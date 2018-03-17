Apple's Newest iPhone X Ad Captures an Embarrassing iOS 11 Bug (theverge.com) 5
Tom Warren, writing for The Verge: If you blink during Apple's latest iPhone ad, you might miss a weird little animation bug. It's right at the end of a slickly produced commercial, where the text from an iMessage escapes the animated bubble it's supposed to stay inside. It's a minor issue and easy to brush off, but the fact it's captured in such a high profile ad just further highlights Apple's many bugs in iOS 11. 9to5Mac writer Benjamin Mayo spotted the bug in Apple's latest ad, and he's clearly surprised "that this was signed off for the commercial," especially as he highlighted it months ago and has filed a bug report with Apple.
Least Significant Bug Ever
It is an odd day on Slashdot when the most minor of UI bugs, so insignificant that if you didnt already know about it that you wouldnt even see it, makes the front page. I'm all for taking on companies that refuse to fix really annoying shit. But the slide of the bubble around the text slightly animating differently than the text itself for a fraction of a second only upon loading!? That's it..? REALLY?

I'm also pretty sure normal people didn't notice. I most certainly didn't.