macOS High Sierra Logs Encryption Passwords in Plaintext for APFS External Drives (bleepingcomputer.com) 13
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: macOS High Sierra users are once again impacted by a major APFS bug after two other major vulnerabilities affected Apple's new filesystem format in the last five months. This time around, according to a report from Mac forensics expert Sarah Edwards, recent versions of macOS High Sierra are logging encryption passwords for APFS-formatted external drives in plaintext, and storing this information in non-volatile (on-disk) log files.
The issue, if exploited, could allow an attacker easy access to the encryption password of encrypted APFS external volumes, such as USB thumb drives, portable hard drives, and other external storage mediums. This bug goes against all well-established Apple development and security rules, according to which apps and utilities should use the Keychain app to store valuable information, and should definitely avoid storing passwords in cleartext. Video 1, and 2.
The issue, if exploited, could allow an attacker easy access to the encryption password of encrypted APFS external volumes, such as USB thumb drives, portable hard drives, and other external storage mediums. This bug goes against all well-established Apple development and security rules, according to which apps and utilities should use the Keychain app to store valuable information, and should definitely avoid storing passwords in cleartext. Video 1, and 2.
How to update? (Score:3)
Will a security update shred the logs? I wonder how they're going to fix this.
Does this seem only to me or... (Score:2)
It's LINUX's fault. (Score:1)
Apple copied stupid command line Linux and that's why they have all of these bugs! If they copied Windows instead, at least we'd be able to play games!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
a descent gaming OS.
Oh, sorry, I meant decent.
High Sierra - It just doesn't work (Score:2)
And where is my new Mac Pro tower?
Apple, please hire me (Score:2)
FFS.
Good idea! (Score:2)