Apple's Redesigned Mac Pro is Coming in 2019 (theverge.com) 102

Posted by msmash from the more-delays dept.
Apple's long-awaited update to the 2013 Mac Pro won't be released until sometime next year, the company told TechCrunch. From a report: We've known since a press roundtable in April 2017 that Apple was "completely rethinking" the Mac Pro, in the words of marketing chief Phil Schiller. Now, we have confirmation that the product is arriving next year after some speculation that it could make an appearance this year at a fall hardware event typically reserved for MacBook announcements.

"We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It's not something for this year," Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac hardware product marketing, told TechCrunch. "In addition to transparency for pro customers on an individual basis, there's also a larger fiscal reasoning behind it."

  • My Mac Pro is faster than Apple's Mac Pro (Score:4)

    by jsepeta ( 412566 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @12:49PM (#56387657) Homepage

    My 2009 2x 6 core Xeon 3.4ghz system is faster than Apple's 2013 tubular 6 core Mac Pro that sells for $3000. Apple won't repair my Mac Pro's heat sensors but I'll be damned if I'll buy a new computer that costs a ton of money and runs slower. So I'm stuck with loud fans for the time being. It's frustrating as hell.

    • There's an easy solution for the fans. Connect the 12V fans to 5V.

      I've been using that trick for years since we have a bunch of Dell servers that after a BIOS update broke the software that based the fan speed on a reading from a temperature sensor. Also, I unplugged half of the fans since they run cool enough without them.

      • There's an easy solution for the fans. Connect the 12V fans to 5V.

        There's an even easier solution. Buy a quality product from a company who's motto is "It just works". Shame that no longer exists.

    • There are great apps for fan control on the Mac that bypass the normal sensor info. I would be a lot more helpful if I could remember any of them. It might be Fan Control, but I'm not sure: https://www.lifewire.com/macs-... [lifewire.com]

      • There are great apps for fan control on the Mac that bypass the normal sensor info.

        So buy a premium quality fancy machine just so you have to bypass and screw around with something that shouldn't be broken in the first place?

        • Considering they're just dealing with loud fans, it's a better situation already. The fact is, you can buy heat sensors on eBay for under $5 if it's really worth it to you.

          you have to bypass and screw around with something that shouldn't be broken in the first place?

          Because other brands of computer never have failing components out of warranty? Because this computer has heat sensors beyond what typical PCs have, so there's more to fail? I'm not a huge Mac fan, but that's a bit of a stretch of an argument.

        • This is your second post along these lines, and it's just as silly. It's a nine year old machine. How long do you expect a mechanical device to last without *any* sort of failure? Heck, even the cochlear implant literally - yes, "literally" - installed in my head had a ten year warranty. Stuff breaks and it doesn't matter who manufactures it.
    • The same is true for my 2012 Macbook Pro. It largely has the same specs, and for me works just as well as the current models. Plus it has a bigger battery, and aside from not having an extremely loud, sub-par AMD card it's perfectly fine. Why the fuck would I pay 3k for a machine where the keyboard can be ruined by dust, and have a forced 'touchbar' that I do not want. It doesn't even fix spectre/meltdown.

    • I too am running an equivalent era factory water-cooled HP z800 with 2x X5687 quad 3.6ghz.
      I have a stack of dead power supplies I will eventually repair myself... the gods of planned obsolescence will have to wait.

    • I'm still using my 2008 Mac Pro as my main game system (dual boot Windows 7), with a 1070 Ti it still runs the games I play pretty nicely (MMOs mainly) and doesn't have nearly as much fan noise of my wife's Dell.

      I think the era where your computer was obsolete every 2 years is over.

  • Translation (Score:5, Informative)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @12:51PM (#56387675)

    We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It's not something for this year,

    Translation: We couldn't be bothered to get off our ass and work on this before now because we make all our money from iPhones these days.

    In addition to transparency for pro customers on an individual basis, there's also a larger fiscal reasoning behind it.

    If Apple wants to be transparent it might help if they didn't say things that only have meaning if you work at Apple. "Larger fiscal reasoning" could mean almost anything.

    • Translation: We couldn't be bothered to get off our ass and work on this before now because we make all our money from iPhones these days.

      Not only that but they are still selling the 2013 model at full price despite the fact that it is 5 years old. Jobs' reality distortion field still seems to live on even though Jobs himself is no longer with us.

      • Re: Translation (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'm sorry but I consider all Apple devices and their prices as an idiot tax.

  • Fiscal Reasoning? (Score:3)

    by sl3xd ( 111641 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @01:09PM (#56387849) Journal

    Seriously... "Fiscal Reasoning?!?" That's like saying Bill Gates needs to save for a few days to buy himself a Big Mac.

    • Apple has been lost for a while, hardware-wise. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @01:27PM (#56387969) Homepage Journal

      I doubt they could do much better than simply going back to the 2012 cheesegrater hardware, with a new motherboard that offers the same expansion capabilities but newer, faster/more CPU and RAM and so forth. Pluggable gfx cards, hard drives, absolutely no non-replaceable flash storage, optical drives, lots of standard USB I/O, ethernet, optical and analog audio, etc.

      I also highly doubt they'll do it. They'll almost certainly just screw up again. Look at the mini and so on; just one more screwup after another last few iterations. There's no sign of sanity over there at all. And the iMac "Pro" is outright ridiculous.

      That's okay, though. The cheesegraters will probably last for many years yet. I feel no burning need to give them money for yet another design fail.

      OTOH, I'd be happy to give them money if they actually improved the mac pro beyond the cheesegrater. Or went back to the cheesegrater. Or actually improved the mini beyond its peak (which is not the current mini.) Or put out a decent mid-tower.

      But again... breath-holding is not called for here. The evidence shows they're thoroughly lost in stupidland.

      • Fuck, they could just OEM the whole thing to Asus and rebrand it and still come away with a fuckton of profit.

        https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/X99PROUSB_31/
        Older Model, probably $300 new when it came out...

        Or this http://www.asrockrack.com/general/productdetail.asp?Model=EP2C602

        $350 from Newegg. Convert one of the PCI x16 slots into a Thunderbolt port... Update to DDR4, maybe.

        XEONs pack a hell of a wallop in cores.

        Do that, at half the price you're charging for the Current ash-can.

        And give me an upgrad

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sl3xd ( 111641 )

          You realzie OEM’ing to Asus is the root cause of the whole “AMD Secure Processor” bug from a couple weeks back, right? (AMD OEM’d that “non-critical” part of the design to an Asus Subsidiary)

          I’d think twice about partnering with Asus.

          • No.

            But contract with someone with volume - get them to make you a mostly identical version of a wide-production motherboard that apple can put their special license ROMs on (or a special TPM the add in a seperate step).

            Pick any manufcaturer who has decent volume - Supermicro would probably be a good choice for the Mac Pro. ASrock, ASUS, both make great home user motherboards.

            Walk back away from the 2 year upgrade cycle - give people something they can get 10 years out of, because at this point YOU CAN. I

      • I agree 100% that Apple has completely lost their way W.R.T. computer hardware.

        When they:

        * put out a new computer that is slower the previous model (the Mac Mini fiasco)
        * make it impossible to upgrade RAM and SSD because they are soldered in (WTF!?), etc.

        you quickly realize Apple is all about streamlining their products at the expense of versatility.

        Seriously, who the fuck would buy an Mac Pro [apple.com] -- when the hardware is so over-priced and out-dated it isn't even funny -- so why even continue selling it?

        They ar

        • They are out of touch with what geeks want.

          Probably due to lack of desire/effort. A business can get by just fine without targeting a specific audience in order to have strategic focus on their core customers.

          This is like saying that Budweiser is out of touch with craft beer consumers, even though microbrew is clearly better than mass produced.

        • You are the exact opposite of Apple's target audience. They don't want you as a customer. In fact, they don't even want the image of you as a potential customer.

      • If they made a decent machine, and charged a premium say 10% of what I could get for a hard-core ASRock or ASUS and let me put in CPU and memory upgrades and gave me ports like NVDIMM and lots of PCI x16 slots (for workstation), and something straightforward on the desktop, like just replacable CPU and memory for the Mini, then they'd have a Windows killer everywhere.

        Not twice the price, 3 times the price, but 10-20% premium.

        I'd replace almost all my Linux boxes in a heartbeat. Bring back the MBP 17, or at
  • The shift away from Intel is to be expected. The shift to G4 groundbreaking. This is just necessary. Apple does not do diverse products well, and this is why we have the reliability issue. MS does diverse products well, and part of that success is a lowered expectation on how easily it will be to get an OS on hardware, but the expectation is that it will eventually run on even a PC put together with parts that fell out of a garbage truck.

    For Apple to regain it's reliability, everything is going to hav

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jeremyp ( 130771 )

      Yeah, that's bollocks,

      The alleged "we will use our own chips" thing is slated for 2020. They just said the Mac Pro is a 2019 product.

      Furthermore, if there is one Mac that really needs to stay on x86_64 architecture, it is the Mac Pro where power consumption is not an issue but absolute performance is.

      Also, I find it quite amusing that people are assuming that the new Apple chip for PCs will use the ARM architecture. Is there any reason why Apple couldn't do their own x8664 compatible?

    • Oh god no. A switch away from Intel would be the nail in their coffin.

      No more VMware fusion or Bootcamp. No more performance. All new drivers for everything.

      I guarantee it. Switching to ARM will be the end of Mac OS. You will lose the developers. Though Ballmer was a fucking monkey, he was right.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhh_GeBPOhs

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
        What are you using VMware fusion or Bootcamp for that there aren't native macOS...or iOS versions of?

      • Most developers who run VMs on Macs run linux in the VM.
        On the other hand, both Windows and Linux run on ARMs.
        I would assume if Apple switches to ARM we soon see virtual machine vendors supporting ARM hosts.
        I don't think there will be a big change if Apple changes the architecture.

        I for my part only care for Java anyway ... I don't develop natively for Macs.

  • If the remaining good older/affordable apple hardware dies, this is my prediction

    "Server"
    xserve -> mac pro -> mac mini -> linux pc

    Photo/Video content creators
    mac pro -> mac pro -> imac/pc

    "home users"
    imac -> imac -> mac book air -> ipad

    students
    macbook air -> ipad/chrome book

    programmers/mobile content creators
    mackbook pro -> macbook pro -> macbook air like macbook

    Iphone users
    iphone -> iphone -> iphone

    iPod touch users
    ipod -> iphone

    Apple used to have software manufactur

  • I predict a 12-core A12 based Mac Pro. Why else would it take so long to release?

  • The way they've been neglecting the Mac for years, you'd expect all their pro users to have jumped ship. But then again, the alternatives are all flawed.

    • Many may have begrudgingly gotten the iMac 5K as it comes with a 5K display and updated hardware.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JackAxe ( 689361 )
      I jumped ship a couple of years ago, because the alternatives had all surpassed Apple's offerings for a price that I couldn't argue. To say the alternatives are all flawed comes off as very dishonest. I can argues Apple's offerings are flawed, which is why after decades of using Macs I had to go elsewhere.

  • Next Article: Tech people get enraged over the pettiest things.

    Pro Tip: If you don't like the Mac Pro don't buy the Mac Pro. Don't whine about every little design decision they made because it didn't cater to your specific fetish. Nobody cares.

  • With new innovations like... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @02:16PM (#56388239)

    They will Solder the Mouse and Keyboard in directly.

    Too prevent counterfeit Mice and Keyboards, or something.

    This will be called 'Courage".

    • Re:With new innovations like... (Score:5, Informative)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @02:49PM (#56388399)
      Funny enough, my coworker just got the iMac as her work computer. The most recent version of the mouse that comes with it has a rechargeable battery instead of using AAs. Okay cool... except Apple didn't want to blemish the sleek design of the mouse, so the charge port is ON THE BOTTOM. I.e. if your mouse battery dies, you can't use it at the same time you're charging it up.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by djbckr ( 673156 )
        This isn't a big deal. I have this mouse for my work computer. It lasts for months without a charge, and every so often I remember it will need charged in a month and I plug it in when I leave work. Really, it's not an issue.

  • Why!? (Score:3)

    by 0101000001001010 ( 466440 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @02:40PM (#56388367)

    Apple, come on! Just give us a tower with good cooling and standard expansion slots. That's what the pros want. This shouldn't take long to design, even if you want to make it all shiny.

    If you can't handle designing a tower anymore, just give us a "blessed" motherboard that we can assemble our own computer out of. No support, etc. For pros only.

    • TB with it's need to route video over it is why the mac pro has been MIA and that 2013 has shit.

      Apple Dell / HP and others looked at the past and PUT IN A LOOP BACK CABLE like the old voodoo cards.

  • But smaller, with datacenter specs, so lots of 2.5" SAS drives, no optical, lots of GFX cards, with datacenter sizes (half height, half length, 2 slots).

    Put a couple Cavium (Marvell) ThunderX2 chips inside (instead of intel) so that you start the transition to ARM in earnest, and with a Bang.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    If is Good enough for a FUCKING CRAY XC50 SUPERCOMPUTES, shall be good enough for Mac "Pro" users.

    For the tiem being, leave the Apple designed ARM stuff for low end laptops.

  • Tom Boger, Apple&rsquo;s senior director of Mac hardware product marketing, told TechCrunch. &ldquo;In addition to transparency for pro customers on an individual basis, there&rsquo;s also a larger fiscal reasoning behind it...We know that there&rsquo;s a lot of customers today that are making purchase decisions on the iMac Pro and whether or not they should wait for the Mac Pro..."

    Sounds to me like they want to force people waiting on the sidelines to consider the shitty iMac Pro or the eve
  • there's also a larger fiscal reasoning behind it.

    It will be an additional $500 more expensive and the case will be sealed shut to absolutely prevent anyone from even attempting to see if any part can be pried off the motherboard to be replaced.

    If something goes bad, oh well. You'll have to buy another one. That's the fiscal reasoning behind the delay.
  • So the Mac Pro is going to go 6 years without a refresh?

    Yes, Apple very clearly cares about professional users.
  • What's a computer?

