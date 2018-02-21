Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'I've Only Had Good Years' (businessinsider.com) 18
Business Insider: Under CEO Tim Cook's watch, Apple has sold hundreds of millions of iPhones, booked hundreds of billions of dollars in profit, and launched new products like AirPods and Apple Watch. In fact, Cook says, he's never had a bad year as CEO of Apple. "I've only had good years. No, seriously," he said in an interview with Fast Company. "Even when we were idling from a revenue point of view -- it was like $6 billion every year -- those were some incredibly good years because you could begin to feel the pipeline getting better, and you could see it internally. Externally, people couldn't see that," he continued.
Really? (Score:2)
That must explain the premature removal of all USB 3.0 type A ports, the removal of headphone jacks on the latest iPhones, the soldering of RAM on motherboards, the lack of decent Mac mini and Macbook Air updates.
Oh wait, no it doesn't.
Re: (Score:2)
the premature removal of all USB 3.0 type A ports,
Forcing people to buy a dongle, probably from the Apple store.
the removal of headphone jacks on the latest iPhones
May we recommend our new AirPods? A snip at only $159! [apple.com]!
the soldering of RAM on motherboards
Thus forcing people to buy more when they order the machine, and do so at whatever price Apple decide to charge. E.g. Apple charge $200 for an 8 to 16GB upgrade and $800 to upgrade a 128GB SSD to 1TB.
https://www.apple.com/shop/buy... [apple.com]
the lack of decent Mac mini and Macbook Air updates.
This is probably just laziness. Then again their captive audience will buy the old machines anyway, so I guess they spent less on engineering and got the same sa
CEO vision COO obsession (Score:1)
So you had Jobs who had vision. Then you have Cook who is very good at ops. He can squeeze every last cent out of everything they do.
Problem with these ops people is that they have no vision. Yea, now that he's in charge they're more profitable than ever. But product quality has suffered and they're not innovating. Not in any meaningful way, anyway.
This always ends the same way. The ops guy will get the company as efficient as he can, but they wont be doing anything new and it will take a dive.
We still talking about finances and products, Tim? (Score:2)
Um, are still talking about finances and products, Tim? (uncomfortable silence)
low bar (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
...a good product is one that sells...
The rumblings about iPhoneX are getting stronger...
Samsung to slash OLED panel output as iPhone X slumps
https://asia.nikkei.com/Busine... [nikkei.com]
..."Samsung Display now plans to manufacture organic light-emitting diode panels for 20 million or fewer iPhones at the South Chungcheong site in the January-March quarter. The initial goal was to supply panels for 45 million to 50 million iPhones," the FT owner's Asian biz news service reports....
Full overview here [theregister.co.uk].
He's managing Apple's coasting. (Score:3)
Apple hasn't innovated since Jobs died. Don't get me wrong. Anyone following Jobs would be found wanting. But Cook is a manager, not a leader and it shows.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple has had a couple of innovative products, but nothing that really changed the way we live like the iPhone.
The touch bar isn't happening or if it is, it's not happening quick enough.
Thunderbolt/USB3 is not happening soon enough.
The iPhone X has slow adoption rates, but that's fine. Other products are picking up the slack
Apple is trying to shift the iPad into the consumer/entry level developer world and that's just not happening.
Steve Jobs had probably a four year road map when he departed. They have e
Famous last words (Score:1)
Steve Jobs was never complacent. OK, there was only one Steve Jobs, and nobody has his feel for products or his salesmanship, but at least Cook could emulate his lack of complacency.
Steve Jobs (Score:2)