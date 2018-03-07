Chrome 65 Arrives With Material Design Extensions Page, New Developer Features (venturebeat.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from VentureBeat: Google today launched Chrome 65 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. Additions in this release include Material Design changes and new developer features. You can update to the latest version now using the browser's built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome. Chrome 65 comes with a few visual changes. The most obvious is related to Google's Material Design mantra. The extensions page has been completely revamped to follow it. Next up, Chrome 65 replaces the Email Page Location link in Chrome for Mac's File menu with a Share submenu. As you might expect, Mac users can use this submenu to share the URL of a current tab via installed macOS Share Extensions. Speaking of Macs, Chrome 65 is also the last release for OS X 10.9 users. Chrome 66 will require OS X 10.10 or later. Moving on to developer features, Chrome 65 includes the CSS Paint API, which allows developers to programmatically generate an image, and the Server Timing API, which allows web servers to provide performance timing information via HTTP headers.
Any new tracking features? (Score:1)
Oh lordy (Score:1)
We've just got too many cycles lying around huh?
'Material Design' = 'We don't know how to design' (Score:4, Insightful)
Material Design is hideous, unintuitive crap. The fact that one of the biggest companies in the world hasn't got a clue on user interface design speaks volumes about the state of modern computing. Go and see how many user INTERFACE design jobs for PC (or even Apple) software companies there are - virtually none - because most people haven't got a clue about interface design, and don't understand what they are doing.
Hence Windows 10, 'flat' design, Windows 8, 'The Ribbon', Android (utterly awful user interface with virtually no affordance and virtually no visual feedback to anything you do, and just plain designed wrong), and so on.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget the few last versions of macOS. I'm on 10.9 and it looks better than the flat crap in 10.11.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Material Design is hideous, unintuitive crap. The fact that one of the biggest companies in the world hasn't got a clue on user interface design speaks volumes about the state of modern computing.
I've run into this in every engineering gig I've ever had, and you'd think the bean counters would figure this out by now.
The biggest single reason Apple's market cap is bonkers is because of the iPhone. And the biggest reason the iPhone was such a success was because the phone *was* so easy your grandma could use it. (aside: even my 14 year old can smell the feature creep in iOS since Jobs died). Hence, great UX = bonkers market cap. It's not the *only* reason, but it's the *biggest* reason. iPhone h
Re: (Score:1)
Duuuude ... Chill. (Score:2)
Seriously.
Material design is quite fine. It may not be that opinionated, but then again, the importance of design is to get out of the way and not be particularly artsy.
Consider that they have unified design across all products and platforms and have released the specs to the public for others to use which they have without compromising their individual brands. Ask while maintaining consistency of the framework. That is a pretty incredible feat. MD is quite timeless, quotes Bauhaus and most modern UI princi
Tablet devices (Score:3, Insightful)
And still it does not allow a user to set the "use the desktop site" as a permanent setting for every page. So when you use Chrome on a tablet with a decent sized screen you still get the crappy mobile pages until you go into settings for every single page visited and change the setting to use the desktop site.
Exactly how hard is it to make that setting apply globally and not page by page?
Server Timing API? What the fuck (Score:1)
Yeah no. Nice try Google.
Dear slashdot mods, maybe you might want to actually _read_ the changelogs and not regurgitated PR bullets. There's quite a bit of crap in this release.
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+log/66.0.3356.0..66.0.3359.10?pretty=fuller&n=10000
Who am I kidding. You hate anons.
Re: (Score:2)
... maybe you might want to actually _read_ the changelogs
... There's quite a bit of crap in this release.
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+log/66.0.3356.0..66.0.3359.10?pretty=fuller&n=10000
Saw this in the changelog, had a smudge on my glasses, read it as "soul". Never been happier to have to clean my glasses.
[Merge to M66] Enable Sole integration by default
New Name? (Score:2)