Apple's Newest iPhone X Ad Captures an Embarrassing iOS 11 Bug

Tom Warren, writing for The Verge: If you blink during Apple's latest iPhone ad, you might miss a weird little animation bug. It's right at the end of a slickly produced commercial, where the text from an iMessage escapes the animated bubble it's supposed to stay inside. It's a minor issue and easy to brush off, but the fact it's captured in such a high profile ad just further highlights Apple's many bugs in iOS 11. 9to5Mac writer Benjamin Mayo spotted the bug in Apple's latest ad, and he's clearly surprised "that this was signed off for the commercial," especially as he highlighted it months ago and has filed a bug report with Apple.
It is an odd day on Slashdot when the most minor of UI bugs, so insignificant that if you didnt already know about it that you wouldnt even see it, makes the front page. I'm all for taking on companies that refuse to fix really annoying shit. But the slide of the bubble around the text slightly animating differently than the text itself for a fraction of a second only upon loading!? That's it..? REALLY?
I'm also pretty sure normal people didn't notice. I most certainly didn't.
And even if they did, most people would assume it was a post-production error - filming screens "live" is almost impossible and it's all practically chroma-keyed during post production. Especially under big bright studio lighting used for professional productions. (Under dimmer conditions like people might use for YouTube videos, a bright screen can be readable).
Or even if it was a real screen that was filmed, everyone assumes it's playing a carefully controlled video - thus any animation error is just an animation error when they constructed the video that was playing and not an actual capture of a real session.
And even if they did, most people would assume it was a post-production error - filming screens "live" is almost impossible and it's all practically chroma-keyed during post production.
Most people have not the slightest idea what chroma-keying is, and these days it's not that hard to film screens what with cameras with high refresh rates.
It’s interesting to note, but I agree that it’s of little significance. Moreover, while it looks odd, I can’t say with 100% certainty that it’s a bug at all (though if I had to bet, I’d bet it was), given that it allows the eye to start processing the text before the animation completes, which may have been an intentional decision. There are numerous examples of companies intentionally making odd choices of exactly that sort in order to enhance usability, even if it comes at the cost of what looks correct when you go through it frame by frame or pixel by pixel.
Imagine Slashdot as a Beowulf cluster of pedantic nitpickers!
the most minor of UI bugs, so insignificant
To the end user, yes. To a company that used to pride itself on its own excellence, displaying the bug proudly in an expensive and otherwise carefully produced advert the bug is not only significant, it's a sign of a completely changing culture shift in Apple.
We used to not have these kind of bugs. The UI was the most polished part of the whole OS. Now not only do we have what seems like an endless stream of them, but they will proudly advertise them. THAT is newsworthy.
If this was the Apple of old, someone would be trying to find a new job right now.
It was one person's job to create that animation, and they just didn't care enough to get it right. It was another person's job to make sure that the animation had been done correctly, and that person didn't care enough to have this rectified. This is a bug you can see, and they didn't care enough. Would you like to imagine how they treat the code where you can't immediately see the bugs?
It doesn't matter. Apple has the highest margins in the industry.
That's the priority in the new Apple.
It's a feature more than a bug.
Slashdot needs to keep the Apple hate up.
Because well... these people who hate Apple has a competitors product and they like it. And they feel that Apple’s success will somehow diminish their own products value.
The iPhone X is the most expensive mainline phone out there. But other products are not that far away in price that are similar. So other people are spending a bit more money on something that we are not using and they seem to like it too, seems to outrage us.
It is a bad bug fix for a class 3 error. (Score:3)
It's Steve Jobs' legacy. The stories of his attention to detail have made people think that this is the kind of thing he would have stopped and prevented from release.
Apple used to be the best (Score:3)
Apple's attention to detail was so good that they figured out the non-linear intensity needed to simulate breathing for their sleep lights.
https://patents.google.com/pat... [google.com]
Now they can't even get a fucking animation to work properly.
False. Revisionist history. Apple has made many mistakes over several decades and several of them were while Jobs was running things. You can look them up if you choose. It is a classic bit of human psychology to ignore past mistakes - which makes you average and ordinary I'm afraid.
People are worried about a display bug (Score:2)
But apparently they’re not concerned how supposedly super-secure and super-accurate Face ID was letting this young woman open up all sorts of stuff she shouldn’t have access to?
(Note to the humorless: this was a joke)