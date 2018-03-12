Siri Co-founder is Surprised By How Much Siri Still Can't Do (qz.com) 34
In an interview with Quartz, Norman Winarsky, a founder of Siri, suggests that Apple may have given Siri an overly ambitious collection of responsibilities and hasn't made the feature reliable enough. From a report: And while vastly improved from its earliest days, Siri still isn't a sparkling conversationalist. "Surprise and delight is kind of missing right now," said Winarsky, now a consultant and venture capitalist. Winarsky acknowledges that some of this disappointment stems from the sheer difficulty of predicting the pace of major technological advancement, which Bill Gates once summed up as the human tendency to "overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next 10."
But part of it is also likely because Apple chose to take Siri in a very different direction than the one its founders envisioned. Pre-Apple, Winarsky said, Siri was intended to launch specifically as a travel and entertainment concierge. Were you to arrive at an airport to discover a cancelled flight, for example, Siri would already be searching for an alternate route home by the time you pulled your phone from your pocket -- and if none was available, would have a hotel room ready to book. It would have a smaller remit, but it would learn it flawlessly, and then gradually extend to related areas. "These are hard problems and when you're a company dealing with up to a billion people, the problems get harder yet," Winarsky said. "They're probably looking for a level of perfection they can't get."
Siri has a "founder"? Not a programmer? Do other apps have "founders", or just Siri?
Really, Siri is just Hal by another name. They should have just called it "Hal-9000" and left it at that.
They should have just called it "Hal-9000" and left it at that.
I'm afraid they couldn't do that.
hahaha, nothing new in AI in the last couple of decades other than faster hardware. tell me what you think is new in AI and I'll tell you what decade in the 20th century it came from....
what a farce, machines aren't going to be intelligent in the near future, artificial or otherwise....
clouds are fluffy and white, just like Musk
More neurons!
MORE NEURONS!
Siri might have been able to point this link to the right article.
UPDATE: See, it worked!
but she doesn't want any part of it.
As far as I'm concerned it can think of a really big number, double it, and fuck off that much.
Do not want.
I found this wrong information on the web, which I won't read to you.
How many times do I need that to happen before I stop caring?
I find it faster to use siri (or google) to set an alarm when I'm cooking, or to check the weather quickly.
But beyond that, not so much typically...
If I need a weather forecast, there's really no way to avoid being blasted with them on all media. It never snows any more; now every snowfall is called a STORM, if not a snowcapolypse or bomb cyclone.
Siri is hardly just 'grins and giggles', but as it stands now it functions as a macro system for integrating sets of apps that support it. It's really useful to be able to call people using it when the sun washes out the iPhone display, or to navigate to addresses hands-free, playing directions over the car audio.
But it's a long, long way from being the existential threat to humanity that Elon Musk has in mind.
I'm surprised and delighted when I get through a day without a piece of crappy software giving me grief.
Digital Assistants suck in general. (Score:3)
In general this technology, is just the command line interface all over again, with some rudimentary natural language parsing, with a default fail over of googling the question.
The problem with All the Digital Assistants is that it doesn't really get context. So it comes up with silly answers to questions, because the context of the question isn't place in concern.
The lights are on, but there's nobody home (Score:2)
There's certainly no AI there. These kinds of apps are currently just expert systems with manual tweaks and a search fallback.
The problem with All the Digital Assistants is that it doesn't really get context. So it comes up with silly answers to questions, because the context of the question isn't place in concern.
SOME things it has context for it and gets right in a downright scary fashion. Siri (and Google in the Samsung phone it replaced) know when I usually leave for work, or leave to go home, and pop up a notification with route, traffic, and anything else. They know that on Monday I take my daughter to Girl Scouts, that I leave work at a different time on that day and take a different route. The know that on Friday I drive to my Girlfriend's house, but that I have a doctor's appointment first, and that my ex
The problem with All the Digital Assistants is that it doesn't really get context.
Well, they're still short on a lot of human context.. but they've made strides on linguistic content. Like if you ask who's POTUS, that's simple enough. But you continue to ask questions like how old is he, what party does he belong to, when is he up for reelection it'll understand that it's still in the same context. If you're told Trump is a Republican and follow up with asking if they have a majority in Congress, it'll understand the context switch to asking about Republicans.
In general this technology, is just the command line interface all over again
Yeah... how many in the gene
Siri is a data science problem, not neuroscience.. (Score:2)
Data science is about shaping databases to better match phenomenon - often VERY badly, but good enough to work for business or solving some immediate problem at hand with the resources at hand. I've worked at it, and it's powerful and amazing in its own ways - but it's not neuroscience, at all.
Siri has some lovely canned responses, shaped to match common human inputs, and improved based on what new common inputs come in, largely by adding more human inputs rather than really dynamically generated content.
"Siri, what is my relationship status?"
"Siri, what is my marital status?"
"Siri, phone my wife"
"Siri, where is my girlfriend?"
That last one has me confused. Did Siri know that I am married and thus girlfriend means spouse? Or did she try to warn me that my wife was right next to me.
All my life, we've been expecting voice recognition "real soon now". And it always flopped. You had to shout really slowly and carefully to get the system to recognize maybe half the words you said.
Then along came Siri, and finally there was a commercially available system that was good enough with normal speaking tone and pace (mostly) and... it dropped the ball miserably at doing simple stuff with the recognized speech.
I haven't tried Siri in ages, so maybe they've improved it recently, but I already gave