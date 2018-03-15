Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com) 17
Iranian users have not been able to access Apple's App Store all day today, in what appears to be a ban put in place by the US company. From a report: According to reports and sources who spoke with Bleeping Computer, the ban appears to have been put in place earlier today, around noon, GMT. Users were not able to connect to the Apple App Store to install or update applications. When visiting the App Store, they were instead greeted with the message "The App Store is unavailable in the country or region youâ(TM)re in." This ban appears to be IP-based. Meysam Firouzi -- an Iranian security researcher -- told Bleeping Computer that he successfully connected to the App Store while using a VPN, despite having Iran-related details set on his account.
I think this is kind of standard for businesses that have a stake in the United States. Tech companies I have worked for have restrictions from making sales to Iran or North Korea. Isn't there an embargo? It changes almost every year it seems.
Question from me is, how did Apple EVER be able to make sales to Iran?
