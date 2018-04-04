Apple Working on Touchless Control and Curved iPhone Screen (bloomberg.com) 35
Apple might be working on touchless gesture control and curved screens for future iPhones, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. From a report: The control feature would let iPhone users perform some tasks by moving their finger close to the screen without actually tapping it. The technology likely won't be ready for consumers for at least two years, if Apple chooses to go forward with it, a person familiar with the work said. Apple has long embraced new ways for humans to interact with computers. Co-Founder Steve Jobs popularized the mouse in the early 1980s. Apple's latest iPhones have a feature called 3D Touch that responds differently depending on different finger pressures. The new gesture technology would take into account the proximity of a finger to the screen, the person said. Apple is also developing iPhone displays that curve inward gradually from top to bottom, one of the people familiar with the situation said. That's different than the latest Samsung smartphone screens, which curve down at the edges.
Is there a point to it or are they just out of real ideas?
I get the marketing angle, I'm sure Apple buyers won't want to be seen dead holding one of those traditional flat screens from last year.
What I'm wondering is if there's anything more than that.
Yep this is a base level tech needed for holgraphic displays.
If your display doesn't have a physical surface then you need to be able to pick up finger movements in the air.
The apple Hwatch in 2025 will combine iPhone and new holgraphic tech into a watch sized device. You can expand your fingers and watch YouTube at a 7-8" display resolution, but text messaging is done at smaller display sizes.
The only issue so far is that the battery requires access to your blood stream to generate the power required to r
Apple knows what you are thinking.
Now it will act on it.
What's the advantage of not touching your display? I mean, aside of fewer greasy fingerprints.
Sorry, I don't see the huge advantage, could anyone clue me in?
Had to think about it myself. Presuming the touchless version implies a move away from capacitive touchscreens, this new tech means it can be used with gloves and in wet conditions.
Sorry, I don't see the huge advantage, could anyone clue me in?
Getting to make hand gestures to dismiss a phone call while doing Obi-Wan impressions seems like something I obviously need in my life. I'm sure there's probably other stuff you could do as well, but who cares about any of that?
Douglas Adams foresaw the pros and cons forty years ago in The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy:
A loud clatter of gunk music flooded through the Heart of Gold cabin as Zaphod searched the sub-etha radio wave bands for news of himself. The machine was rather difficult to operate. For years radios had been operated by means of pressing buttons and turning dials; then as the technology became more sophisticated the controls were made touch-sensitive--you merely had to brush the panels with your fingers; now all you had to do was wave your hand in the general direction of the components and hope. It saved a lot of muscular expenditure, of course, but meant that you had to sit infuriatingly still if you wanted to keep listening to the same program.
Zaphod waved a hand and the channel switched again.
Wow! A handset with a convex face so your check doesn't press into the screen/keypad! Just like the Nexus S from 2010 [pocketnow.com] (and pretty much every phone prior to touchscreens). I hope they are granted a patent for this truly revolutionary new idea.
