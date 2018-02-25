Apple Moves To Store iCloud Keys in China, Raising Human Rights Fears (reuters.com) 25
Apple will begin hosting Chinese users' iCloud accounts in a new Chinese data center at the end of this month to comply with new laws there. The move would give Chinese authorities far easier access to text messages, email and other data stored in the cloud. From a report: That's because of a change to how the company handles the cryptographic keys needed to unlock an iCloud account. Until now, such keys have always been stored in the United States, meaning that any government or law enforcement authority seeking access to a Chinese iCloud account needed to go through the U.S. legal system. Now, according to Apple , for the first time the company will store the keys for Chinese iCloud accounts in China itself. That means Chinese authorities will no longer have to use the U.S. courts to seek information on iCloud users and can instead use their own legal system to ask Apple to hand over iCloud data for Chinese users, legal experts said.
Or, alternatively... (Score:3, Insightful)
Or, alternatively, how about "Keys for Chinese Accounts Moving to China - Easing Fears NSA Can Tap Communications"
Imagine this from their perspective. Keys for communications that are increasingly being used in official capacities have been held in a country that is antagonistic to you. A country with hugely funded security apparatus that has demonstrably and repeatedly used government sponsored back doors in computing equipment and undisclosed zero day vulnerabilities in operating systems to get access to your communications and industrial infrastructure.
I find it amusing that every time China takes a step in this direction the news outlets decry fears of human rights abuses. Like, say, Guantanamo Bay, the Collateral Murder [wikileaks.org], and every Snowden revelation have never happened. It's no surprise that China is creating rules to require cryptographic keys be held there. The surprise is that it took them this long.
Re: (Score:1)
You can't honestly think that Chinese users are more concerned about the NSA, which doesn't routinely prosecute Chinese citizens, eavesdropping on their communications than they are about their own government, which does routinely prosecute Chinese citizens.
And the Chinese government leads the world for number of people executed every year by a very large margin. Critics of the government are frequently among those executed, which is why this matters.
Re:Or, alternatively... (Score:4, Informative)
You would have a point if not for the fact that China's level of authoritarianism is enough to make even the most security paranoid republican blush and they are pushing toward a dystopian future of new extremes. China is opening new re-education camps [theguardian.com] and I do point out that they are new because, surprise! They had Re-education through labor [wikipedia.org] from 1957 and only started to shut them down in 2013. China doesn't even release the number of prisoners it executes because "that's none of our business". However, the thousands of people on death-row are "donate" their livers annually [wikipedia.org] but China promises it was all voluntary and they promised to stop doing it.
You should really learn more about China because it has a history human rights violations that should be taken lightly.
Re: (Score:2)
Really, you want to go there? Ok, let's talk about that. If I lived in the United States, I would have about a ten percent [bjs.gov] chance of being incarcerated in state or federal prison in my lifetime. If I was black, it would be closer to 30%. Either it's a country full to the brim with criminals, or state and federal "justice" is a pretty lose term. Every time I
Re:Or, alternatively... (Score:4, Funny)
Even the first half of your correction would have removed the sensationalism from the headline.
But I have an alternative propsola for what Apple should do. Apple should move U.S customer accounts to China. Chinese accounts to the U.S. And then when law enforcement demands access to their citizen's data, you bury them in red tape.
Re: (Score:3)
Chinese citizens don't fear NSA any more than Americans fear the MSS. Citizens of both countries have far more reason to fear their own governments.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly.
And the American spies have just as easy access to their citizen's data as the Chinese government does to their own. It's not like America has better safeguards or anything. Those days are long gone.
Re: (Score:2)
They risk jail time for online comments.
What would the CIA and NSA do with information on a person of interest in China?
Follow them and see what they do? A trip to Macau? Into gambling while been a Chinese official and having access to public money?
The CIA makes an offer in Macau to anyone in Macau they think is interesting
Re: (Score:1)
Pretty much.
Spun alternatively... "China has better privacy protection laws than the US does, because they don't allow data on their citizens to be stored on foreign servers."
Every time you see one of those sensationalized stories about Chinese apps (like Meitu) asking for your IMEI number of your phone and other seemingly irrelevant details, it's because the Chinese devs don't have access to any info stored in your Apple iStore or Google Play account info to uniquely identify you for marketing purposes, be
While all you septics are worry about Trump (Score:5, Interesting)
President Xi Jinping is making himself President for Life by removing term limits from the state constitution and and writing the snappily named "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" into the Party's one.
China has also cracked down on dissent very strongly since Xi's rise to power, under the cover of cracking down on corruption, something China is not short of. The collective leadership and term limits that were the norm after Mao and Deng is going away and the CCP is going back to full on dictatorship.
Which probably bodes poorly for places like Taiwan and Japan.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/n... [japantimes.co.jp]
At a Central Committee plenary session in January, party leaders decided on a plan to write Xi's guiding principle into the constitution at the National People's Congress scheduled for next month. Xi will also be formally elected to his second term at the annual meeting of the rubber-stamp parliament, which opens March 5.
The principle, entitled "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era," was added to the Communist Party's constitution last year.
The country's constitution was first adopted in 1982 and has not been amended since 2004. Speculation that Xi might seek to stay in office past his mandate has hit a fever pitch since he unveiled a new leadership line-up in October that didn't include a clear possible heir.
Xi, as the son of a famed Communist Party veteran, is known as a "princeling." He rose through the ranks to the position of Shanghai's party leader in 2007 before being promoted the same year to the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee. A year later, in a sign that he would succeed then-leader Hu Jintao, he was tapped to be vice president.
Since his elevation to the presidency in 2012, Xi has overseen a wide-ranging crackdown on corruption that has helped him eliminate rivals and consolidate his grip on power.
As commander in chief of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Xi has also been at the helm of a military modernization campaign that poured cash into the country's defense budgets while streamlining its forces.
He has also moved to shore up his legacy, last year taking on the mantle of "core" of the party leadership, elevating him above his predecessors to a position reminiscent of communist China's founder, Mao Zedong.
But at least one analyst said the announcement revealed weakness in the Communist Party's bid to maintain power.
"I interpret this piece of news as evidence that the CCP is weaker and more vulnerable than thought, not strong and stable," Lyle Morris, a China expert and senior analyst at the Rand Corp., wrote on Twitter in reference to the party. "A party that allows a leader through cult and power of personality to re-write the rules of succession is not a political party confident in itself."
Re:While all you septics are worry about Trump (Score:4, Interesting)
China has _never_ had an era where there was a period of democracy, or of "western" values. None of what you say is new.
Let's compare!:
Both leaders like big military build-ups.
Both like rich allies
Both believe in nepotism
Both have problems, in varying degrees, with North Korea
Both like to fuck off and play golf
Both are using their offices to make themselves far richer
But I'm a skeptic, not a septic.
Re: (Score:2)
Both have problems, in varying degrees, with North Korea
China uses North Korea to needle the US. And, in the future to probe US missile defences in a plausibly deniable way.
But I'm a skeptic, not a septic.
https://www.urbandictionary.co... [urbandictionary.com]
Re: (Score:2)
While all you septics are worry about Trump
Here's a worry: he hasn't spoken a bad word about Russia which is actively working to undermine our democracy. What makes you think he would do anything to fend off China?
This is news? (Score:3)
Apple could either play or go home, they decided to play.