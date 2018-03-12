Apple Seems OK With Currency Miners In the Mac App Store 20
Apple has yet to block a popular title in the Mac App Store that has openly embraced coin mining, prompting one to ask the question: does Apple allow apps in the Mac App Store if they clearly disclose that they will be mining cryptocurrency? Ars Technica reports: The app is Calendar 2, a scheduling app that aims to include more features than the Calendar app that Apple bundles with macOS. In recent days, Calendar 2 developer Qbix endowed it with code that mines the digital coin known as Monero. The xmr-stack miner isn't supposed to run unless users specifically approve it in a dialog that says the mining will be in exchange for turning on a set of premium features. If users approve the arrangement, the miner will then run. Users can bypass this default action by selecting an option to keep the premium features turned off or to pay a fee to turn on the premium features. If Calendar 2 isn't the first known app offered in Apple's official and highly exclusive App Store to do currency mining, it's one of the very few.
That makes sense (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My iPhone is 6 years old, so is my iPad
...
NEXT troll!
Re: (Score:2)
iPhone 4 here. You lose.
p.s. to the potential reply, I also have an iPhone 3GS. You still lose.
Re: (Score:2)
How does Apple get their cut? (Score:1)
Apple wants a cut of money made with apps distributed in their store. Are they taking a cut of the Monero mined by this app?
Its still your computer (Score:2)
What the computer owner then does with the calculation results in their own nation is top to them.
When a computer maker and OS brand starts to set limits on what a CPU and GPU can be used for after buying a computer?
Time to find a computer company that respects the freedom to use a computer.
Lockout chip since 1985 (Score:2)
When a computer maker and OS brand starts to set limits on what a CPU and GPU can be used for after buying a computer?
That ship sailed in 1985 with the lockout chips in the Nintendo Entertainment System and Atari 7800 ProSystem.
So where's the 30% Apple cut (tax) (Score:2)
Apple is adamant on making sure it gets paid 30% for anything that is 'paid' on the app store - either direct purchase of an app, or of its in-app purchases or subscriptions.
Given this, I don't see this type of arrangement lasting.
A replacement for ads (Score:3)
That asks the user first. I am 100% ok with that. Bonus points if I can tell it to run only when my phone is plugged in to charge.
We need replacements for intrusive and dangerous ads, and cryptocurrency mining is a good initial drop-in replacement. I hope other ad replacements happen as well.
Re: (Score:3)
"That asks the user first. I am 100% ok with that. Bonus points if I can tell it to run only when my phone is plugged in to charge."
Your phone isn't going to charge very vast if the CPU is pinned at 100%. It's also going to be running super hot.
"I hope other ad replacements happen as well."
Their are already 2 great options:
1) Free Open Source options (f-droid!!) Not really an option on iOS... which is the main reason i don't use iOS.
2) "paying for the app"; with or without free-trial / limited shareware ver
Re: (Score:2)
"Bonus points if I can tell it to run only when my phone is plugged in to charge."
And what happens when you have 2 apps, or 4 apps, or 12 apps or 20 apps that use this model? They still going to be happy with 1/20th ?
I mean, i guess if you are going to embrace this nonsense, you might as well go all in right? And install a miner that mines currency for yourself, and set that one to have priority over all the other ones. Your other 20 apps can divide 1% of the cpu between them... if nothing else it'd be a go
Re: (Score:2)
If I had access to 0.0005% of the combined mining power of only 10% of the iPhones, iPads and Macs out there, I'd become a millionaire every week, maybe even every day.
Be fair to Apple (Score:2)
Like their new knock off of Bob's Burgers, more watch bands, promoting Hip Hop, and bragging about Timmy's clogged pipeline. They can't do all that and run a pesky app store too.
Yuck (Score:2)