Apple Sued an Independent iPhone Repair Shop Owner and Lost

Jason Koebler, reporting for Motherboard: Last year, Apple's lawyers sent Henrik Huseby, the owner of a small electronics repair shop in Norway, a letter demanding that he immediately stop using aftermarket iPhone screens at his repair business and that he pay the company a settlement. Norway's customs officials had seized a shipment of 63 iPhone 6 and 6S replacement screens on their way to Henrik's shop from Asia and alerted Apple; the company said they were counterfeit. Apple threatened to take action, unless Huseby provided the companies with copies of invoices, product lists, and a plethora of other things. The letter, sent by Frank Jorgensen, an attorney at the Njord law firm on behalf of Apple, included a settlement agreement that also notified him the screens would be destroyed. [...] Huseby decided to fight the case. Apple sued him. Local news outlets reported that Apple had five lawyers in the courtroom working on the case, but Huseby won. Apple has appealed the decision to a higher court; the court has not yet decided whether to accept the appeal.
Apple, if you want the general public to care about "counterfeit" parts, make your production operations completely domestic.
Don't sue the little guy for your IP leakage problems in China. He's just trying to make a living, and there's no reason you should control the repair market.
Depends.
Was he an authorized Apple Repair Center, and using aftermarket parts to do WARRANTY Repairs?
If so, then Apple has a point. If not, I would agree with the Court's decision.
What makes you think being authorized would change his ownership of his shop? Independent == independently owned. Ford, Toyota etc dealerships are independently owned yet partner with the manufacturers to provide warranty repairs.
The issue is he was using "Experienced" (AKA Used) parts. So he is using stuff that other people already paid Apple for, doing a fix that Apple didn't get paid to fix. To make it worse, if there was an issue and it went back to Apple they can't even point to the fact they used some 3rd party product.
Now I am on the independent repair guys side here. But using "Experienced" parts their life span may be already diminished so if he fixed a phone with a cracked screen and replaced it with a screen that had th
Regardless of what you believe is the right to repair, this is about the repair company representing itself as repairing your stuff with real OEM parts. They got identified as not doing so, probably defrauding
Why be happy that they won this case?
Because Apple outsources manufacturing to China. They deserve all the consequences and cheap knock-offs.
I know this is
/. but you should read the article before you comment.
From the teaser of the article:
"Apple said an unauthorized repair shop owner in Norway violated its trademark by using aftermarket iPhone parts"
unauthorized repair shop, not apple licensed and blessed center.
Considering how wrong you are in your first assertion, what makes you think that you are right in your 2nd one that they defrauded their own customers?
It depends if he was selling them as genuine or "pattern" (compatible) parts. Apple's contract can't override his right to do that. Such terms are illegal in the EU.
Authoritative source needed, because that's not at all what the article says. The article says it was an "independent" and "unauthorized" repair shop. It also says "PCKompaniet does not pretend or market itself as Apple authorized and does not give any indication that the repair comes with an Apple warranty.â
Is there a single statement there that you didn't just make up?
The shop agreed to be licensed as an Apple Authorized repair center. That doesn't come for free -- they agree to use real Apple supplied parts, etc, etc. The guy was importing possibly mislabeled / counterfeit parts (in that they bear the Apple logo but are no longer valid Apple refurbed parts).
Regardless of what you believe is the right to repair, this is about the repair company representing itself as repairing your stuff with real OEM parts. They got identified as not doing so, probably defrauding consumers all the meanwhile. What's the problem? Why be happy that they won this case?
Aha! That's what I figured!
So, the Court was full of shit (as usual), and Apple was protecting its brand, and suing the repair shop for defrauding Apple and its Customers for using Aftermarket parts and then submitting Warranty Repair Claims to Apple.
Apple has NO PROBLEM with independent Repair Shops making NON-WARRANTY Repairs to its products using WHATEVER floor-sweepings they wish to use. I just got my iPhone 6 Plus screen repaired by an independent shop who was NO DOUBT using aftermarket parts (I can te
How can you read the first posting with its false claims, ignore all the replies calling out the falsehoods in the first posting and then post your agreement with the falsehoods?
"Apple said an unauthorized repair shop owner in Norway"
See that: "unauthorized". It's right there in bold in TFA.
Try to not be such an Apply fanboy in the future.
The shop agreed to be licensed as an Apple Authorized repair center.
No, he didn't. The article very clearly says he refused to make a deal with Apple and that never would agree to anything like that in the first place. Did you even read the article?
The guy was importing possibly mislabeled / counterfeit parts (in that they bear the Apple logo but are no longer valid Apple refurbed parts).
The court decided they aren't counterfeit parts and don't fall under trademark since the Apple-logo has been covered up.
Yet another claim in which you show that you didn't read the article: the guy never claimed to be an Apple-authorized repairer or that he was using real OEM-parts.
It's one thing to repair with non-OEM parts. It's another to use COunterfeit screens that claim to be apple screens. Let's not make this about a something other than what it is. Headline seems to mislead
It's one thing to repair with non-OEM parts. It's another to use COunterfeit screens that claim to be apple screens. Let's not make this about a something other than what it is. Headline seems to mislead
Um, no. They were sold as 3rd-party displays, not as OEM-parts, so no, they weren't counterfeit-screen according to court.
You mean Wolex
Well, if you go to Wal-mart, in their furniture section, they have these cardboard televisions and lamps they use in lieu of the real stuff.
Now just imagine if somebody sold you one of those.
That's the problem here. Those screens were made of cardboard. CARDBOARD! And Norway let it happen.
I own an iPhone 8 and I haven't noticed any apple branding on the screen. It's transparent.
A third party replacement screen could still be counterfeit if it tries to pass itself off as an officially branded product. I don't believe that to be the case here, but it's certainly possible.
Yes, a third-party part cannot contain Apple logos, but seeing this a screen, how do you think is that relevant? To best of my knowledge, Iphone screens do not contain any bezels or logos.
Yes, a third-party part cannot contain Apple logos, but seeing this a screen, how do you think is that relevant?
Because that screen has chips with microcode owned/copyrighted/patented by Apple installed on it.
How do you know?
How do you know?
Because it is literally my job to know these things.
What is a counterfeit screen? Something that made look like a screen, but doesn't actually works? If not that, then it is third-party replacement screen, and Apple has no business telling anyone what parts to use.
And they DON'T, unless the Repair shop holds itself out as an Apple Authorized Service Center.
Thousands upon thousands of aftermarket repair shops make repairs to Apple equipment every single day without getting sued. There is something not being explained here.
Here's a google translate of a norwegian article:
Those also the ones sending out copyright infringement notices for some unknown movie and offering to settle if for ~$100.
So I'm not surprised that things went sideways for Apple - they should be more selective in their choice of law firms.
Because otherwise, this is a criminal act *by Apple*.
Everybody should watch this:
Lessons from fashion's free culture - Johanna Blakley at TEDxUSC [ted.com]
It makes clear how pointless copyright is.
No, they were sold as 3rd-party screens. There was an Apple-logo on them, but it had been covered up with ink, ie. they were probably originally refurb-screens, and due to the logos being covered up they weren't considered as counterfeit items or infringing Apple's trademarks.
A quote from the Motherboard article, by the judge who ruled aainst Apple:
"It is not obvious to the court what trademark function justifies Apple’s choice of imprinting the Apple logo on so many internal components"
It is, although, obvious to Apple's marketing team: 90% of their revenue, including hardware sales and repair are due to branding appeal and not quality or technological appeal (despite it actually existing), and thus, Apple wants to protect that brand in every single way by printing it everywhere, and preventing repairs that might tarnish that brand (as they can be lower quality, but don't necessarily mean they are...).
The judge thou