Apple Buys Texture, a 'Netflix For Magazines' App

Apple said on Monday it will acquire Texture, a digital magazine app, as the iPhone maker looks to fill the gap left by Facebook's pullback from news distribution. From a report: The deal is Apple's latest move to build out its content and services platform, coming just three months after it announced plans to acquire Shazam, the music recognition app, for around $400m. First launched in 2010, Texture has been described as "Netflix for magazines," as its $10-per-month subscription service provides unlimited access to more than 220 publications including People, the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, National Geographic and Vogue. Further reading: Recode.

  • A magazine is large, meant to be viewed two pages at a time. How do you look at something like that on a cell phone? Seems like it would either be way too small, or require a lot of pinching and zooming around all over the place. Also seems like it wouldn't be a good way to view the ads, and magazines are all about ads.

    • A magazine is large, meant to be viewed two pages at a time. How do you look at something like that on a cell phone?

      It's almost as if it would be better to make a much larger device, some kind of digital pad, on which you could view larger pages or even two at once...

      Hmm, perhaps Apple should look into producing something like that to complement the magazine app.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        It's almost as if it would be better to make a much larger device...

        Or maybe reformat the content. If we can solve that problem, soon we might see newspapers with their own websites.

  • I found it funny, when my grandma, and my not very smart Apple fan dad installed "magazine" and "newspaper" apps. Nearly the epitome of the opposite of a digital native ... The only thing missing would be for them to print out the Internet. (We actually have a word for that, here in Germany: Internetausdrucker. It means literally that.)

    So this nonsense right here ... Let's just say, the people who coined the term "Eternal September" couldn't have imagined how bad it would get ...

    We need a new Internet. For

    • I found it funny, when my grandma, and my not very smart Apple fan dad installed "magazine" and "newspaper" apps. Nearly the epitome of the opposite of a digital native ... The only thing missing would be for them to print out the Internet. (We actually have a word for that, here in Germany: Internetausdrucker. It means literally that.)

      So this nonsense right here ... Let's just say, the people who coined the term "Eternal September" couldn't have imagined how bad it would get ...

      We need a new Internet. For real digital natives only. (So if you confuse the WWW with the Internet, don't have root on any of your devices, don’t own a personal computer, or can't at the very least make a shell script, you can't get in.)

      Ah, glad to see the Computer Priesthood is alive and well, and still doesn't get why it will never be the year of Linux on the Desktop!

  • Snark (Score:3)

    by pr0t0 ( 216378 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @12:19PM (#56247285)

    What is a "magazine"?

    The difference between a "digital magazine" and a web site is the ads are always full-page in the magazine.

  • An app by itself that just presents the world of magazines as we know it, is nice but not very useful. There are not that many magazines I actually want to read...

    Now what would be lots more interesting, is Apple really going the Netflix model - in addition to providing access to normal magazines, what if Apple spent even just a billion dollars on producing really out there magazines? Something no traditional publisher would produce because of risk, but Apple could back and present through the app as a ho

