Apple To Suspend iTunes Store Support For 'Obsolete' First-Gen Apple TV (arstechnica.com) 57
The original Apple TV, first introduced in 2007, will no longer be able to connect to the iTunes Store due to new security changes to be implemented by Apple. The news comes from a support document, which also mentions that PCs running Windows XP or Windows Vista will lose access to the most recent version of iTunes. Ars Technica reports: According to the document, the "obsolete" original Apple TV won't be updated in the future to support access to the iTunes Store. After May 25, users will only be able to access iTunes on second-generation Apple TVs and newer streaming devices. The same security changes affecting the first-gen Apple TV will also affect Windows XP and Vista machines. Users on such devices can still run previous versions of iTunes, so they should still be able to play their music library without problems. However, affected users won't be able to make new iTunes purchases or re-download previous purchases. Only machines running Windows 7 or later after May 25 will have full access to iTunes, including the ability to make new purchases and re-download older purchases.
The garden's walls have been moved. If you wish to remain in the garden, please pay another entrance fee.
I hate Pai as much as the next guy, but how does this relate to him? I cut my finger recently. Do you think he was involved in that as well?
11 years on a device is longer than:
Pioneer tv (tv guide, dlna)
Hue hub first gen
Most android devices
Linksys wireless routers
Oppo Blu-ray player
Honeywell first gen connected thermostat
Espon printer
No one's disagreeing with you there. But this hardware is being sold like an "appliance" and it isn't failing as an appliance - it's being effectively remotely disabled.
There are DVD players still going strong after 20 years of use. VCRs still kicking after 30. AM/FM Radios still going after 50+ years. There is still no question that the obsolescence was built into the Apple TV by virtue of how it is designed and what it's required to rely on. And in the end, you're still effectively renting the hardware - but it's being treated for most legal purposes like a purchase.
And the thing is, if you went to fix any of those "beater" tech devices, you would likely be out of luck if you needed something like a display for that DVD Player or tuning stack for that AM/FM radio.
The issue is "support", and how long is long enough. A friend of mine's Toshiba TV decided to have a special-purpose HDMI input IC die. Rest of the TV was fine; but no HDMI. The TV was only about 3 years old. No dice. All service parts, service info, etc. was deemed OBSOLETE.
Bullshit. (Score:3)
Dont try and confuse this with repair.
These devices are in no way failed, they are having their operational status revoked. By Apple. For their own advantage.
BTW, Stop making examples up. I regularly source Toshiba parts older than 3 years - and usually no problems with parts older than 10 years.
You would also have the options of going gray-market, or finding a second hard part.
Want to try that here?
How do you think Apple would react to a request to release the required encryption keys to allow 3rd party support?
A first generation Apple TV is perfectly usable without the iTunes Store.
The iTunes store will no longer be accessible from the Gen 1 AppleTV. Whether or not that is an inconvenience depends on how often you use your Gen 1 AppleTV to connect to the iTunes store.
I've got a Gen 3 AppleTV and it has been in use nearly 24/7 since the day I bought it in 2013. I think I've used it to access the iTunes store 4 times. If I were to lose access to the iTunes store tonight zero fucks would be given. I'd keep using it for streaming from my server, for Netflix, for Youtube, for Podcasts, for
There are DVD players still going strong after 20 years of use. VCRs still kicking after 30. AM/FM Radios still going after 50+ years.
And TVs that are still going strong after 40 years! Of course they won't actually pick up a signal because they changed the way TV channels work...
A 15 year old HP printer.
A 10 year old feature phone. And a 15 year old cordless phone for the landline.
The keyboard I'm typing this on is also about 15 years old.
My parents' television is a Sony Trinitron vintage 1999 or so.
The dumb thermostat in my living room looks like it dates back to the 1960s. It's just a piece of coiled copper and a plastic cam-follower...nothing to break.
Shit that lasts is good. Shit that breaks is bad. Shit that st
If you have elderly parents or grandparents who are worried about keep
There's a difference between upgrading to a new device because it has more features and being forced to buy a new device with fewer features because the manufacturer has decided to stop the old one working properly.
In the former case you'll think "Man I'm glad I upgraded. This new device is so much better than the old one. In fact I'll probably not keep this one for as long. New is good, so I'll plan on an upgrade sooner this time". In the later case you'll think "This sucks. I was forced to buy a new devic
A better analogy is that they’re no longer selling new plants to old gardens, given that this is simply access to the iTunes Store we’re talking about, not core functionality. Existing content that’s already been downloaded will continue to work just fine. New iTunes Store content purchased on other devices should still be viewable on the Apple TV via Home Sharing. The only thing people won’t be able to do is buy or rent new iTunes Store movies and shows (apps weren’t even supp
Raaage! Anger!!! (Score:5, Interesting)
So they are no longer supporting something that is now 11 years old, and didn't really sell that well in comparison to the numbers they are shifting of the newer models which are far more capable and based on standard (at least, for Apple) hardware that is a close relation to the hundreds of millions of phones and tablets they've also sold. Should this really be a surprise? I'm surprised they were still supporting it.
What other OEM set top box has been supported that long? Is anything even close?
If you look at pictures of it you'll see the real reason they're killing it: it still does analog out, and they're killing the analog hole. This is all about ensuring the DRM of the Apple Walled Garden, nothing else.
To be fair with what the troll above you said, it has analog out. I'm an Electrician/Low Voltage Tech, I've installed a lot of TV's in my time. Most of the new ones, and damn sure higher end ones do not support analog functions. You will be lucky to find a TV with a tuner in it anymore. And lets face it anybody shelling out the money for an Apple TV or actually using the app store to purchase shit, is not going to be worried about buying a better model for more and better resolutions. Plus they could do for
But the Roku 1 has been more or less disabled for a year or two. But Netflix still has not dropped support for the ancient release of their app that's still available for it. At least last I knew before I stopped using that Roku last fall.
comcast still has DCT 2000 in use well 1.5-2 hours (Score:2)
comcast still has DCT 2000 in use well 1.5-2 hours of guide data and slow VOD menus = $10
/mo for the cons at concast.
Has it really been supported the past years? Just because something still works it doesn't mean it is still supported by the manufacturer.
According to wikipedia:
> On September 9, 2015, Apple officially classified the first generation Apple TV as being obsolete/vintage [..]
So support was ended over 2 years ago. And now they are changing their walled garden even more making the device which was still usable for that period to a paperweight.
iPod (Score:1)
What about my 160GB 6th Gen iPod.
That's from 2008. If they shut that off they no hardware to replace it
Price of the cloud (Score:2)
It'll still support Kodi ! (Score:2)
Apple never used to force obsolescence.
They do now, and it's constantly pissing me off.
But it also gives me good incentive to switch things to linux and other open alternatives.
This recent article claims the the Apple TV 1,2,3 and 4 all run Kodi:
https://www.kodiinfopark.com/i... [kodiinfopark.com]
In fact, it claims:
"Apple TV 1 works extremely well with Kodi compared to other generation Apple TV because of the High storage capacity of Apple TV 1."
Unfortunately, the upgrade is rather complex -- you need to install the Apple Xco
Apple never used to force obsolescence.
How long ago? Before they dropped Rosetta? Before they dropped classic mode? Sure, it's getting worse, but they've definitely cut legacy ties sooner than the industry average.
This recent article claims the the Apple TV 1,2,3 and 4 all run Kodi:
https://www.kodiinfopark.com/i... [kodiinfopark.com]
Yeah, that article’s garbage. The ATV 3 section says “sorry, it doesn’t actually work but you can use AirPlay.”
By that logic, my Apple TV 3 can play DVDs natively...
Soooo... 10 years, eh? (Score:2)
Several years ago, I purchased an episode of a TV show on my XBox, and also purchased a movie on iTunes. Neither of them was transferable to any other devices that I own. Apple only works with Apple and Microsoft only works with Microsoft. I quickly made the decision to no longer purchase a) garden/walled hardware or software devices, and b) digital media that is completely tied down by DRM. My original reason was to avoid having movies/TV that can't be played on devices outside their respective "garden
Already happens with things like old elevators and cranes and HVAC and such where the original manufacturer folds and a-guy-in-his-garage companies fill the void.
I have two iMac G4's. They are sort of cute, but Apple pretends they are worthless.
Having been on Slashdot and using hardware that runs for more than 20 years, I don't think it's scare quotes. Of course, to kids, this is puzzling.
