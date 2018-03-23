Apple To Unveil a Cheaper iPad Next Week At Its Educational Event
Apple is holding an education-focused event on Tuesday where it's expected to launch a "low-cost iPad" alongside new education software. The goal is to win back students and teachers who have adopted similar products/services from rivals Google and Microsoft. Bloomberg reports: In its first major product event of the year, Apple will return to its roots in the education market. The event on Tuesday at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago will mark the first time Apple has held a product launch geared toward education since 2012 when it unveiled a tool for designing e-books for the iPad. It's also a rare occasion for an Apple confab outside its home state of California. In Chicago, the world's most-valuable technology company plans to show off a new version of its cheapest iPad that should appeal to the education market, said people familiar with the matter. The company will also showcase new software for the classroom, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private plans. Apple declined to comment.
Apple To Unveil a Cheaper iPad Next Week At Its Educational Event More | Reply Login
Apple To Unveil a Cheaper iPad Next Week At Its Educational Event
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals