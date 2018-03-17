Apple's Newest iPhone X Ad Captures an Embarrassing iOS 11 Bug (theverge.com) 14
Tom Warren, writing for The Verge: If you blink during Apple's latest iPhone ad, you might miss a weird little animation bug. It's right at the end of a slickly produced commercial, where the text from an iMessage escapes the animated bubble it's supposed to stay inside. It's a minor issue and easy to brush off, but the fact it's captured in such a high profile ad just further highlights Apple's many bugs in iOS 11. 9to5Mac writer Benjamin Mayo spotted the bug in Apple's latest ad, and he's clearly surprised "that this was signed off for the commercial," especially as he highlighted it months ago and has filed a bug report with Apple.
It is an odd day on Slashdot when the most minor of UI bugs, so insignificant that if you didnt already know about it that you wouldnt even see it, makes the front page. I'm all for taking on companies that refuse to fix really annoying shit. But the slide of the bubble around the text slightly animating differently than the text itself for a fraction of a second only upon loading!? That's it..? REALLY?
I'm also pretty sure normal people didn't notice. I most certainly didn't.
And even if they did, most people would assume it was a post-production error - filming screens "live" is almost impossible and it's all practically chroma-keyed during post production. Especially under big bright studio lighting used for professional productions. (Under dimmer conditions like people might use for YouTube videos, a bright screen can be readable).
the most minor of UI bugs, so insignificant
To the end user, yes. To a company that used to pride itself on its own excellence, displaying the bug proudly in an expensive and otherwise carefully produced advert the bug is not only significant, it's a sign of a completely changing culture shift in Apple.
We used to not have these kind of bugs. The UI was the most polished part of the whole OS. Now not only do we have what seems like an endless stream of them, but they will proudly advertise them. THAT is newsworthy.
It was one person's job to create that animation, and they just didn't care enough to get it right. It was another person's job to make sure that the animation had been done correctly, and that person didn't care enough to have this rectified. This is a bug you can see, and they didn't care enough. Would you like to imagine how they treat the code where you can't immediately see the bugs?
I totally agree.
I'm at the polar opposite of an Apple fan, but as far as "bug" goes, that's ranks just below zero.
