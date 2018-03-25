Face ID Deemed Too Costly To Copy, Android Makers Target In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Instead (9to5mac.com) 43
"Android phone makers are 'rushing' to implement fingerprint sensors under the display for upcoming handsets," reports 9to5Mac, citing a new report from Digitimes. "Android manufacturers have decided that recreating the 3D facial recognition used by iPhone X is simply too costly to include, and are instead focusing on implementing Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint scanners." From the report: The report says that including an Infrared depth-sensing facial recognition system like the iPhone X is simply too expensive for Android smartphones to offer, which cannot command the same price premiums as Apple's iPhones. This is a combination of hardware and software development costs. Digitimes claims the cost of the TrueDepth 3D sensors in iPhone X peaked at $60 per unit, an incredibly high proportion of the overall phone cost if accurate. Android makers are also worried about possible patent infringement from adopting Infrared dot projector systems. Instead, they have turned to in-display fingerprint sensors as their next-generation of device authentication. This depends on using Qualcomm technology for ultrasonic-based fingerprint scanners, which can sit below the cover glass and work even if fingers are wet or greasy.
Better anyway (Score:3, Interesting)
It works really well, though. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone has their different style.
I have been using both Apple and Android fingerprint scanners for years, and have found them quite reliable, regardless of conditions. Not just for unlocking the phone, but for unlocking apps like my 2FA authenticator app, which basically adds another layer of authentication without much fuss.
FaceID isn't really new. I have an old HTC device that could unlock just by looking at it, and it had the option to not unlock until you blinked for added security. I'd rather see
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if you could get a selfie camera behind the screen too. With an LCD it can go fully transparent, but the camera would make the backlighting uneven. That could be solved with some kind of movable cover or reflective one-way surface. Would probably not meet the standards for high end image reproduction but might be enough just for the status bar area.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Apple will make a lot of money attacking 'the notch' as ugly as soon as they have something notchless to sell to the sheeple.
Re: (Score:2)
FaceID seems to be working fine for me. I find its limitations to be less then what finger print readers have. Trying to unlock the phone while your hands are sweaty, dirty, or have gloves.
The Notches in the iPhone X screen has little to do with the FaceID, and more to due with the fact they could accomplish a non-rectangle screen with the OLED Display, Other Android phone with OLED Displays are using notches as well. Just because you can use that extra real estate for more information.
That said, FaceID is
Re: (Score:2)
Amazingly, they are copying the notch [theverge.com] , just not the faceID.
Sounds bad! (Score:2)
Bad choice.
I liked the fingerprint sensor on the back why my finger was likely to be. Even samsung eventually saw this was the way to go.
On the front as well souinds fine, but I see them removing the usable one.
And fuck face id, fuck it, waste of fucking time. May as well just remove all access controls.
That's a terrible reason to do a good thing (Score:1)
Re: That's a terrible reason to do a good thing (Score:1)
Your webcam will be fooled by a photo. These devices and the functionality they drive (authorize payments, unlock personal information, track location) is too important to use your cheesy webcam .
What? (Score:3)
OnePlus 5T [cnet.com]
Huawei Mate 10 [xda-developers.com]
Xiaomi Mi A1 [androidfilebox.com] - costs around $200. Works with most cellular operators of the world.
Those are optical & can be fooled with a pictu (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
I had face unlock on my Note 2- in 2012. It is not well explained, but apparently faceid is supposed to work much better and faster (but doesnt?). It uses different technology I guess? So yeah.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The notch has nothing to do with FaceID and everything to do with Apple wanting the screen to go edge to edge from top to bottom. The front-facing webcam was already there in previous generations.
Sauce (Score:3, Insightful)
Best source for your Android news is ofc.... 9to5Mac.
Who the fuck upvotes those submissions?
Re: (Score:2)
Sourced via Digitimes, no less, the noted bastion of journalism.
Oh wait, no, they pretty much report every single rumor from the Asian supply chain, with no regard for how far-fetched they are.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually Apple sites are tougher on Apple then many non-Apple sites.
They like to see what competing systems are doing to see trends in the market, as Apple tends to be late to the game, but show up in style.
This is a huge advantage for Apple (Score:3)
Apple is going to start bringing FaceID into tablets, laptops, etc.
It's just a vastly better way to authenticate a person than a fingerprint, because it's passive. As others have said before, in practice it feels like you are using an unlocked phone, how it used to be... I look down and see I have notifications on my phone, before I can think about it the phone unlocks and I can see the notification text and press to open them if I like.
It's also more secure and reliable than TouchID (which I still use with other devices so I have a daily direct comparison). Your fingers too dry or wet? No TouchID. And as you get older, your fingerprints get a lot harder to read - the government global entry readers can't even read my mom's fingerprints at all, and TouchID does not work for her as reliably as it does for me.
Fingerprint ID systems are also way easier to spoof than FaceiD, especially behind the screen systems that can't measure some aspects of a finger being used that a direct sensor can. FaceID is about an order of magnitude more secure than fingerprints (even if you do hear the occasional story about a similar face unlocking a device, no-one tries as often with fingerprint sensors or they would find that can happen a lot more often).
Re: (Score:2)
This is a huge advantage for faces. (Score:1)
Active? As in a hand reaches out of the screen and feels the bumps on your face?
Why? (Score:3)
I don't want passive authentication. I want active.
Why? FaceID is active when needed (like for conformation of a purchase). But the rest to the time, it works instantly when it knows you are the one looking at the phone.
And I don't want Apple or Google having access to biometric info that I can't change.
Right there with you! Luckily FaceID data is only held on the device (in the Secure Enclave where it remains encrypted) and does not leave it. Apple does not get any biometric data from you.
I'll keep my
Re: Why? (Score:2)
"Apple does not get any biometric data from you."
We are literally slipping down the slope as we read this. Hardly an assurance.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, not even close (Score:2)
Microsoft laptops already have FaceID type authentication
Sigh. Face recognition from images is utterly not the same thing as FaceID which uses a 3D mapping of the face from a variety of sensors.
Image Facial Recognition is about as secure as a TSA approved padlock.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
For some definitions of 'better' a passive ID system is true.
For the rest of us, however, a passive ID is expressly what we do not want. When I am authenticating to a piece of technology, I want explicit control to trigger that action. I do NOT want it to happen without me thinking. I do NOT want it to become the assumed condition at all times.
The scenario for the future is passive Face ID devices peppered throughout our environment, tagging us everywhere we go. Not at all interested. Specifically, I a
Re: (Score:2)
I really don’t like passive unlocking - and I can’t really see anyone who cares about security wanting it.
My MacBook Pro asked me if I wanted it to automatically unlock whenever my Apple Watch was in proximity, with the options being “turn it on” or “I’ll set it up later”. I looked, but there didn’t appear to be a “this stupid idea deserves to die in a fire” choice available.
Do not want (Score:2)
Don't want face ID, and don't want on-screen fingerprint ID either! My android has on-edge fingerprint today and works perfect, integrated in to the side mounted power button. I'm already pushing it anyway, can touch without messing the screen and don't have to move my hand again since it is where my finger will naturally rest when holding the phone. No need to be an imitator when you are already best!