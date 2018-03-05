Apple Is Reportedly Making Its Own High-End Noise-Cancelling Headphones (bloomberg.com) 48
Apple is planning to push into the high-end audio market with the launch of noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones. The cans are expected to launch at the end of this year and will rival headsets from market leaders like Bose and even the company's own Beats by Dre brand. Bloomberg reports: Work on the Apple headset has been on-and-off over the past year. The company encountered similar problems with the HomePod during its development, including multiple redesigns, according to the people. It's possible Apple will redesign the headphones again before launch, or scrap the project altogether, they warned, asking not to be identified discussing private development work.
We're talking about headphones here, not your selections on match.com.
The base model of the noise cancelling headphones will only filter some noise.
If you want premium noise filtration with Apple lossless silence encoding TM, you have to buy the Pro model.
The cans are expected to launch at the end of this year and will rival headsets from market leaders like Bose and even the company's own Beats by Dre brand.
Other words they'll sound like crap, carry a high price tag, and people will buy them (especially high school age girls) as more of a status symbol.
That was pretty much my first thought. Bose and Beats do not sound bad, but they're more a triumph of marketing, and generally scoffed at by hi-fi enthusiasts.
They make good products and slap on about a 25% markup and people just eat it up. Their fans at least, and judging my their revenues they have a hell of a lot of fans.
People that say Apple products are overpriced are right. They are. But the people that love their stuff don't seem to think so. I bet these headphones retail for $500 a pair and they will fly off the shelves. I have given up trying to figure out why. Sometimes you just have to tip you hat and say well done.
This is why I buy Apple shares even though I don't buy Apple stuff: I like profiting off of hipsters who love to give Apple money and then complain that their rent is too high.
And just buy something like this [amazon.com] from a brand like Audio-Technica. It'll probably be half the price Apple charges and just as luxurious with great sound.
No noise cancellation, bigger than a Nomad. Lame.
I can't wait to plug one into my headphone jack.
I thought that's why they bought out Beats by.... oh wait, high end...mea culpa.
Seriously. I had Bose and another brand I can't remember. Nothing worked or works on an airplane like a set of gunfire ear protection muffs combined with earbuds.
I've loosened mine up thru use and recently wore them for 6 hours on a flight back from the west coast while watching movies and shows on my devices. They don't use batteries. They are very effective against airplane noise.
