An Apple Facility That Repairs iPhones in California Won't Stop Calling 9-1-1 -- and Nobody Knows How To Stop It (businessinsider.com) 56
The small city of Elk Grove, California received more than 2,000 erroneous 911 calls from Apple devices at an Apple repair facility. The months-long issue is yet to be resolved. From a report: Between October 20, 2017 and February 23, 2018, the police department in Elk Grove, California received 2,028 calls on its 911 lines originating from the Apple facility -- an average of 16 calls per day. At one point in January, the calls from the Apple factory were so frequent that they tied up every single one of Elk Grove's six 911 lines, according to public documents reviewed by Business Insider. "They lit us up like a Christmas tree," one dispatcher wrote in in an email to other dispatchers. It was obvious to Elk Grove police that the 911 calls were not real emergencies, but rather, the equivalent of accidental "butt dials," mysteriously ringing the city's hotline on an assembly-line scale.
For whatever reason, many of the iPhones being repaired at the Apple facility were going rogue and dialing 911. But for city officials trying to stop the nuisance and to ensure that a critical emergency resource was not overburdened, fixing the problem has not been easy. Despite crediting Apple for being responsive to their pleas for help, Elk Grove officials have been frustrated by the company's inability to fix the problem. At one point, officials even discussed the possibility of getting the state government involved and sending police to the factory.
Most cities/states I know of, do this for people what alarm systems at their homes that keep sending out false signals or have the people setting them off themselves with wrong codes, etc.
Put a $$ bite on Apple and I"m guessing they'll figure how to curtail this pronto.
$16,000 a day wouldn’t be noticeable in the least to Apple. They probably make that selling less than 2 dozen iPhones.
Perhaps not, but I bet an additional $16,000 per day would make a significant difference to the budget of the 911 call centre.
They should have already been fined. Cal AB1769 makes this punishable by a $50 for the first and increases to 250 by the fourth and subsequent incidents. Sounds like somebody forgot to send a invoice.
That was my first thought, too; just make the repair room a Faraday cage. The government has been using TEMPEST certified spaces to prevent the leakage of classified electronic signals for decades, ranging from individual rooms to entire buildings; the expertise to make one -- particularly since you only need to be able to block cellphone signals, which is one fairly narrow band -- should be readily available..
$10k fine. Problem solved (Score:1)
Slap a $10k fine on each call and watch the problem get solved overnight or the repair company go out of business (also solving the problem).
Also, does anyone here believe that Apple isn't behind the 911 calls for the purposes of running a repair service out of business? If you said yes, please rip your own cock off and throw it out the window, because Apple fanbois should not reproduce.
How so? $160,000 a day (using the 16 per day average) for a whole year would only be barely over 1% of Apple’s yearly net income.
Re: $10k fine. Problem solved (Score:2)
In any country with Any company, that is the solution. Here in Montreal, QC Canada, the fine is 50$, for the first non- urgent call made to 911 by an individual, the fine is higher for a corporation. The reason the city/county/state doesn't fine them, it's because of the "Apple reputation"
Nobody Knows How To Stop It? (Score:2)
Start imposing steep fines for false 911 calls after the first 10 per month ought to stop it.
Until the second there are 11 legit calls to 911 from the same number for whatever reason... then #outrage!
11 legit calls to 911 from the same number for whatever reason
See, that's the problem, it isn't the same number, that would be an easy problem to fix, it's all the random numbers for the phones sent to the repair facility.
the ludicrous calls are a dead giveaway (Score:2)
Repair shop worker: Where is John Connor?
Dispatcher.: hahaha sure guys, very funny. get a life.
Repair shop worker: yes, it was comedic. anyhow, nothing to worry about. Where may I find a plasma rifle in the 40 watt range?
What if it's real? (Score:2)
What if someone is trapped in that facility and is figuring out some clever way to hack their systems to dial out and we're just ignoring them completely?
It's the souls of the Chinese workers, that are harvested and embedded in each phone to drive Siri.
What if someone is trapped in that facility and is figuring out some clever way to hack their systems to dial out and we're just ignoring them completely?
Obviously that person should be familiar with Robot Chicken Season 4 [wikipedia.org]. Hint: read the episode titles. It could save your life.
Charge a false alarm fee (Score:5, Insightful)
Just send police for every call and charge a false alarm fee for false alarms.
Once it starts costing $1000 per false alarm, Apple will find it much easier to resolve the problem.
And Apple should counter that and resolve it by moving those jobs to another city
Your move, councilman.
Good luck finding a city that will tolerate thousands of bogus 911 calls -- they'll have to move out of the country to escape the problem.
Or, you know, just fix the problem.
Easy-Peasey (Score:5, Insightful)
Apple needs to set up a stingray [wikipedia.org] at the factory, filter out 911 calls from unknown devices, allow employee phones to dial through to 911 if needed.
Or just look down the assembly line for the underpaid kid dialing 911 for laughs....
Outside line? (Score:3)
My workplace used to hit "9" for an outside call. They changed it to "8", possibly for that reason.
It's probably the emergency call feature. A lot of users are triggering it by mistake too. Basically you press one of the buttons 5 times and it gives you a few seconds to cancel, then calls 911.
The Apple Watch does it too. I read a story about a guy who woke up at 3 AM with cops in his room, because he wore the watch to monitor his sleep and "butt-dialed" 911.
the Machine (Score:1)
Faraday cage? (Score:2)
How about putting a faraday cage around any device under test that is possibly powered on? Also store all phones not being worked on in shielded boxes.
I've worked in a factory that built RF devices which would have been very disruptive had they been turned on in the wild (or the parking lot), so this is what we did. Any time the device could have been powered, it was in a faraday cage, shielded box or some other way to be 100% sure it wasn't going to disrupt the neighbors. The building was also nearly fu
How about putting a faraday cage around any device under test that is possibly powered on?
Came here to say the same, glad it was already covered.
Nobody knows how to stop it
Why not? Are they stupid? Faraday cages are dirt simple, so they MUST be a bunch of idiots.
Corporate liability (Score:2)
We *should* be holding the company's owners responsible, but that'll never happen.
It is the secret AI inside of the phone ... (Score:2)
Of course it calls 911 when it feels mistreated, abused or even raped by (god forbid, brown?) untrained minimum wage repair slave!
Why does Apple get a break? (Score:2)
Why can't they fix this? (Score:2)
Just have someone sit and watch each employee to see how they fix a phone. Shouldn't be hard to find the one calling 911 as part of their test procedure.