Apple In Talks To Buy Cobalt Directly From Miners (bloomberg.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Apple Inc. is in talks to buy long-term supplies of cobalt directly from miners for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter, seeking to ensure it will have enough of the key battery ingredient amid industry fears of a shortage driven by the electric vehicle boom. The iPhone maker is one of the world's largest end users of cobalt for the batteries in its gadgets, but until now it has left the business of buying the metal to the companies that make its batteries. The talks show that the tech giant is keen to ensure that cobalt supplies for its iPhone and iPad batteries are sufficient, with the rapid growth in battery demand for electric vehicles threatening to create a shortage of the raw material. About a quarter of global cobalt production is used in smartphones. Apple is seeking contracts to secure several thousand metric tons of cobalt a year for five years or longer. Its first discussions on cobalt deals with miners were more than a year ago, and it may end up deciding not to go ahead with any deal, another person said.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
"Nobody's buying the iPhone X."
Nobody? Just 30,000,000 nobodies according to Fortune Magazine's latest data:
http://fortune.com/2018/01/23/... [fortune.com]
I guess you're in your own private little bubble where the real world doesn't intrude.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you nobody, too?
Then there's a pair of us! Don't tell!
They'd banish us, you know.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, is it bad that the first thing I thought when I read the headline was, "What kind of cryptocurrency is Cobalt?"
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, is it bad that the first thing I thought when I read the headline was, "What kind of cryptocurrency is Cobalt?"
I'm sure there is one, however, just fork bitcoin and rename if there isn't....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Will they buy from child slavers? (Score:2)
What is Cobalt? (Score:2)
A new cryptocoin that's being mined?
Not a spelling mistake? (Score:2)
Are we sure it is miners and not minors? (also, one does not exclude the other)
Buying The Wrong Thing (Score:3)
Want to reliable purchase primary products, don't buy the product, buy the producer. Apple should simply buy the required mine, in a safe, stable reliable location to ensure it always has supply. So https://investingnews.com/dail... [investingnews.com] buy a mine in either number 3 Australia or number 4 Canada or both. You have guaranteed supply and in fact in the mine does not have to be that profitable you can futz with supplies to screw your competitors and still get it at the original price, the capital return on your mining investment. Mines are not that expensive and owning a couple one in each of the most reliable countries, would give you supplies for decades even centuries, dependent upon mine size and how much you allowed to be sold beyond your own uses, none possibly. Interesting bank, a mineral bank, buying the estimated volume of in ground resource for future use, if you are cashed up, quite a solid capital investment. Buy the mine, not the mineral that comes out of the mine and of course contract out the mining itself, so much less hassle than doing it.
Re: Buying The Wrong Thing (Score:2)
Skip that (Score:2)
Or have they tipped their hand? (Score:2)
If so much cobalt is going to be used by the electric vehicle industry, wouldn't they also want a direct source if they themselves were entering that industry?
Elon (Score:2)
I think Tesla might have something to say about this.
So what now, will we get a competitive bidding process to see who can monopolise the supply of lithium, cobalt, etc?
Vertical integration going a little far, I fear.
Finally (Score:2)
Makes sense (Score:2)
This appears to make sense both by itself and given Tim Cook's previous work with Apple's supply chain - like buying up inventory of many smartphone/tablet components. It could be an opportunity to address pollution and other issue with cobalt mining.