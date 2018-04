Tim Cook Says Ads That Follow You Online Are 'Creepy'

In a wide-ranging interview with MSNBC and Recode , Apple CEO Tim Cook said that everyone should know how much data they're sharing and what can be inferred about us from that information. He added that privacy "is a human right" and said he's worried about how advertisers and others can abuse access to our data . "To me it's creepy when I look at something and all of a sudden it's chasing me all the way across the web," Cook said. "I don't like that." CNET reports: