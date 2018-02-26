Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Israel-Based Vendor Cellebrite Can Unlock Every iPhone, including the Current-Gen iPhone X, That's On the Market: Forbes (forbes.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Cellebrite, an Israel-based company, knows of ways to unlock every iPhone that's on the market, right up to the iPhone X, Forbes reported on Monday, citing sources. From the report: Cellebrite, a Petah Tikva, Israel-based vendor that's become the U.S. government's company of choice when it comes to unlocking mobile devices, is this month telling customers its engineers currently have the ability to get around the security of devices running iOS 11 . That includes the iPhone X, a model that Forbes has learned was successfully raided for data by the Department for Homeland Security back in November 2017, most likely with Cellebrite technology.

The Israeli firm, a subsidiary of Japan's Sun Corporation, hasn't made any major public announcement about its new iOS capabilities. But Forbes was told by sources (who asked to remain anonymous as they weren't authorized to talk on the matter) that in the last few months the company has developed undisclosed techniques to get into iOS 11 and is advertising them to law enforcement and private forensics folk across the globe. Indeed, the company's literature for its Advanced Unlocking and Extraction Services offering now notes the company can break the security of "Apple iOS devices and operating systems, including iPhone, iPad, iPad mini, iPad Pro and iPod touch, running iOS 5 to iOS 11." Separately, a source in the police forensics community told Forbes he'd been told by Cellebrite it could unlock the iPhone 8. He believed the same was most probably true for the iPhone X, as security across both of Apple's newest devices worked in much the same way.

  • It's a bit disturbing to me (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, 2018 @02:15PM (#56189639)
    Our government works so hard to bypass security protocols for consumer technology. OK, so perhaps I'm naive. But a government what works for it's citizens should not be so focused on breaking into our computers without due process. (thank you Patriot Act).

    • Re:It's a bit disturbing to me (Score:5, Insightful)

      by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @02:21PM (#56189703)
      A government that worked for its people would be helping companies like Apple, Google, etc. to harden their security systems instead of trying to pry into them. That may make it more difficult for law enforcement to arrest or convict a few people, but it does significantly more to protect citizens from scammers and other threats.

      I'd like to think that if the intelligence agencies devoted their time and effort to helping companies identify security weaknesses and shore them up, we wouldn't be seeing massive data breaches every few months.

      • >. I'd like to think that if the intelligence agencies devoted their time and effort to helping companies identify security weaknesses and shore them up, we wouldn't be seeing massive data breaches every few months.

        That sounds nice, but it really wouldn't matter. Note "the intelligence agencies" can't hack iPhones, it's a private company that can. The people a the intelligence agencies really aren't that smart. It's nothing AT ALL like the movies. It's people who got a certificate in cyber security but

        • Note "the intelligence agencies" can't hack iPhones

          Only a fool would believe that.

        • I think it really depends upon which intelligence agency we're talking about. There's probably your rank and file bottom feeders that couldn't find their ass with a map and a flashlight, but that's true of any organization and I'm pretty sure that anyone working in the private sector can point to several pristine examples of such individuals. However, there are also some government types that create things like Stuxnet and do some other nasty bits of work that the public will never hear about, so there are
        • That's a nice anti-government rant you have there but unfortunately it has little basis in reality. All of the biggest hacks have been perpetrated by nation-states: Stuxnet and the Kaspersky infections come to mind. Regardless of that, given that many of the government programs that generate hacking tools are classified, how can you claim that you could even begin to know how competently they operate? Before you cite the Snowden leaks, keep in mind that they are almost five year old now and I'm sure the

      • Re:It's a bit disturbing to me (Score:5, Interesting)

        by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @04:26PM (#56190591) Homepage

        I'd like to think that if the intelligence agencies devoted their time and effort to helping companies identify security weaknesses and shore them up, we wouldn't be seeing massive data breaches every few months.

        You would like to think that but lets make no bones about it. The intelligence and LEA agencies are here for one purpose only. Keeping those in power, in power. Doesn't matter if they deserve it or not. They may operate under the guise of "protecting the country" but when it comes right down to it, its the same thing as keep those in power in power.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Ostensibly, the reason for breaking common encryption is because our adversaries are also using the same encryption in their efforts to undermine our security. At face value I don't think anyone would object to our country using all assets at its disposal to gather intelligence that could possibly save lives. The problem comes when our own privacy and liberty are undermined to achieve this objective.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by nonBORG ( 5254161 )
        Did I hear someone say FISA?
        Funny thing is all the lefties seem to hate the govt spying on them especially without any good reason but if it happens to someone else *cough* Trump *cough* they pretend the whole thing is just a well oiled machine doing its job.

        Old saying, which is why you should stand up for the rights of your enemies.

        "First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
        Because I was not a Socialist.

        Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out

    • Re:It's a bit disturbing to me (Score:4, Insightful)

      by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @02:30PM (#56189789)

      Your government isn't working hard to bypass iPhone security.

      They just paid a private company to do it for them. Doesn't sound like they have any need to focus on it at all.

    • There currently doesn't exist a way to get into many locked phones WITH due process.

      These tools may allow a locked phone to be searched after a search warrant is issued.

    • Does Anyone Else (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Find it weird that we have seemingly outsourced civil rights and due process to a private company? And more weird that, as a profit-oriented organization, there is some actual protection there?

      Since when did our governments decide their populations were "risk factors" and citizens desire for privacy were "non-actionable concerns"?

      Yeah, I know the story. Just commenting on what a crappy place we are in.

      • Since when did our governments decide their populations were "risk factors" and citizens desire for privacy were "non-actionable concerns"?

        Since,... THE BEGINNING. The idea is that THEY control US. If we know what's going on we have the potential to affect outcomes and seize control. This changes the THEM/US dynamic. Bad.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dj245 ( 732906 )

      Our government works so hard to bypass security protocols for consumer technology. OK, so perhaps I'm naive. But a government what works for it's citizens should not be so focused on breaking into our computers without due process. (thank you Patriot Act).

      Israel's approach to cybersecurity is very different than the USA. Firstly, a majority of citizens must serve in the military for around 2-3 years. The cybersecurity division of their armed forces is quite substantial. Then, many if not most of those trained individuals are turned loose in the private sector. The skills learned in the military are very transferable to private practice, even if the exact vulnerabilities that a servicemember found in the military are classified and can not be used. Is it

    • But a government what works for it's citizens should not be so focused on breaking into our computers without due process.

      The government needs to attack iPhones owned by foreign powers. It would be nice if the technology could be restricted to avoid use on citizens, but that's just not possible, except via regulations.

      Look, we trust the government with: men with M-16's, fighter jets, and nukes. We have to to avoid getting conquered by China/Russia/Canada. Information warfare weapons are no less important

    • Meh - this is fine. They still need due process (eg, a warrant) - this just gives them the technical ability to get into a phone that they have the legal right to do so.

      I'm not at all for building INTENTIONAL backdoors into the software (and whatever hole in the security this company is using to gain access I'd hope Apple soon finds and closes), but if they have their warrant I have no issue with them hacking into the phone if they can figure it out. IMHO it's the same as cutting the lock off of a door to

  • On The Bright Side... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by TechyImmigrant ( 175943 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @02:16PM (#56189659) Homepage Journal

    At least there are plenty of us who are working on unbreakable hardware primitives in silicon that will keep these bastards at bay. It's about as nontrivial as it gets and we and many other have been at it for several years. The endpoint is pretty clear though. We will prevail.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      I thought the newer iPhones were supposed to have hardware-based encryption and security.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        They do. And as every device till now they are susceptible to an attack where the password is brute-forced while the in-silicon failed login counter is restored (likely with the whole memory content, since it's all indeed encrypted).

        To defend against such a vector one would need to ensure that external writes or reads are either not possible, or alter the state. Or very slow and expensive, which might be good enough. I am absolutely sure the solution involves some very clever electrical engineering at the v

      • I thought the newer iPhones were supposed to have hardware-based encryption and security.

        Not all hardware security circuits are immune to attack though. Especially lid-off attacks where the chip is disassembled, probed and reverse engineered. There are defenses against those attacks but it take a lot of work to perfect those defenses.
         

    • At least there are plenty of us who are working on unbreakable hardware primitives in silicon that will keep these bastards at bay. It's about as nontrivial as it gets and we and many other have been at it for several years. The endpoint is pretty clear though. We will prevail.

      Ha ha ha ah ahah ha. Your work aside, take a pill for that paranoia.

    • I imagine any sufficiently motivated entity can completely disassemble the silicon while recording the state, and rebuild it as needed to brute force it. I assume there's some secrecy if you're trying to race to a solution, but I assume there's something you can say on what's going to stop them from salami slicing, observing and salami slicing again?

  • "We have such data to show you."

  • Forbes is a total rag these days (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kalpol ( 714519 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @02:19PM (#56189685) Homepage
    No source checking and very little editing of their crowd-sourced articles. I have not seen this claim reported by any legitimate sources.
  • You can buy stolen iPhone phones dirt cheap (often for on a few dollars on older models), the all important stolen logic boards are damn near free. It's basically only worth stripping it down and selling the parts individually. But, If it was as simple as a 10 minute software upgrade, you could make Coke dealer money in no time selling unlocked iPhones as long as you were the only one doing it. Of course carrier lockouts are another matter but bypassing an iCloud lock would be extremely profitable.

    • This company has ways to get at the data stored on the phone, not to remove the iCloud lock and reactivate. Activating an iPhone goes through Apple, so there's really no way around this.

  • Cos tells Marty, "We can change the world!"

