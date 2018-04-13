Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


In a Leaked Memo, Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information

Posted by msmash
Apple warned employees to stop leaking internal information on future plans and raised the specter of potential legal action and criminal charges, one of the most-aggressive moves by the world's largest technology company to control information about its activities. From a report: The Cupertino, California-based company said in a lengthy memo posted to its internal blog that it "caught 29 leakers," last year and noted that 12 of those were arrested. "These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere," Apple added. The company declined to comment on Friday. Apple outlined situations in which information was leaked to the media, including a meeting earlier this year where Apple's software engineering head Craig Federighi told employees that some planned iPhone software features would be delayed. Apple also cited a yet-to-be-released software package that revealed details about the unreleased iPhone X and new Apple Watch. Leaked information about a new product can negatively impact sales of current models, give rivals more time to begin on a competitive response, and lead to fewer sales when the new product launches, according to the memo.

In a Leaked Memo, Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information

  • NDA? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I hate it when companies force NDAs on business operations. I had one that said we couldn't talk about any aspect of the business, even though there was nothing to hide except corrupt business practices (which is probably the reason for it).

  • Oh.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    the iRONY!

  • ... it "caught 29 leakers," last year and noted that 12 of those were arrested. "These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere," ...

    ... I imagine Trump will pardon [politico.com] them too.

  • So Was The Source Of The Leak Memo a Leak? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It is leaks all the way down...

  • threaten much? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "if you leak, we will find you, we will find your children, your whole family and add them to our silicon valley do not hire list" /s

    Reminds me of this... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-Tech_Employee_Antitrust_Litigation

  • If Apple wanted to be competitive it could stop insisting on holding decryption keys for everything that goes through iCloud, and stop bragging to the FBI that they can decrypt anything that their users purposely or accidentally upload to iCloud. Meanwhile, Tim Cook has the audacity to try to shame Zuckerberg for not caring about his users' privacy.

    • Apple could give users' files to the FBI, or sell access to detailed individual customer data to 3rd parties, but to our knowledge, they haven't. Facebook has sold such data to 3rd parties, it's pretty much their business model. Zuck deserves the shame he got, even from Cook

    • Apple doesn't claim to have decryption keys for everything that goes through iCloud, nor have they ever. Quite the contrary, in fact, since they explicitly state in their security white papers that they don't have the keys for much of it. For instance, iMessages, which go through iCloud, are end-to-end encrypted, with the sending device encrypting the message once for each receiving device. Likewise, FaceTime and many other services are end-to-end encrypted.

      There are some things that they can decrypt (e.g.

  • Work elsewhere? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I thought industry wide blacklists were forbidden? This sounds pretty much like an admission of their existence. Also, this is about leakers; who else goes on the list?

  • Why is this "news"? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Friday April 13, 2018 @02:16PM (#56432793)
    Name a company that doesn't ask their employees to protect corporate secrets.

  • The Fruit Has Gone Bad (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As a former Apple diehard (been clean about 10 years now), I really can't believe what major league douche bags Apple has become. I only stopped using their computers because my university didn't support them on their network at the time, but between incredibly overpriced machines and devices, suing everyone under the sun and over matching them on lawyers, threatening and almost abusing employees on the regular, trying to intimidate everyone that has anything to do with them, making devices that are almost

  • After all, it can't possibly be due to the high price or to Siri's limitations.

  • There you go! Just deserts for all those pointy haired bosses who kept giving recursion problems in job interviews.

  • Have they hired from kindergarden or what?

  • Someone leaked a memo telling them to stop leaking internal news.

  • Yo Dawg, I heard you liked leaking memos, so I leaked a memo about leaking memos so you could leak memos while you leak memos.

