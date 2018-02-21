Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Apple In Talks To Buy Cobalt Directly From Miners (bloomberg.com) 37

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Apple Inc. is in talks to buy long-term supplies of cobalt directly from miners for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter, seeking to ensure it will have enough of the key battery ingredient amid industry fears of a shortage driven by the electric vehicle boom. The iPhone maker is one of the world's largest end users of cobalt for the batteries in its gadgets, but until now it has left the business of buying the metal to the companies that make its batteries. The talks show that the tech giant is keen to ensure that cobalt supplies for its iPhone and iPad batteries are sufficient, with the rapid growth in battery demand for electric vehicles threatening to create a shortage of the raw material. About a quarter of global cobalt production is used in smartphones. Apple is seeking contracts to secure several thousand metric tons of cobalt a year for five years or longer. Its first discussions on cobalt deals with miners were more than a year ago, and it may end up deciding not to go ahead with any deal, another person said.

  • A new cryptocoin that's being mined?

  • Are we sure it is miners and not minors? (also, one does not exclude the other)

  • Buying The Wrong Thing (Score:3)

    by rtb61 ( 674572 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @08:22PM (#56167255) Homepage

    Want to reliable purchase primary products, don't buy the product, buy the producer. Apple should simply buy the required mine, in a safe, stable reliable location to ensure it always has supply. So https://investingnews.com/dail... [investingnews.com] buy a mine in either number 3 Australia or number 4 Canada or both. You have guaranteed supply and in fact in the mine does not have to be that profitable you can futz with supplies to screw your competitors and still get it at the original price, the capital return on your mining investment. Mines are not that expensive and owning a couple one in each of the most reliable countries, would give you supplies for decades even centuries, dependent upon mine size and how much you allowed to be sold beyond your own uses, none possibly. Interesting bank, a mineral bank, buying the estimated volume of in ground resource for future use, if you are cashed up, quite a solid capital investment. Buy the mine, not the mineral that comes out of the mine and of course contract out the mining itself, so much less hassle than doing it.

  • Buy the mines with Tesla and other companies.

  • If so much cobalt is going to be used by the electric vehicle industry, wouldn't they also want a direct source if they themselves were entering that industry?

  • I think Tesla might have something to say about this.
    So what now, will we get a competitive bidding process to see who can monopolise the supply of lithium, cobalt, etc?
    Vertical integration going a little far, I fear.

  • Didn't mcdonalds start there own farms years ago so they could own the cattle? I'm surprised Apple with their billions hadn't thought of this before.

  • This appears to make sense both by itself and given Tim Cook's previous work with Apple's supply chain - like buying up inventory of many smartphone/tablet components. It could be an opportunity to address pollution and other issue with cobalt mining.

