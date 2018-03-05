Mysterious $15,000 'GrayKey' Promises To Unlock iPhone X For The Feds (forbes.com) 70
Thomas Fox-Brewster, reporting for Forbes: Just a week after Forbes reported on the claim of Israeli U.S. government manufacturer Cellebrite that it could unlock the latest Apple iPhone models, another service has emerged promising much the same. Except this time it comes from an unkown entity, an obscure American startup named Grayshift, which appears to be run by long-time U.S. intelligence agency contractors and an ex-Apple security engineer. In recent weeks, its marketing materials have been disseminated around private online police and forensics groups, offering a $15,000 iPhone unlock tool named GrayKey, which permits 300 uses. That's for the online mode that requires constant connectivity at the customer end, whilst an offline version costs $30,000. The latter comes with unlimited uses. Another ad showed Grayshift claiming to be able to unlock iPhones running iOS 10 and 11, with iOS 9 support coming soon. It also claims to work on the latest Apple hardware, up to the iPhone 8 and X models released just last year. In a post from one private Google group, handed to Forbes by a source who asked to remain anonymous, the writer indicated they'd been demoed the technology and that it had opened an iPhone X.
No. "Popcorn" has been removed by Apple from the AppStore.
GPLv3 software isn't allowed in the app store because that's a violation of the GPLv3 license (anti-tivoization - since the app store keys are not revealed, it is therefore incompatible with the GPLv3).
GPLv2 software may be allowed even though doing so potentially violates the GPL (because the App St
Wait until they hit ROT-26. I use it for all my Slashdot posts, and they're pretty much undecipherable.
Re: (Score:2)
Being that this service is being labeled "Mysterious". I expect they are opening up the phone, tapping into the storage media. Downloading all the data. The brute forcing it until they get in. Being most people just use a 4 digit pin. That means 9999 possible combination. If they use a password, then we have the brute force password hacking algorithms.
Such a process I would expect the 30k to be a reasonable price. Taking account opening an iPhone without breaking it, skills to tap into a soldered SD Driv
At least according to the description.
The data on the phone is encrypted with much longer keys than your PIN.
Your credential is presented to the secure enclave, which ratelimits attempts and locks out on too many failures. If it is correct then it releases appropriate keys.
Correct.
This is either something that makes use of a massive vulnerability in Apple's implementation, or it's the tried-and-true method of freezing/resetting the unlock attempt counter so you can brute forcing the password.
Instructions unclear, penis stuck in oppai mousepad.
Could Apple go after him for undermining their current products?
Apple just spent 30.000$ I guess.
All kidding aside Apple will I'm sure just treat this like any other exploit uncovered and change their product to prevent it. Then they'll create a new tool. Welcome to the endless game of Security Whack-a-Mole.
It'll suck for the people who spent the $15k or $30k on the product, only to have it stop working not long afterwards.
I'd hopw that $15k/$30k would include upgrades for a long enough time to be worthwhile, otherwise it's a money sink.
AFAIK Apple doesn't allow Bitcoin wallet apps, so your plan is foiled.
Bitcoin wallets are just private keys, and people can and do store them everywhere, no app required.
Some people are even dumb enough to store them in an unencrypted form.
It will be a government entity using its citizen's tax dollars to pay for it, so they won't care. Other people's money.
law enforcement use can by pass the dmca
Maybe app developers should consider doing their own encryption for data stored? This could be fairly simple, depending on the persistence of the data. If the data doesn't leave the device, create two nonces, stuff one in KeyChain, have an app PIN or PW unlock the other part, XOR it for the working key. That way, the OS (which is normally secure) maintains security, but the app still has stuff secured by the separate added PIN/passphrase.
If the data has to be backed up, it could be encrypted with a nonce
OK, 15 grand is a lot for the average individual, but for law enforcement etc. it's peanuts.
Did I not read hear about that Israeli firm charging 100 k a pop?
This is really discounting hard - 50 bucks per phone cracked, (if that's what they're doing).
Isn't that the exact same rate as the whores working at Costco?
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
This is completely against the publics own interest and should be considered treason, IMHO.
Definitions mean nothing to the current governing regime.
We're talking about a government that has chosen to take "national security" to include even things that merely *might* be of signifiicant economic interest... to only one particular industry, I might add.
What's really funny is watching all these people that claim Trump is worse than Hitler, the most evil creature ever, and then they want him to confiscate all private firearms. Pure idiots.
Depending on who's using them, those private firearms could maybe hold up against a few SWAT teams.
But there's a lot of SWAT teams. Then there's the army, the navy and the air force.
After that, there's all the secret organizations you don't know about, some of them probably equipped with alien weapons.
So yeah, good luck revolting against your government, your puny hand guns will surely let you defend yourself against all of those.
Despite all the high tech weapons and whatnot, any kind of sustained operation still relies on boots on the ground. And I think you'd be surprised at how quickly the desertion rate would approach 100% if something like that came to pass -- the brainwashing of rank and file grunts is not *that*
.. effective
Also, notice how hard of a time the US has had in pacifying places like Iraq or Afghanistan. It turns out large scale guerrilla-type conflicts are very hard for the US military to handle in a sustained f
Unless he starts a nuclear war. Care to place any bets on his ability to handle a crisis beyond a bimbo explosion?
There's irony in a statement that complains about national security including economic interests when discussing a country that spends quite so much on its military.
Given how economics are the deciding factors in many wars you may want to reword your statement.
I don't think that word means what you think it means.
Grey's mother was a hamster and Key's father smelt of elderberries!
Someone suggested that this is a brute-force attack (and TFA even hints at that). I don't buy that, because a brute-force attack involving opening up the phone would be nothing really new. I expect they are exploiting a vulnerability.
So sure, Apple immediately spent $30k for a license, so that they can analyze it. The fascinating question will be: Does the exploit rely on a hardware flaw or a software flaw? If the latter, it will quickly be patched. If this is ultimately relying on some weakness in the hard
Is the iPhone X really number 10, though? Because there's no iPhone 9 right now.
I'm thinking this is like they went from Mac OS 9 to Mac OS X, the iPhone X represents a new line of iPhones.
In any case, I'm waiting for the iPhone XXX. They'll have to allow VR porn and 3D hentai apps on it!
