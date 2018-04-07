Number of Apps In App Store Declined For the First Time Last Year (fortune.com) 36
According to new data from the analytics company Appfigures, the total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. "Appfigures notes that just 755,000 apps were released for iOS last year, a 29% drop from 2016," reports Fortune. "In contrast, 1.5 million apps were released for Android last year, marking a 17% year-over-year increase." From the report: Over the course of the year, the number of apps in the store declined from 2.2 million to 2.1 million, marking the first time the store had fewer apps at the end of the year than it did in the beginning. The reason for that change is likely Apple's decision to remove older apps from the store that were not being updated regularly, The Verge notes. Last year, Apple removed apps that were not built on 64-bit architecture, something necessary for them to work on newer iPhone models.
...Even still there were almost 1 million "new" applications.
It's more likely there were about 1,000 new applications, along with another 999,000 pieces of useless crap. Quantity over quality still rules king when it comes to app stores.
What is the use of these numbers? Is there any meaningful conclusion you can take from this? Should I switch to Android because it has more apps in the store. Or should I switch to iOS because there is less old/crap in the store?
The overwhelming percentage of apps are pointless crap anyway, so these metrics are about as useful as knowing how many emails are caught by your average SPAM filter, regardless of which store you use.
What is the use of these numbers?
I'm guessing that some folks who thought they could get rich easy with a Fart App have thrown in the towel.
More useful would be some statistics on how many highly popular app there are . . . and how many obvious duds.
Of course, any statistics are useless when you really need an app for something . . . but can't find it.
Well, my solution to that is to write it myself. It's really not that difficult. I've written apps for both iOS and Android, and it takes some learning time, but I find that it is fun.
It's an easy to grasp number for a layman to show "the exponential growth phase of smartphones is now over". The tech is now mature and therefore uninteresting for the purpose of investing to get rich, uninteresting for the purpose of absurdly high share valuation growths of in this case Apple, but others as well.
Maybe it's not the best number, and maybe people nearer to the industry knew this beforehand, but it's easy to communicate the maturation to Joe Q. Public.
755k new apps released in one year? How many apps does one person need?! I have a feeling I will be able to count on one hand how many of those apps I EVER hear about/see anywhere. I wouldn't mind a breakdown for what proportion duplicate the functionality of something 10+ other apps already do, or are shovelware (but I repeat myself).
I'd like to see someone install ALL of them on the one phone. It'd either stop dead, or explode.
I think you can buy an iPhone with 512GB. If not then probably an iPad. You could probably find 25,000 apps below 20MB each and install them all. I wonder if iOS can handle that (would need a few thousand screens just to display them all).
How many apps does one person need?!
One? [gnu.org]
That isn't an app. That is a platform for apps to run on.
Apple removes large quantities in a simple process. They change the API and mandate 64 bits. Voila! No apps at all less than a few years old will even work on your new Igadget.
Many old games like adventure games from the early 90s etc. were re-issued for iphone/ipad before the iphone 5S even came out. So : are these lost, possibly forever? Do the companies that republished them, if still around, need to negociate the rights again? Did authors of some notable games from the 80s and 90s die?
If games are reissued as a 64bit version : how long will they be available anyway?
See, I'd probably like to spend the "big bucks" on an Ipad, buy and play releases of old games (many you can nam
I think it's just annoying that you lose access to what had been a working app. I don't quite understand why Apple had to force 64 bit compatibility. I suspect a lot of it had something to do with just a technical excuse to purge old apps.
Google did not have to do that. As such, the reported number of applications on Google Play marketplace has increased.
Nothing else to see, keep moving. And keep insta
So you are saying that the only metric for end users is how much money they can give developers?
On my Galaxy J3, there is a flashlight function built right into the OS.
