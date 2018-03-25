Face ID Deemed Too Costly To Copy, Android Makers Target In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Instead (9to5mac.com) 32
"Android phone makers are 'rushing' to implement fingerprint sensors under the display for upcoming handsets," reports 9to5Mac, citing a new report from Digitimes. "Android manufacturers have decided that recreating the 3D facial recognition used by iPhone X is simply too costly to include, and are instead focusing on implementing Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint scanners." From the report: The report says that including an Infrared depth-sensing facial recognition system like the iPhone X is simply too expensive for Android smartphones to offer, which cannot command the same price premiums as Apple's iPhones. This is a combination of hardware and software development costs. Digitimes claims the cost of the TrueDepth 3D sensors in iPhone X peaked at $60 per unit, an incredibly high proportion of the overall phone cost if accurate. Android makers are also worried about possible patent infringement from adopting Infrared dot projector systems. Instead, they have turned to in-display fingerprint sensors as their next-generation of device authentication. This depends on using Qualcomm technology for ultrasonic-based fingerprint scanners, which can sit below the cover glass and work even if fingers are wet or greasy.
I wonder if you could get a selfie camera behind the screen too. With an LCD it can go fully transparent, but the camera would make the backlighting uneven. That could be solved with some kind of movable cover or reflective one-way surface. Would probably not meet the standards for high end image reproduction but might be enough just for the status bar area.
Bad choice.
I liked the fingerprint sensor on the back why my finger was likely to be. Even samsung eventually saw this was the way to go.
On the front as well souinds fine, but I see them removing the usable one.
And fuck face id, fuck it, waste of fucking time. May as well just remove all access controls.
OnePlus 5T [cnet.com]
Huawei Mate 10 [xda-developers.com]
Xiaomi Mi A1 [androidfilebox.com] - costs around $200. Works with most cellular operators of the world.
Re: (Score:2)
I had face unlock on my Note 2- in 2012. It is not well explained, but apparently faceid is supposed to work much better and faster (but doesnt?). It uses different technology I guess? So yeah.
Re: (Score:2)
Best source for your Android news is ofc.... 9to5Mac.
Who the fuck upvotes those submissions?
Apple is going to start bringing FaceID into tablets, laptops, etc.
It's just a vastly better way to authenticate a person than a fingerprint, because it's passive. As others have said before, in practice it feels like you are using an unlocked phone, how it used to be... I look down and see I have notifications on my phone, before I can think about it the phone unlocks and I can see the notification text and press to open them if I like.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't want passive authentication. I want active.
Why? FaceID is active when needed (like for conformation of a purchase). But the rest to the time, it works instantly when it knows you are the one looking at the phone.
And I don't want Apple or Google having access to biometric info that I can't change.
Right there with you! Luckily FaceID data is only held on the device (in the Secure Enclave where it remains encrypted) and does not leave it. Apple does not get any biometric data from you.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft laptops already have FaceID type authentication
Sigh. Face recognition from images is utterly not the same thing as FaceID which uses a 3D mapping of the face from a variety of sensors.
Image Facial Recognition is about as secure as a TSA approved padlock.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
For some definitions of 'better' a passive ID system is true.
For the rest of us, however, a passive ID is expressly what we do not want. When I am authenticating to a piece of technology, I want explicit control to trigger that action. I do NOT want it to happen without me thinking. I do NOT want it to become the assumed condition at all times.
