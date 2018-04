Number of Apps In App Store Declined For the First Time Last Year

According to new data from the analytics company Appfigures, the total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year . "Appfigures notes that just 755,000 apps were released for iOS last year, a 29% drop from 2016," reports Fortune. "In contrast, 1.5 million apps were released for Android last year, marking a 17% year-over-year increase." From the report: