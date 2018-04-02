No More Intel Inside, Apple Plans To Use Its Own Custom-Built Chips in Mac (bloomberg.com) 24
Apple is planning to use homegrown custom-built processors in its Mac line of computers, ditching Intel, the processors by which powers Apple's current line of computers, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The company could make the switch to its own chips as early as 2020, the report said. From the report: The initiative, code named Kalamata, is still in the early developmental stages, but comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple's devices -- including Macs, iPhones, and iPads -- work more similarly and seamlessly together, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The project, which executives have approved, will likely result in a multi-step transition.
The shift would be a blow to Intel, whose partnership helped revive Apple's Mac success and linked the chipmaker to one of the leading brands in electronics. Apple provides Intel with about 5 percent of its annual revenue, according to Bloomberg supply chain analysis. Intel shares dropped as much as 9.2 percent, the biggest intraday drop in more than two years, on the news.
That is all, just whoa
Yeah, a story like this is kind of hard to believe. I know that Apple isn't as good as keeping secrets as it used to be, but a leak about Apple's product line 2 years from now almost never happens.
I'd love to see a second source of this information besides Bloomberg and the various tech blogs who are just pointing to the Bloomberg article.
And the Bloomberg article is from second of April, is this a late April Fools on Bloomberg?
PPC anyone?
Um, wasn't April 1 yesterday?
ARM is more likely today.
But they could as well be reviving the 68K line.
Am I surprised? No.
Apple has a track record of moving across chip lines. Being that they make the OS and the Hardware, the processor isn't that big of a deal, and they have a really good track-record of keeping compatibility across different processor lines. Compared to say Microsoft who barely made the 64bit transition.
That being said. The real question is for the people who duel boot their Macs, or use Virtualization. My biggest fear is if OS X moves to the closed infrastructure that is iOS. I can deal with Apple approved apps for my phone, but for my laptop, I will want to install whatever I feel like.
and they have a really good track-record of keeping compatibility across different processor lines. Compared to say Microsoft who barely made the 64bit transition.
You're joking right? Compatibility with what? A whole version of Adobe's creative suite was missed on Mac due to one of their transitions, and software vendors almost universally hated them the last few times Apple dictated the move.
I am surprised. I wonder if software vendors will continue to support the Mac line. I mean it's not like their shitty mobile apps are what laptop and workstation users want. There's some real effort involved in pleasing the fruit's decision of the day.
Seamlessly work together without a touchscreen? (Score:2)
Who wants this? (Score:2)
I don't want my Mac to behave like my iPad. I don't want a dumbed-down experience where I can't do anything that Apple doesn't permit.
Thats weird. You run a closed source OS on your Mac. Freedom doesn't seem very important to you.
Freedom comes in many forms. Sometimes the freedom people seek is freedom from association with OpenSource Zealots.
They probably just want to be able to deliver apps which can work well both on 2-in-1 devices and tablets
... and of course save all the money they are paying Intel at the moment. I doubt much will change for pure desktop apps, other than the ISA.
I know! They could use PowerPC based chips!
That way they could re-package all their pre-2006 software as new.
Nothing say "the future" like software that comes on 3.5" inch floppy disks...
...If Apple want to keep their exclusivity and a niche market, they will have to go on their own, completely.
Today, An Apple computer is nothing different from a glorified designer laptop with a PC (typical Intel based architecture) inside, which means you could basically without too much effort just run Windows or Linux on it.
