a report: The Cupertino, California-based company said in a lengthy memo posted to its internal blog that it "caught 29 leakers," last year and noted that 12 of those were arrested. "These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere," Apple added. The company declined to comment on Friday. Apple outlined situations in which information was leaked to the media, including a meeting earlier this year where Apple's software engineering head Craig Federighi told employees that some planned iPhone software features would be delayed. Apple also cited a yet-to-be-released software package that revealed details about the unreleased iPhone X and new Apple Watch. Leaked information about a new product can negatively impact sales of current models, give rivals more time to begin on a competitive response, and lead to fewer sales when the new product launches, according to the memo.
I hate it when companies force NDAs on business operations. I had one that said we couldn't talk about any aspect of the business, even though there was nothing to hide except corrupt business practices (which is probably the reason for it).
Reminds me of this... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-Tech_Employee_Antitrust_Litigation
If Apple wanted to be competitive it could stop insisting on holding decryption keys for everything that goes through iCloud, and stop bragging to the FBI that they can decrypt anything that their users purposely or accidentally upload to iCloud. Meanwhile, Tim Cook has the audacity to try to shame Zuckerberg for not caring about his users' privacy.
Apple doesn't claim to have decryption keys for everything that goes through iCloud, nor have they ever. Quite the contrary, in fact, since they explicitly state in their security white papers that they don't have the keys for much of it. For instance, iMessages, which go through iCloud, are end-to-end encrypted, with the sending device encrypting the message once for each receiving device. Likewise, FaceTime and many other services are end-to-end encrypted.
Knowing Apple, they probably added some sort of digital fingerprint to the memo so they could catch the leaker.
I hope that the leaker was smart enough not to forward the headers...
I thought industry wide blacklists were forbidden? This sounds pretty much like an admission of their existence. Also, this is about leakers; who else goes on the list?
As a former Apple diehard (been clean about 10 years now), I really can't believe what major league douche bags Apple has become. I only stopped using their computers because my university didn't support them on their network at the time, but between incredibly overpriced machines and devices, suing everyone under the sun and over matching them on lawyers, threatening and almost abusing employees on the regular, trying to intimidate everyone that has anything to do with them, making devices that are almost
That must be why HomePod sales fell off (Score:2)
After all, it can't possibly be due to the high price or to Siri's limitations.
Are these people demented? (Score:2)
