Apple Announces New $299 iPad With Pencil Support For Schools (theverge.com) 28
At its education event in Chicago today, Apple introduced a refreshed 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support. "The updated iPad will be available in Apple stores today, in silver, space gray, and a new gold finish," reports The Verge. "The tablet will include Touch ID, an HD FaceTime camera, 10 hours of battery life, an 8-megapixel rear camera, LTE option, and Apple's A10 Fusion chip." From the report: Apple previously lowered the price of its 9.7-inch iPad last year, with a base model starting at $329, but today it's going a step further for students. Apple is offering the new iPad to schools priced at $299 and to consumers for $329. The optional Apple Pencil will be priced at $89 for schools and the regular $99 price for consumers. This is obviously not the $259 budget iPad pricing that was rumored, but it does make it a little more affordable to students and teachers. This new iPad will be a key addition to Apple's lineup as it seeks to fight back against Google's Chromebooks. Apple's iPads and Mac laptops reigned supreme in U.S. classrooms only five years ago, accounting for half of all mobile devices shipped to schools in 2013. Apple has now slipped behind both Google and Microsoft in U.S. schools, and Chromebooks are dominating classrooms with nearly 60 percent of shipments in the U.S. Apple had some other non-hardware, education-themed announcements at its event today. "Apple demonstrated Smart Annotation, which allows teachers to mark up reports in Pages directly, and the company promised new versions of its iWork apps like Pages, Numbers, and Keynote that support the Apple Pencil," reports The Verge. "Teachers will also be able to use Macs to create digital books for their classrooms, and Apple is building a books creator into the Pages app." The company also announced a new augmented reality app called Froggipedia that lets students virtually dissect frogs using an Apple Pencil. The free iCloud offering for students has also been bumped up from 5GB to 200GB.
32GB of memory? Holy cow, that's four times the RAM in my gaming PC!
Oh, you meant 32GB of storage.
What happened to Slashdot? I thought this was a website for nerds.
FAR too many of them have left. Slashdot doesn't have much geek cred left.
My kids schools use Chromebooks and they are used all the time. Kids need to be able type up reports, do research, move files, etc. No tablet is good for that. Keyboard and mouse/mouspad are the right tools for that job.
IPads make great PR though.
The free iCloud offering for students has also been bumped up from 5GB to 200GB.
How about you get with the times and give that to everyone, Apple?
lol seriously
5GB is small enough to active discourage people from using it to back up their media vs other services that don't even lock you in but give you far more (or unlimited) free storage.
Besides that, a $90 stylus that (unless apple forgot to announce it) has no way to attach to the ipad is overpriced and far too easily lost. How well do they really think that will go over? Once again, they ensure no one will use it.
That's not even taking into account the fact that it's almost 1/3 of the cost for t
Schools should not invest in an eco system with a single vendor for both hardware and software while there are more open alternatives. This is especially true for public schools, which shouldn't be allowed to enter such a high level of vendor lock-in.
...there still being no update to their 2014 Mac Mini is not. *grumble*