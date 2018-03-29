Apple Launches iOS 11.3 With Raft of Privacy Features (theguardian.com) 34
Apple is launching a major privacy push, with software updates across all its devices to introduce new data privacy information immediately, with an updated website offering new privacy management tools to follow in May. From a report: Thursday's updates (macOS 10.13.4, iOS11.3 and tvOS 11.3) are prompted by the enormous new European data protection regulation GDPR, and have been in the works since at least January. But they come at a good time for the company, whose head Tim Cook has been merrily capitalising on the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal, publicly rebuking Mark Zuckerberg over the social network's business model. For users of the company's devices, the biggest change will be the introduction of a unified data privacy iconography, which now shows up alongside detailed information about how Apple uses personal data for its various first-party services. "Apple believes privacy is a fundamental human right," the company will tell every user the first time they turn on their devices after the update, "so every Apple product is designed to minimise the collection and use of your data, use on-device processing whenever possible, and provide transparency and control over your information."
"Apple takes your money" (Score:1)
"Apple takes your money, not your data"
(Then again vendor lockin with photo software.)
your data is still monetized, again, as the public has been made aware, its not just the ads (bad enough, but a choice) you have to watch out for.
And what kind of Data is the FB app taking from my iPhone?
You seem to be an idiot.
The App can not take any data without permission of the user, and those permissions are handled inside of the preferences of the device and not by the App.
Apple also takes money from Google (billions per year to make Safari the default search engine) and likely Facebook (for deep IOS integration). So Apple doesn't take your data - they let others do it for them, and they receive a rich reward to let them do it.
Apple kicked Facebook and Twitter Integration OUT of iOS 11.
Do try to keep up.
WTF is your snarky parenthetical comment supposed to mean?
Nothings safer than a raft! (Score:2)
John Chen is ethnically Chinese, so this was bound to happen.
Keeping my information private is exactly how I expect it to work, and it works well.
China is getting the root certs/keys so... (Score:3)
its all academic. it can be as secure as you want it to be but if Apple will willingly turn over the keys to the kingdom to the Chinese, i cant trust them to not do the same for the US, EU or anyone else?
I'm more worried about iCloud data centres in China. No longer storing keychains on iCloud.
who you trusting? (Score:2)
Makes me think that they at least have a team on it, versus like a goddamn Verizon-built phone, or HTC, Huawei, or even a Google Pixel or Samsung (and their wild-west-it's-al
i think you are confusing them with MicroShaft
GDPR FTW, I think? (Score:4, Interesting)
I gotta give it to the EU parliament for GDPR, I mean, it may not be the cage shaking of epic proportion, but it's something. That shit was never going to happen in the United States, ever.
This still changes little to none --- ok, it makes us now aware of shit we always knew anyway, but decided to turn a consumer blind eye too because was saw something fucking 'shiny'. I hold myself accountable and gullible just as anyone else. It is not like eating that last Krispy Kreme doughnut in the break room when you know you didn't ever fucking need it? And doing it over and over again with each new social media platform you just had to be a part of, knowing full well that 'free' means a loosening the belt every time you sit back down at your desk until you gotta go buy new Dockers at Macy's?
I see this as little more than altered perception comfort-food icon eye candy for all of us to say, "See look, this isn't as intrusive as this one!". It's just another dangly, shiny piece to distract you. It's just implied compliance to exactly to what was said, nothing more, nothing less, to make you feel better. There's still zero disclosure and whatever was given up, there's already a new, unknown backdoor way of just doing it under our noses again.
Apple believes that do they? (Score:2)
Apple believes privacy is a fundamental human right
If they believe it they should have no problem updating their legally binding privacy policy to state that fact.
Actions not words Mr Cook, actions, not words.
... err or at least legally binding words rather than marketing soundbites.
You have that backwards (Score:2)
If they believe it they should have no problem updating their legally binding privacy policy to state that fact.
They did, since the thing you click on to agree to the privacy policy after an update (that states privacy is a fundamental human right), is the legally binding thing.
If you were referring to the website [apple.com], well it doesn't have those exact words (yet), but it's obviously not the legally binding thing since it just sits there and I can ignore it.
You seem pretty confused about how contracts and legali
Hey Apple (Score:2)
You better implement all of this for older versions of iOS and macOS too, otherwise you're going to be sued because some people are still using OS X 10.9.5 and iOS 9.
Gotta love it, (Score:2)
when Silicon Valley eats its own.
Tim Cook has been... publicly rebuking Mark Zuckerberg over the social network's business model.
Much as I hate the Zuck, it would be entertaining to see him to take Cook to task over Foxconn's shitty treatment of its suicidal employees. In SV, pretty much nobody's hands are clean. Glass houses, something something, stones.