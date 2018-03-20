Amazon Passes Alphabet To Become the World's Second Most Valuable Company (cnbc.com) 10
Amazon has passed Alphabet to become the second most valuable company in the world. Apple remains the only other company more valuable than Amazon. CNBC reports: The e-commerce giant rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday lifting its stock market value to $768 billion. Alphabet, the parent of Google, fell 0.4 percent and is now valued at $762.5 billion. While the U.S. tech mega-caps have rallied in the past year, Amazon's performance has dwarfed them all, with the stock surging 85 percent over the past 12 months, including 35 percent to start 2018. Investors have been piling into Amazon, betting that the company's growing and very profitable cloud computing business will provide the cash needed for investments in original content, physical stores and continuing to build data centers and warehouses.
The A list (Score:2)
Apparently you need to have a company starting with "A" to be on the most-valuable list.
Re: (Score:2)
The Triple A-Team!
Re: (Score:2)
It's reverse-alphabetical. Or something. Just wait. Azure Systems will leave them all in the dust in a few years.
Re: (Score:1)
No second most valuable companu (Score:2)
Second most valuable listed company; for example Saudi Aramco is worth more.
There's always next time (Score:2)
Will someone please tell me what stock to buy when they're still tiny?
Dammit, you people are useless.