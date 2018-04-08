Tim Cook Says Ads That Follow You Online Are 'Creepy' (cnet.com) 27
In a wide-ranging interview with MSNBC and Recode, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that everyone should know how much data they're sharing and what can be inferred about us from that information. He added that privacy "is a human right" and said he's worried about how advertisers and others can abuse access to our data. "To me it's creepy when I look at something and all of a sudden it's chasing me all the way across the web," Cook said. "I don't like that." CNET reports: The comments came as part of a wide-ranging interview between Cook, MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Recode's Kara Swisher. MSNBC broadcast the special, named "Revolution: Apple changing the world" at 5 p.m. PT on Friday. The interview was taped the day after Apple's education event in Chicago, where the company introduced a new 9.7-inch iPad and tools for teachers. The two publications released some early clips and comments from Cook over the past couple of weeks. That included remarks he made about Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Cook noted that Apple purposely chose not to make "a ton of money" off its customers' data and that Facebook failed to effectively regulate itself, prompting a need for government intervention. Along with Facebook and its privacy issues, Cook talked up DACA and immigration, tax reform, the changing job landscape and the need for everyone to learn coding, among other topics.
Cook yapps out of both sides of his mouth. On the one hand, he claims to support privacy. On the other hand, Apple is nudging users against local storage and to Apple's own cloud services. Cloud = someone else's computer, and it's not really private unless you implement your own key management.
If Cook were truly about privacy, Apple wouldn't be deprecating OS X Server -- i.e. support for local storage in corporate environments. They'd be building Mac OS to encrypt by default, but building their machines to allow easily upgraded LOCAL storage, for those that don't trust the cloud. They'd be including more robust local sync options in iOS devices.
Walled garden is a prison, not privacy. And the business model that Steve Jobs pioneered with iOS is a big part of the reason for loss of privacy today. Apple's attitude is paternalistic and condescending -- either trust us or go sod off.
Remember Iad?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Oh fuck off. You're not required to use iCloud at all. You can attach as much storage as you need. You can use FileVault 2 to encrypt locally. You can sync your iOS devices easily to local storage.
What in holy fuck are you on man?
Tim Cook takes cheap shots at anyone in tech who is a Billionaire and isn't Apple.
The question isn't if he is right or wrong. The question is - what is his motivation?
Motivation? To push people towards Apple's walled garden and cloud storage, at the expense of less-private solutions. But also at the expense of things that offer MORE privacy, like encrypted local storage or even isolated intranet-based storage.
Basically, to get his name in the headlines and make dough for Apple.
We have a winner!
Ask Slashdot: What would you ask Zuckerberg? (Score:2)
Slashdot folks like to think that we are the best IT / Security / Privacy experts in the world.
What would you ask Mark Zuckerberg in the Congress hearings . . . ?
"Why didn't you design Facebook from the beginning to honor requests by users to have files deleted instead of just hiding the files someplace and pretending that they'd been deleted?"
"Mr. Senator, we are all about connecting people. In order to better connect people we need to better understand them. Sometimes, people inadvertently delete things that would help us to better understand them, and better connect them well. So it's better for them if we save stuff that they think they should delete."
I hate ads...especially on Youtube... (Score:2)
Just imagine: -
You see an interesting video but when you click the link, you're "welcomed" by an uninvited ad! What I do in this case is to mute the sound, an occasionally close my eyes for a few moments. It works most of the time.
Trouble is, even when you forward the video, you'll be confronted with an ad!
I hate ads but will also not pay up in order to avoid them. I know I am not alone.
People vote for it. (Score:1)
Every time you use a Facebook or Google service... that's what you vote for. Online surveillance capitalism.
Every time you allow your computer to load and run a tracking javascript from some web site... that's what you vote for.
Every time you load a "web bug"... that's what you vote for.
Every time you buy a device where someone else has more authority over it than you do, which may restrict your ability to exercise control over what the device is allowed to do... that's what you vote for.
huh? (Score:2)
Back Razor (Score:2)
One company deciding what runs is just as creepy (Score:2)
So, Tim, as long as Apple puts its buyers under tutelage, you are just as creepy as the stuff you criticize.