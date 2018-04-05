Apple's Redesigned Mac Pro is Coming in 2019 (theverge.com) 102
Apple's long-awaited update to the 2013 Mac Pro won't be released until sometime next year, the company told TechCrunch. From a report: We've known since a press roundtable in April 2017 that Apple was "completely rethinking" the Mac Pro, in the words of marketing chief Phil Schiller. Now, we have confirmation that the product is arriving next year after some speculation that it could make an appearance this year at a fall hardware event typically reserved for MacBook announcements.
"We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It's not something for this year," Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac hardware product marketing, told TechCrunch. "In addition to transparency for pro customers on an individual basis, there's also a larger fiscal reasoning behind it."
Wait, but isn't that because more complex instruction sets...
I mean, it's in the name of the architecture dude...
A highly clocked x86 is literally the opposite of what RISC designers actually thought was possible.
I thought CISC processors were essentially RISC processors, using microcode to execute the complex statement.
Your RISC/CISC processor isn't really what people used to call "RISC".
(And neither are modern ARM processors, they've gone over to the dark side in order to compete with CISC on performance...)
Internally, sure. They still expose a complex ISA like AMD64 and ultimately implement it. But the black box you buy is CISC.
First step, find a prominent RISC platform that doesn't just have RISC in the name for historical reasons. At this point, everything with any performance is CISC (whether by the inaccurate concept of count of available instructions, or in terms of how many instructions per memory cycle as was the original intent).
Looks like the POWER8 is RISC based https://www.ibm.com/developerw... [ibm.com]
Actually *all* modern architectures are RISC
... CISC no longer exists, except as "compatibly mode" for x86.
AMD EPYC gen 2 system? (Score:2)
AMD EPYC gen 2 system?
My Mac Pro is faster than Apple's Mac Pro (Score:4)
My 2009 2x 6 core Xeon 3.4ghz system is faster than Apple's 2013 tubular 6 core Mac Pro that sells for $3000. Apple won't repair my Mac Pro's heat sensors but I'll be damned if I'll buy a new computer that costs a ton of money and runs slower. So I'm stuck with loud fans for the time being. It's frustrating as hell.
There's an easy solution for the fans. Connect the 12V fans to 5V.
I've been using that trick for years since we have a bunch of Dell servers that after a BIOS update broke the software that based the fan speed on a reading from a temperature sensor. Also, I unplugged half of the fans since they run cool enough without them.
There's an easy solution for the fans. Connect the 12V fans to 5V.
There's an even easier solution. Buy a quality product from a company who's motto is "It just works". Shame that no longer exists.
Re: (Score:3)
There are great apps for fan control on the Mac that bypass the normal sensor info. I would be a lot more helpful if I could remember any of them. It might be Fan Control, but I'm not sure: https://www.lifewire.com/macs-... [lifewire.com]
There are great apps for fan control on the Mac that bypass the normal sensor info.
So buy a premium quality fancy machine just so you have to bypass and screw around with something that shouldn't be broken in the first place?
Considering they're just dealing with loud fans, it's a better situation already. The fact is, you can buy heat sensors on eBay for under $5 if it's really worth it to you.
you have to bypass and screw around with something that shouldn't be broken in the first place?
Because other brands of computer never have failing components out of warranty? Because this computer has heat sensors beyond what typical PCs have, so there's more to fail? I'm not a huge Mac fan, but that's a bit of a stretch of an argument.
I too am running an equivalent era factory water-cooled HP z800 with 2x X5687 quad 3.6ghz.
I have a stack of dead power supplies I will eventually repair myself... the gods of planned obsolescence will have to wait.
I'm still using my 2008 Mac Pro as my main game system (dual boot Windows 7), with a 1070 Ti it still runs the games I play pretty nicely (MMOs mainly) and doesn't have nearly as much fan noise of my wife's Dell.
I think the era where your computer was obsolete every 2 years is over.
It will be like they epoxied two mac-minis together.
No, they said modular. They'll use Velcro.
Re: (Score:3)
Velcro is not exotic or proprietary enough. They will use a patented, 3D printed, titanium, sintered, anodized clip with a custom bluetooth chip.
Re: (Score:3)
They're going for dual A10X - two iPads glued back to back. Maybe they'll curve the screens into a complete 360.
Re:My prediction: (Score:4, Funny)
Pyramid
Pyramid
Pyramid
iPyramid
iPyramid Pro
Translation (Score:5, Informative)
We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It's not something for this year,
Translation: We couldn't be bothered to get off our ass and work on this before now because we make all our money from iPhones these days.
In addition to transparency for pro customers on an individual basis, there's also a larger fiscal reasoning behind it.
If Apple wants to be transparent it might help if they didn't say things that only have meaning if you work at Apple. "Larger fiscal reasoning" could mean almost anything.
It means "We couldn't be bothered to get off our ass and work on this before now because we make all our money from iPhones these days"
That doesn't make any sense. Apple has one of the (or is it "the") biggest cash reserves of any public company in history. They can buy Dell with pocket change.
If they gave the money to the Federal Reserve and had them print up special $0.99 bills, they could power San Francisco for a year by burning them.
To me, the only thing that makes any sense is that it has something to do with taxes and a 2019 deadline of some sort. (That or they want to build a factory in a tax-favored location, and it won't be comp
Funding isn't the issue (Score:2)
That doesn't make any sense. Apple has one of the (or is it "the") biggest cash reserves of any public company in history. They can buy Dell with pocket change.
Exactly my point. The only reason to not update the Mac Pro is because either (A) it isn't profitable or (B) your attention is elsewhere or (C) gross incompetence. Funding the project is obviously not a problem for Apple so it's something of a mystery why they only can be bothered to update the Mac desktop lines once per presidential term. My guess is that management attention is largely on the iPhone and iOS and the Mac gets the sloppy seconds.
To me, the only thing that makes any sense is that it has something to do with taxes and a 2019 deadline of some sort. (That or they want to build a factory in a tax-favored location, and it won't be complete until 2019).
Might be a factor but taxes really aren't as big a conside
My guess is that management attention is largely on the iPhone and iOS and the Mac gets the sloppy seconds.
That and the new HQ. Apple's chief designer Johnathan Ive has been working on designing the new HQ for the last several years which has taken his primary attention. He handed off his managerial duties to two deputies in the interim and only recently returned to the role [9to5mac.com]. While Ive's work is on overall design and not necessarily the technical details, his design choices have influenced Apple's look and engineering. My guess is that his lieutenants did not have his managerial skills to take over adequately as
Translation: We couldn't be bothered to get off our ass and work on this before now because we make all our money from iPhones these days.
Not only that but they are still selling the 2013 model at full price despite the fact that it is 5 years old. Jobs' reality distortion field still seems to live on even though Jobs himself is no longer with us.
I'm sorry but I consider all Apple devices and their prices as an idiot tax.
Re: (Score:2)
That was their new feature last time. They need to innovate if they want to stay ahead.
Innovation (Score:2)
1/4 as good, 4x the price.
Re: (Score:3)
1/4 as good, 4x the price.
Just like kosher food!
Nathan's hotdogs are tasteless trash!
More likely the dead end has already happened. Just look at the specs of the current model. Next one is probably the first of its kind with A-series. One brand new high-end A-series core paired with a lower power core to switch to when idle.
Overpriced crap (Score:1)
Fiscal Reasoning? (Score:3)
Seriously... "Fiscal Reasoning?!?" That's like saying Bill Gates needs to save for a few days to buy himself a Big Mac.
Apple has been lost for a while, hardware-wise. (Score:4, Insightful)
I doubt they could do much better than simply going back to the 2012 cheesegrater hardware, with a new motherboard that offers the same expansion capabilities but newer, faster/more CPU and RAM and so forth. Pluggable gfx cards, hard drives, absolutely no non-replaceable flash storage, optical drives, lots of standard USB I/O, ethernet, optical and analog audio, etc.
I also highly doubt they'll do it. They'll almost certainly just screw up again. Look at the mini and so on; just one more screwup after another last few iterations. There's no sign of sanity over there at all. And the iMac "Pro" is outright ridiculous.
That's okay, though. The cheesegraters will probably last for many years yet. I feel no burning need to give them money for yet another design fail.
OTOH, I'd be happy to give them money if they actually improved the mac pro beyond the cheesegrater. Or went back to the cheesegrater. Or actually improved the mini beyond its peak (which is not the current mini.) Or put out a decent mid-tower.
But again... breath-holding is not called for here. The evidence shows they're thoroughly lost in stupidland.
https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/X99PROUSB_31/
Older Model, probably $300 new when it came out...
Or this http://www.asrockrack.com/general/productdetail.asp?Model=EP2C602
$350 from Newegg. Convert one of the PCI x16 slots into a Thunderbolt port... Update to DDR4, maybe.
XEONs pack a hell of a wallop in cores.
Do that, at half the price you're charging for the Current ash-can.
And give me an upgrad
You realzie OEM’ing to Asus is the root cause of the whole “AMD Secure Processor” bug from a couple weeks back, right? (AMD OEM’d that “non-critical” part of the design to an Asus Subsidiary)
I’d think twice about partnering with Asus.
But contract with someone with volume - get them to make you a mostly identical version of a wide-production motherboard that apple can put their special license ROMs on (or a special TPM the add in a seperate step).
Pick any manufcaturer who has decent volume - Supermicro would probably be a good choice for the Mac Pro. ASrock, ASUS, both make great home user motherboards.
Walk back away from the 2 year upgrade cycle - give people something they can get 10 years out of, because at this point YOU CAN. I
Re: (Score:3)
I agree 100% that Apple has completely lost their way W.R.T. computer hardware.
When they:
* put out a new computer that is slower the previous model (the Mac Mini fiasco)
* make it impossible to upgrade RAM and SSD because they are soldered in (WTF!?), etc.
you quickly realize Apple is all about streamlining their products at the expense of versatility.
Seriously, who the fuck would buy an Mac Pro [apple.com] -- when the hardware is so over-priced and out-dated it isn't even funny -- so why even continue selling it?
They ar
They are out of touch with what geeks want.
Probably due to lack of desire/effort. A business can get by just fine without targeting a specific audience in order to have strategic focus on their core customers.
This is like saying that Budweiser is out of touch with craft beer consumers, even though microbrew is clearly better than mass produced.
You are the exact opposite of Apple's target audience. They don't want you as a customer. In fact, they don't even want the image of you as a potential customer.
Not twice the price, 3 times the price, but 10-20% premium.
I'd replace almost all my Linux boxes in a heartbeat. Bring back the MBP 17, or at
Pretty much this. (Score:3)
I own two Macbook Pros for mobile work, but for desktop work I rely on a self-built that runs MacOS and actually has the hardware that I need in it. Too bad Apple won't sell me one, I'd buy it instead and not have to worry about dealing with the vagaries and annoyances of maintaining my own white box hardware.
Necessary to integrate product lines (Score:2, Interesting)
For Apple to regain it's reliability, everything is going to hav
Yeah, that's bollocks,
The alleged "we will use our own chips" thing is slated for 2020. They just said the Mac Pro is a 2019 product.
Furthermore, if there is one Mac that really needs to stay on x86_64 architecture, it is the Mac Pro where power consumption is not an issue but absolute performance is.
Also, I find it quite amusing that people are assuming that the new Apple chip for PCs will use the ARM architecture. Is there any reason why Apple couldn't do their own x8664 compatible?
No more VMware fusion or Bootcamp. No more performance. All new drivers for everything.
I guarantee it. Switching to ARM will be the end of Mac OS. You will lose the developers. Though Ballmer was a fucking monkey, he was right.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhh_GeBPOhs
Most developers who run VMs on Macs run linux in the VM.
On the other hand, both Windows and Linux run on ARMs.
I would assume if Apple switches to ARM we soon see virtual machine vendors supporting ARM hosts.
I don't think there will be a big change if Apple changes the architecture.
I for my part only care for Java anyway
... I don't develop natively for Macs.
Evolution prediction of mac hardware by use case (Score:2)
If the remaining good older/affordable apple hardware dies, this is my prediction
"Server"
xserve -> mac pro -> mac mini -> linux pc
Photo/Video content creators
mac pro -> mac pro -> imac/pc
"home users"
imac -> imac -> mac book air -> ipad
students
macbook air -> ipad/chrome book
programmers/mobile content creators
mackbook pro -> macbook pro -> macbook air like macbook
Iphone users
iphone -> iphone -> iphone
iPod touch users
ipod -> iphone
Apple used to have software manufactur
Based on the A12 (Score:2)
I predict a 12-core A12 based Mac Pro. Why else would it take so long to release?
Apple still has pro users? (Score:2)
The way they've been neglecting the Mac for years, you'd expect all their pro users to have jumped ship. But then again, the alternatives are all flawed.
Next article please (Score:1)
Next Article: Tech people get enraged over the pettiest things.
Pro Tip: If you don't like the Mac Pro don't buy the Mac Pro. Don't whine about every little design decision they made because it didn't cater to your specific fetish. Nobody cares.
With new innovations like... (Score:4, Funny)
They will Solder the Mouse and Keyboard in directly.
Too prevent counterfeit Mice and Keyboards, or something.
This will be called 'Courage".
Re:With new innovations like... (Score:5, Informative)
Why!? (Score:3)
Apple, come on! Just give us a tower with good cooling and standard expansion slots. That's what the pros want. This shouldn't take long to design, even if you want to make it all shiny.
If you can't handle designing a tower anymore, just give us a "blessed" motherboard that we can assemble our own computer out of. No support, etc. For pros only.
TB with it's need to route video over it is why the mac pro has been MIA and that 2013 has shit.
Apple Dell / HP and others looked at the past and PUT IN A LOOP BACK CABLE like the old voodoo cards.
Go back to the CheeseGrater, but with ARM (Score:2)
But smaller, with datacenter specs, so lots of 2.5" SAS drives, no optical, lots of GFX cards, with datacenter sizes (half height, half length, 2 slots).
Put a couple Cavium (Marvell) ThunderX2 chips inside (instead of intel) so that you start the transition to ARM in earnest, and with a Bang.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
If is Good enough for a FUCKING CRAY XC50 SUPERCOMPUTES, shall be good enough for Mac "Pro" users.
For the tiem being, leave the Apple designed ARM stuff for low end laptops.
More Apple screw-ups. (Score:2)
Sounds to me like they want to force people waiting on the sidelines to consider the shitty iMac Pro or the eve
Mac Pro 2019. Now with more and heavier welds (Score:3)
It will be an additional $500 more expensive and the case will be sealed shut to absolutely prevent anyone from even attempting to see if any part can be pried off the motherboard to be replaced.
If something goes bad, oh well. You'll have to buy another one. That's the fiscal reasoning behind the delay.
6 years... (Score:2)
Yes, Apple very clearly cares about professional users.
Mac Pro != Hipster (Score:2)