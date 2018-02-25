Apple Moves To Store iCloud Keys in China, Raising Human Rights Fears (reuters.com) 14
Apple will begin hosting Chinese users' iCloud accounts in a new Chinese data center at the end of this month to comply with new laws there. The move would give Chinese authorities far easier access to text messages, email and other data stored in the cloud. From a report: That's because of a change to how the company handles the cryptographic keys needed to unlock an iCloud account. Until now, such keys have always been stored in the United States, meaning that any government or law enforcement authority seeking access to a Chinese iCloud account needed to go through the U.S. legal system. Now, according to Apple , for the first time the company will store the keys for Chinese iCloud accounts in China itself. That means Chinese authorities will no longer have to use the U.S. courts to seek information on iCloud users and can instead use their own legal system to ask Apple to hand over iCloud data for Chinese users, legal experts said.
Or, alternatively, how about "Keys for Chinese Accounts Moving to China - Easing Fears NSA Can Tap Communications"
Imagine this from their perspective. Keys for communications that are increasingly being used in official capacities have been held in a country that is antagonistic to you. A country with hugely funded security apparatus that has demonstrably and repeatedly used government sponsored back doors in computing equipment and undisclosed zero day vulnerabilities in operating systems to get access t
I find it amusing that every time China takes a step in this direction the news outlets decry fears of human rights abuses. Like, say, Guantanamo Bay, the Collateral Murder [wikileaks.org], and every Snowden revelation have never happened.
You would have a point if not for the fact that China's level of authoritarianism is enough to make even the most security paranoid republican blush and they are pushing toward a dystopian future of new extremes. China is opening new re-education camps [theguardian.com] and I do point out that they are new because, surprise! They had Re-education through labor [wikipedia.org] from 1957 and only started to shut them down in 2013. China doesn't even release the number of prisoners it executes because "that's none of our business". However,
Even the first half of your correction would have removed the sensationalism from the headline.
But I have an alternative propsola for what Apple should do. Apple should move U.S customer accounts to China. Chinese accounts to the U.S. And then when law enforcement demands access to their citizen's data, you bury them in red tape.
While all you septics are worry about Trump (Score:2)
President Xi Jinping is making himself President for Life by removing term limits from the state constitution and and writing the snappily named "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" into the Party's one.
China has also cracked down on dissent very strongly since Xi's rise to power, under the cover of cracking down on corruption, something China is not short of. The collective leadership and term limits that were the norm after Mao and Deng is going away and the CCP is
China has _never_ had an era where there was a period of democracy, or of "western" values. None of what you say is new.
Let's compare!:
Both leaders like big military build-ups.
Both like rich allies
Both believe in nepotism
Both have problems, in varying degrees, with North Korea
Both like to fuck off and play golf
Both are using their offices to make themselves far richer
But I'm a skeptic, not a septic.
China uses North Korea to needle the US. And, in the future to probe US missile defences in a plausibly deniable way.
But I'm a skeptic, not a septic.
While all you septics are worry about Trump
Here's a worry: he hasn't spoken a bad word about Russia which is actively working to undermine our democracy. What makes you think he would do anything to fend off China?
Apple could either play or go home, they decided to play.