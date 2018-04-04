Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Iphone Apple

Apple Working on Touchless Control and Curved iPhone Screen (bloomberg.com) 35

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Apple might be working on touchless gesture control and curved screens for future iPhones, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. From a report: The control feature would let iPhone users perform some tasks by moving their finger close to the screen without actually tapping it. The technology likely won't be ready for consumers for at least two years, if Apple chooses to go forward with it, a person familiar with the work said. Apple has long embraced new ways for humans to interact with computers. Co-Founder Steve Jobs popularized the mouse in the early 1980s. Apple's latest iPhones have a feature called 3D Touch that responds differently depending on different finger pressures. The new gesture technology would take into account the proximity of a finger to the screen, the person said. Apple is also developing iPhone displays that curve inward gradually from top to bottom, one of the people familiar with the situation said. That's different than the latest Samsung smartphone screens, which curve down at the edges.

Apple Working on Touchless Control and Curved iPhone Screen More | Reply

Apple Working on Touchless Control and Curved iPhone Screen

Comments Filter:

  • Apple knows what you are thinking.

    Now it will act on it.

  • Oh wait, just another stolen idea.

  • What's the advantage of not touching your display? I mean, aside of fewer greasy fingerprints.

    Sorry, I don't see the huge advantage, could anyone clue me in?

    • What's the advantage of not touching your display? I mean, aside of fewer greasy fingerprints. Sorry, I don't see the huge advantage, could anyone clue me in?

      Had to think about it myself. Presuming the touchless version implies a move away from capacitive touchscreens, this new tech means it can be used with gloves and in wet conditions.

    • Sorry, I don't see the huge advantage, could anyone clue me in?

      Getting to make hand gestures to dismiss a phone call while doing Obi-Wan impressions seems like something I obviously need in my life. I'm sure there's probably other stuff you could do as well, but who cares about any of that?

    • Douglas Adams foresaw the pros and cons forty years ago in The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy:

      A loud clatter of gunk music flooded through the Heart of Gold cabin as Zaphod searched the sub-etha radio wave bands for news of himself. The machine was rather difficult to operate. For years radios had been operated by means of pressing buttons and turning dials; then as the technology became more sophisticated the controls were made touch-sensitive--you merely had to brush the panels with your fingers; now all you had to do was wave your hand in the general direction of the components and hope. It saved a lot of muscular expenditure, of course, but meant that you had to sit infuriatingly still if you wanted to keep listening to the same program.

      Zaphod waved a hand and the channel switched again.

  • Will Apple also be working on the ridiculously high pricing of their iPhone models?
  • He predicted this! I can't find the quote but something about radios removing knobs and buttons from the radio so you have to hold your hand in one place for it to work. I for one am thrilled to enjoy the ambiguity of gesture interpretation.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      He also said something about people thinking that digital watches were really cool. If he had lived longer, he would have seen the error of his ways; the real problem was people thinking smartphones are really cool.
  • I like it. This way I can tell what UI element I am about to touch before I actually perform the finger press. This is genius.
  • Siri still bites, no workstation level computer (mac pro), iOS is getting bloated and the Home Pod is a flop. But sure, curved screens, work on that...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      You forgot to add things breaking in every Mac OS release, like security and external display drivers.

  • Apple is also developing iPhone displays that curve inward gradually from top to bottom, one of the people familiar with the situation said.

    Wow! A handset with a convex face so your check doesn't press into the screen/keypad! Just like the Nexus S from 2010 [pocketnow.com] (and pretty much every phone prior to touchscreens). I hope they are granted a patent for this truly revolutionary new idea.

Slashdot Top Deals

A computer scientist is someone who fixes things that aren't broken.

Close