Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Music Apple Technology

Apple Is Reportedly Making Its Own High-End Noise-Cancelling Headphones (bloomberg.com) 48

Posted by BeauHD from the audio-ambitions dept.
Apple is planning to push into the high-end audio market with the launch of noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones. The cans are expected to launch at the end of this year and will rival headsets from market leaders like Bose and even the company's own Beats by Dre brand. Bloomberg reports: Work on the Apple headset has been on-and-off over the past year. The company encountered similar problems with the HomePod during its development, including multiple redesigns, according to the people. It's possible Apple will redesign the headphones again before launch, or scrap the project altogether, they warned, asking not to be identified discussing private development work.

Apple Is Reportedly Making Its Own High-End Noise-Cancelling Headphones More | Reply

Apple Is Reportedly Making Its Own High-End Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Their idea of an offer you can't refuse is an offer... and you'd better not refuse.

Close