Samsung To Cut OLED Production Due To Poor iPhone X Sales 81
Samsung's panel-making division, Samsung Display, is reportedly reducing OLED panel production at its South Chungcheong plant due to lower than expected iPhone X sales. According to Nikkei Asian Review, Samsung now plans to cover 20 million or fewer iPhone X devices for the quarter ending in March, a large decrease from the expected 45 to 50 million units. CNET reports: Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones in the quarter ending in January, down by 1 percent on the previous year. The $1,000 price tag on the iPhone X was blamed for the volume shortfall -- but also contributed to the company making record-breaking profits. Samsung did not respond to CNET's request for comment.
It's an over priced phone that serves no useful purpose to the vast majority of people looking to get a new phone.
I prefer to get my overpriced phone from Samsung anyway. Assuming the S9 still has an audio jack, of course. Otherwise, elsewhere, or done.
This phone made record breaking earnings for Apple. In what sense of the word is that "poor". How can a phone be overpriced if it achieves that sales objective? Sure you personally might find a kilobuck too much and this think "overpriced". But that's not what overpriced means. It means a prices that results in a poor outcome. And from apple's point of view the outcome was not poor.
Personally, I don't want a thousand dollar phone because how I would feel when I break it. It's not that I would not like the phone and I don't even see it as over priced.
Why isn't it overpriced? How many things do you hold in your hand and look at 50 times a day? comething that tactile and consuming of your senses, intellect, time and lifestyle is something you should be getting the best possible tool for. It's not a place to economize. You can get a cheaper phone but saving yourself 25 cents a day fo
at the end of the day, it's still just a fucking phone.
Do you touch your wife more often or your phone? it's a pretty intimate device. No sense in living with one you don't love.
More people shake my hand than shake my dick. I can assure you that shaking my hand is not the more intimate experience.
at the end of the day, it's still just a fucking phone.
This is the same as saying a car is just a car. True. But you spend a lot of time in them and some cars make you feel good about driving them. Ever driven a manual shift sports car down a windy country road? And yet a much cheaper automatic sedan is a much more practical car. And both are cars and both get you to your destination. One just makes you grin like an idiot and is exciting. And what's life without some excitement. Stupid to buy a sedan if you have the money to burn for the sports car. If
Fair enough, personal preference at the end of the day -- but personally i don't romanticize a phone the same way I would a car.
(Besides, has anyone ever in the history of time and/or space gotten laid because they have an iPhone? QED.)
Probably high school kids, and a few super nerds that find gold diggers. Other than that you have a valid point.
Unfortunately to get the full effect of that you have to jailbreak iphones, I own one and love it. But its jailbroken, not an iphone x though. I like my headphone jack.
My swiss army knife has been missing the toothpick for years now. That's definitely not one of the important parts of a swiss army knife. I have the 'Tinker' with a phillips screwdriver blade. There isn't a finer tech pocket tool.
No, at the end of the day it's a pocket computer.
How many things do you hold in your hand and look at 50 times a day? something that tactile and consuming of your senses, intellect, time and lifestyle is something you should be getting the best possible tool for. It
Hmmm... yes.., well... perhaps I'd better not admit to that in public...
I was about to write something a lot less subtle.
Personally, I don't want a thousand dollar phone because how I would feel when I break it.
That's why you get AppleCare though. A few free screen replacements and leniency with hardware defects for other things. Being that expensive you could probably also claim outright theft or loss on a homeowners policy.
And if you're really super sure you'll break it, just get a really strong case.
So far I'm not using a case myself, except when traveling where lots more random stuff can happen.
As you said, a phone
That's why you get AppleCare though.
Then it's a $1400 phone that you have to physically destroy within 4 years or you wasted $400.
Then it's a $1400 phone that you have to physically destroy within 4 years or you wasted $400.
AppleCare for the iPhoneX is only $249 (amusingly AppleCare for the iMac Pro, that costs at least $5k is $169).
But even if you never use it, that cost hardly matters. Like all insurance it provides benefit to a small subset but that benefit is pretty large; and if you never use it the cost of AppleCare averaged out over how long you own and use the phone is really small.
Not to mention if for some reason you are th
I get where you're coming from: not long ago, anything "modest" was crap, so high-end devices were very much worth the cost. But that has changed. There are tons of $200~300 phones with solid specs and good design, so you don't need to spend a small fortune to get a good user experience anymore.
I say it's over priced if I can get a substitute for a lower price.
In this case I can.
It's over priced.
Personally, I don't want a thousand dollar phone
Compared to the iPhone 8+ or the latest Samsung, is the X really expensive? A bit more, yes, but not that much. I considered purchasing the X, and would have given the money would it be worth it. But I didn't think it is. Not impressed by Oled, didn't like its width, nor the "notch" ; didn't care at all about the moving smilies, and prefer fingerprints to face recognition...
"nobody goes to that club anymore, it's too crowded."
http://www.patentlyapple.com/p... [patentlyapple.com]
During Tim Cook's summary for the holiday quarter he noted: "... a key driver was iPhone which generated it's highest revenue ever. iPhone X was the best selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter according to Canalys and it has been our best selling phone every week since it launched."
more importantly perhaps, it reversed the sagging iphone trend in china. ".. Kantar reported that iPhone X sales in Urban Chi
Just about everybody who wanted one has now bought one.
And they are 'record breaking profit' because of the high markup.
What does that say about the people who bought them? That they paid a lot extra for what they got.
Apple revenue is down something like $18billion from last year. Their stock fell into a hole this afternoon and despite what Tim Cook says, iPhone is under-performing's Apple's own projections, and the company as a whole is under-performing their guidance.
All this despite the fat, wet tax break they were given. Supply issues like the one pointed out in this story are a good way to look behind the rosy economic numbers that every CEO lays out. Because in
> Their stock fell into a hole this afternoon
You must be pretty small if you think 0.34% is a "hole". It's down 60 cents in a moving five-day that's up $10.
You should invest all your money in the stock market.
I've found my pro wrestling persona. My signature finishing move will be something I like to call "High Treason" where I come off the top rope and rip the wig off my opponent, followed by a teabagging submission hold and invasion of the Ukraine.
Apple revenue is down something like $18billion from last year.
What the hell are you smoking? Apple quarterly earnings [apple.com]reported on Feb 1. that revenue ending Dec 31, 2017 was up $10B from previous year, and increase of 13%. How do confuse up $10B with down $18B? The iPhone alone was up $7B.
The rest of your statement is at best, fake news.
You guys are correct and I'm wrong. I was going on a misremembered article from Feb 1. Apple barely underperformed their guidance and came in $5billion short of Wall Street expectations, which is completely different.
I apologize to one and all and especially Tim Cook.
I stand by the statement that their earnings increase is mainly a result of their sweet tax cut and also the statement that the iPhone sales number are much lower than expected.
Re: (Score:2)
Angreed.
I'd love a phone with edge to edge display, except for the bottom, I tested one, impossible to one handed type.
Ideally, I'd have a 5-5.25 inch phone, half in lower bezel, and a centered keyboard that isn't edge to edge.
Not sexy in the store though I guess.
Hopefully somebody will get a jailbreak working(I haven't paid attention to the latest phones much) and then an independent developer like someone on slashdot will create a tweak to enable that, which will get back to apple eventually like many others have and be implemented. I don't like all the glass on it for one. If you get a good protective case for it, you don't see it anyways.
Samsung cut production because they couldn't get contracts from Chinese vendors.
http://www.patentlyapple.com/patently-apple/2018/02/apples-iphone-x-is-the-instant-scapegoat-for-samsungs-failure-to-win-oled-orders-from-chinese-vendors.html
Apparently you've never met hit mother.
iPhone X best selling smartphone in the world (Score:5, Informative)
"iPhone X was the best selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter"
http://www.patentlyapple.com/patently-apple/2018/02/apples-iphone-x-is-the-instant-scapegoat-for-samsungs-failure-to-win-oled-orders-from-chinese-vendors.html [patentlyapple.com]
"iPhone X was the best selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter"
"Being the best is just not good enough for Apple!"
Maybe the market analyst folks expected the sales of the iPhone X to be way higher than reported . . . ?
Maybe all the stories about the iPhone X being a flop are fake news, planted by Russian Hackers . . . ?"
Maybe lower than expected sales of the iPhone X indicated that the economy is about to take a fall . . . ? Folks are saving up money for after "The Big One" strikes.
Two other possibilities
Maybe all the negative stories about Apple are just clickbait, because Android people love to see bad news about Apple, and Apple people read all the bad news to get upset about it.
Maybe there's a concerted effort to drive down Apple stock to allow (a) speculators; (b) Apple itself; to buy at the reduced price.
As long as Apple doesn't break down sales by product, we'll never know what the sales numbers actually are.
That's what happens when you don't give investors the information they need: They make things up. And different groups make up numbers in different ways to suit their own interests. And the company's stock suffers. Apple used to provide a lot more data. Then at some point in 2005 or so, their product categories got a lot bigger to the point of being almost meaningless. They really should go back to that level of detail.
A story out of Japan on Friday stated that "Other smartphone makers, who Samsung had hoped would incorporate OLED panels, have been slow to make the transition due to their expense and are sticking to liquid crystal displays."" Apparently that reality doesn't sell stories, so the Nikkei Asian Review decided to just throw in Apple as being Samsung's problem to make the story a mover.
Smartphone sales fell in China overall in Q4 and yet Apple was able to buck the trend with the iPhone X being the number one sm
It's a good thing people are pushing ahead with OLED displays, even if my current phone, an LG V20, has an IPS display not an OLED.
In fact personally I'd be happy with a 4.3" 800p display like the one in an S2 and better battery life. Even the 1080p 5.1" one on the S5 seems like overkill.
I can see it depends what you're doing with the phone but for using it as a phone or watching video on a treadmill how many pixels do you need? In fact these days I only ever watch video on a old 10" tablet, not a phone.
Jo
True. But most people don't. I just want a phone I can use for a phone stuff and a few apps. However it does need to have long battery life so it can still run for a full day after I've had it for a year or two so I'm not forced to replace it.
So most of the people paying for the resolution are being fools and subsidizing the tiny percentage who are actually using the thing for VR.
Yeah, that's definitely it (Score:2)
I've got a Moto X from 2014 with a OLED display. No burn-in at all.
Does this one that goes in the iPhone not burn in?
On my iPhone X I have noticed zero burn-in (it has bothered me a lot with past monitors so I would noticed if there were any).
Some people have reported very light burn-in that goes away quickly... Apple made a number of changes to the screen and is usually pretty good with things like screen-management hardware.
yes, oled burns in. can't be reversed and once its burned, its burned.
I build little arduino thingies that use the common 128x64 mono oled displays. I've had a clock/calendar on one of them for about 2 years now and while its contantly on (cycles from clock to 'cal' calendar) I can see areas that are burned from the 2 yrs use.
I can't see paying a lot for oled. $1k for a phone? NEVER in my life will I pay that, with my own money. even half of that is absurd for a phone, imo. even worse when you realize
Remember that $1000 application that displayed a jewel and displayed something like "I am rich. I deserve it." but misspelled "deserved" and did little else?
This phone is like that.
Samsung failed to get orders from Chinese companies. Nothing to do with apple.
http://www.patentlyapple.com/p... [patentlyapple.com]
Foxconn and others know that things slow down after the holidays, but this is more than usual - so they ALL say. Now if Apple normally told the truth or spoke at all about sales transparently, this wouldn't be in dispute. But since they hide the truth, well...who knows? Samsung didn't even cut the 50% that others have had to. Maybe they're hoping to sell those OLEDs yet.
Also in what world does selling 77.3 million phones equal commercial failure and lets start closing factories?
Nikkei not so good (Score:2)